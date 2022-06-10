Chelsea has supporters groups across the world due to its success over the last 20 years. The Blues won Premier Leagues, FA Cups, League Cups, Champions Leagues, Europa Leagues. If there is a trophy available, there is a strong chance Chelsea won it over the last 20 years.

Therefore, it is no surprise that the Stamford Bridge side has a strong connection to the United States. This exists in popularity as many Americans support the side due to the consistent success. However, it also occurs at the club.

Christian Pulisic, one of the brightest American talents in history, calls Chelsea his club. Meanwhile, Todd Boehly and Mark Walter are two of the main investors taking over ownership of Chelsea FC. Chelsea joins clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, West Ham and more to be owned by Americans.

Directory for Chelsea Supporters Groups in the U.S.

UNITED STATES

Chelsea in America website

AMERICAN HEARTLAND CHAPTERS

Chelsea in America – America’s Heartland website

Official American Heartland Chelsea website

American Heartland CFC on Twitter

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY

Bluegrass Blues on Facebook

Bluegrass Blues on Twitter

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS

Chelsea Chicago website

Chelsea Chicago on Facebook

CFC Chicago Blues on Facebook

Chelsea Chicago on Instagram

Chelsea Chicago on Twitter

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN

Green Bay Blues Facebook

Twitter – Green Bay Blues

Instagram – Green Bay Blues

MADISON, WISCONSIN

CFC Madison Blues on Facebook

Madison Blues on Facebook

Madison Blues CFC on Twitter

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN

Milwaukee Blues on Facebook

MkeBlues on Twitter

MkeBlues on Instagram

DES MOINES and IOWA CITY, IOWA

Chelsea FC Iowa Blues on Facebook

Iowa Blues on Twitter

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI

KC Blues on Facebook

KCBluesCFC on Twitter

KCBluesCFC on Instagram

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI

Blue in the Lou on Twitter

OMAHA, NEBRASKA

Nebraska Blues on Twitter

AKRON, OHIO

Akron official supporters group website

DAYTON, OHIO

Dayton Official Supporters Club

DETROIT (Motor City), MICHIGAN

Motor City Blues on Facebook

Motor City Blues on Twitter

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA

Twin Cities Blues on Facebook

Twin Cities Blues on Twitter

ST PAUL, MINNESOTA

St Paul Supporters Group

FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA

Fargo Official Supporters Group

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CHAPTERS

Chelsea in America – Southwest Supporters chapters website

Official Chelsea FC Website – Southwest USA

American Southwest Blues on Facebook

American Southwest Blues on Instagram

BluesSouthwest on Twitter

DALLAS, TEXAS

Chelsea Official Website – Big Dallas Blues

Chelsea in America – North Texas and Dallas

North Texas Blues on Facebook

Big D Blues on Twitter

Shed End Dallas Official Website

Chelsea in America Website – Shed End

Facebook: Shed End Dallas

Twitter: Shed End Dallas

Instagram: Shed End Dallas

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS

Chelsea in America website – San Antonio

San Antonio Blues on Facebook

CFCSATX on Twitter

San Antonio Blues on Instagram

HOUSTON, TEXAS

Bayou City Blues official supporters group

EL PASO, TEXAS

Chuco Blues Official Supporters Group

El Paso Official Supporters Group

LOUISIANA

Carefree Louisiana website

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS

Chelsea in America official website – Arkansas

Central Arkansas Blues on Facebook

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma City Blues official website

OKC Chelsea Fans on Facebook

OKCBlues on Twitter

TULSA, OKLAHOMA

Chelsea in America website – Tulsa Blues

Oklahoma Blues on Facebook

Tulsa Blues 918 on Twitter

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA

Chelsea in America website – Las Vegas

Vegas Blues on Facebook

LV_Blues on Twitter

LV_Blues on Instagram

PHOENIX, ARIZONA

Chelsea in America website – Phoenix

Phoenix Blues on Facebook

PHXBlues on Twitter

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO

Albuquerque Official Supporters Group

CAREFREE CALIFORNIA CHAPTERS

Chelsea in America website – Carefree California chapters

Carefree CA on Facebook

CarefreeCA1905 on Twitter

Carefree California on Instagram

SAN FRANCISCO/BAY AREA, CALIFORNIA

Chelsea in America website – San Francisco

Bay Area Blues official supporters group

SF Bay Area Blues on Facebook

SF Bay Area Blues on Twitter

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA

Capital City Blues on Facebook

Sacramento Blues on Twitter

FRESNO AND CLOVIS, CALIFORNIA

Central Valley Blues official supporters club

Central Valley Blues on Facebook

TheCVBlues on Twitter

Central Valley Blues on Instagram

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA

CiLA 1905 Official Supporters Group

Los Angeles Chelsea Blues Official Supporters Group

Los Angeles Chelsea official website

LA Chelsea Blues on Facebook

LA Chelsea Blues on Twitter

South Bay Chelsea Supporters Group

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA

Orange County Blues on Facebook

OC Blues on Twitter

OC Blues on Instagram

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA

San Diego Supporters Group

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA

SJ Blues on Facebook

SJ Blues on Twitter

SHED END SEATTLE and NORTHWEST BLUES

NW Blues / Shed End Seattle on Facebook

Shedend_Seattle on Twitter

DENVER, COLORADO

Denver Supporters Group

PORTLAND, OREGON

Stumptown Blues on Facebook

Stumptown Blues on Twitter

MIDATLANTIC CHAPTERS

Chelsea in America website – Midatlantic

Midatlantic Blues on Facebook

Midatlantic Blues on Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Beltway Blues on Facebook

BeltwayBluesCIA on Twitter

Beltway Blues on Instagram

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND

Charm City Blues on Facebook

Charm City Blues on Twitter

NORFOLK AND VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA

Chelsea in America website – Hampton Road Blues

Hampton Roads Blues on Facebook

Hampton Roads Blues on Twitter

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA

Chelsea in America – RVA Blues

RVA Blues on Facebook

RVA Blues on Twitter

SOUTHEAST BLUES CHAPTERS

Chelsea in America website – Southeast Blues

Southeast Blues on Instagram

SoutheastBlues on Twitter

Southeast Blues on Facebook

NORTH AND SOUTH CAROLINA

Chelsea in America website – Carolina Blues

Carolina Blues on Twitter

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA

Chelsea in America – Queen City Blues

Queen City Blues on Facebook and Twitter

MOUNT AIRY, NORTH CAROLINA

Granite City Blues Brigade

RALEIGH-DURHAM, NORTH CARLONA

Chelsea in America – Raleigh Durham Blues

Raleigh Durham Blues on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA

Chelsea in America Website – Gate City Blues

Gate City Blues on Facebook

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA

Charleston Official Supporters Group

GEORGIA

Chelsea in America – Georgia Blues

Georgia Blues on Facebook

Georgia Blues on Twitter

ATLANTA, GEORGIA

Chelsea Official Website – Atlanta

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA

Savannah Supporters Group

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA

Chelsea in America – Rocket City Blues

Rocket City Blues on Facebook and Twitter

MOBILE, ALABAMA

Chelsea in America – Gulf Coast Blues

Gulf Coast Blues on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

Birmingham Alabama Official Supporters Group

CONNECTICUT

Connecticut Blues Supporters Group

Fairfield County Blues Official Supporters Group

New Haven Official Supporters Group

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA

Chelsea in America – Jacksonville Blues

Jacksonville Blues on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA

Chelsea in America – North Florida Blues

North Florida Blues website, Facebook and Twitter

TAMPA, FLORIDA

Tampa Supporters Group

ORLANDO, FLORIDA

Chelsea in America – Orlando Blues

Orlando Blues on Facebook

NORTHEAST

Chelsea Northeast Official Supporters Club

PORTLAND, MAINE

Portland Maine Supporters Group

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS

Boston Blues Official Supporters Club

NEW JERSEY

Jersey Shore Blues Official Supporters Group

HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY

Hoboken Official Supporters Group

NEW YORK

New York Blues Official Supporters Club

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK

Brooklyn Official Supporters Club

BUFFALO, NEW YORK

Buffalo Official Supporters Club

LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK

Bay Shore Blues Official Supporters Club

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK

Rochester Supporters Group

SCHENECTADY, NEW YORK

Schenectady New York Supporters Group

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK

Syracuse New York Supporters Group

MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE

Manchester Official Supporters Group

FOLCROFT, PENNSYLVANIA

Folcroft Official Supporters Group

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA

Harrisburg Official Supporters Group

HERSHEY, PENNSYLVANIA

Hershey Blues Official Supporters Group

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA

Philly Blues Official Supporters Group

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA

Pittsburgh Supporters Group

CRANSTON, RHODE ISLAND

Rhode Island Supporters Group

CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE

Chattanooga Official Supporters Group

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE

Knoxville Supporters Group

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE

Memphis Official Supporters Group

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE

Chelsea in America – Music City Blues

Music City Blues on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

ARLINGTON, TEXAS

Arlington Official Supporters Club

AUSTIN, TEXAS

Austin Blues on Facebook

Instagram page for Austin Blues

Austin Blues on Twitter

WACO, TEXAS

Waco Supporters Group

TV schedules for Chelsea Supporters Groups

Chelsea plays in a wide variety of competitions. Therefore, World Soccer Talk produced a page dedicated to the club to allow fans to keep up with each game. However, here are other links that could be useful.

Chelsea plays most of its games in the English Premier League. That TV schedule runs through NBC’s family of channels and Peacock Premium. For domestic cup ties like the FA Cup and League Cup, ESPN+ is the home of almost all of those games throughout the competition.

Internationally, Chelsea is a mainstay in the UEFA Champions League. The club won the competition in 2020, and is a regular in the knockout stages.

For Chelsea fans, subscribe to World Soccer Talk’s free daily newsletter. Using this resource, you can get all the latest news from Stamford Bridge. Plus, you can select your favorite league and competition to stay up-to-date on all happenings on that front.

