Chelsea has supporters groups across the world due to its success over the last 20 years. The Blues won Premier Leagues, FA Cups, League Cups, Champions Leagues, Europa Leagues. If there is a trophy available, there is a strong chance Chelsea won it over the last 20 years.
Therefore, it is no surprise that the Stamford Bridge side has a strong connection to the United States. This exists in popularity as many Americans support the side due to the consistent success. However, it also occurs at the club.
Christian Pulisic, one of the brightest American talents in history, calls Chelsea his club. Meanwhile, Todd Boehly and Mark Walter are two of the main investors taking over ownership of Chelsea FC. Chelsea joins clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, West Ham and more to be owned by Americans.
Directory for Chelsea Supporters Groups in the U.S.
UNITED STATES
AMERICAN HEARTLAND CHAPTERS
Chelsea in America – America’s Heartland website
Official American Heartland Chelsea website
American Heartland CFC on Twitter
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY
Bluegrass Blues on Facebook
Bluegrass Blues on Twitter
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS
Chelsea Chicago website
Chelsea Chicago on Facebook
CFC Chicago Blues on Facebook
Chelsea Chicago on Instagram
Chelsea Chicago on Twitter
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN
Green Bay Blues Facebook
Twitter – Green Bay Blues
Instagram – Green Bay Blues
MADISON, WISCONSIN
CFC Madison Blues on Facebook
Madison Blues on Facebook
Madison Blues CFC on Twitter
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN
Milwaukee Blues on Facebook
MkeBlues on Twitter
MkeBlues on Instagram
DES MOINES and IOWA CITY, IOWA
Chelsea FC Iowa Blues on Facebook
Iowa Blues on Twitter
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI
KC Blues on Facebook
KCBluesCFC on Twitter
KCBluesCFC on Instagram
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI
OMAHA, NEBRASKA
AKRON, OHIO
Akron official supporters group website
DAYTON, OHIO
Dayton Official Supporters Club
DETROIT (Motor City), MICHIGAN
Motor City Blues on Facebook
Motor City Blues on Twitter
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA
Twin Cities Blues on Facebook
Twin Cities Blues on Twitter
ST PAUL, MINNESOTA
FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA
Fargo Official Supporters Group
AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CHAPTERS
Chelsea in America – Southwest Supporters chapters website
Official Chelsea FC Website – Southwest USA
American Southwest Blues on Facebook
American Southwest Blues on Instagram
BluesSouthwest on Twitter
DALLAS, TEXAS
Chelsea Official Website – Big Dallas Blues
Chelsea in America – North Texas and Dallas
North Texas Blues on Facebook
Big D Blues on Twitter
Shed End Dallas Official Website
Chelsea in America Website – Shed End
Facebook: Shed End Dallas
Twitter: Shed End Dallas
Instagram: Shed End Dallas
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS
Chelsea in America website – San Antonio
San Antonio Blues on Facebook
CFCSATX on Twitter
San Antonio Blues on Instagram
HOUSTON, TEXAS
Bayou City Blues official supporters group
EL PASO, TEXAS
Chuco Blues Official Supporters Group
El Paso Official Supporters Group
LOUISIANA
LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS
Chelsea in America official website – Arkansas
Central Arkansas Blues on Facebook
OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA
Oklahoma City Blues official website
OKC Chelsea Fans on Facebook
OKCBlues on Twitter
TULSA, OKLAHOMA
Chelsea in America website – Tulsa Blues
Oklahoma Blues on Facebook
Tulsa Blues 918 on Twitter
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA
Chelsea in America website – Las Vegas
Vegas Blues on Facebook
LV_Blues on Twitter
LV_Blues on Instagram
PHOENIX, ARIZONA
Chelsea in America website – Phoenix
Phoenix Blues on Facebook
PHXBlues on Twitter
ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO
Albuquerque Official Supporters Group
CAREFREE CALIFORNIA CHAPTERS
Chelsea in America website – Carefree California chapters
Carefree CA on Facebook
CarefreeCA1905 on Twitter
Carefree California on Instagram
SAN FRANCISCO/BAY AREA, CALIFORNIA
Chelsea in America website – San Francisco
Bay Area Blues official supporters group
SF Bay Area Blues on Facebook
SF Bay Area Blues on Twitter
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA
Capital City Blues on Facebook
Sacramento Blues on Twitter
FRESNO AND CLOVIS, CALIFORNIA
Central Valley Blues official supporters club
Central Valley Blues on Facebook
TheCVBlues on Twitter
Central Valley Blues on Instagram
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA
CiLA 1905 Official Supporters Group
Los Angeles Chelsea Blues Official Supporters Group
Los Angeles Chelsea official website
LA Chelsea Blues on Facebook
LA Chelsea Blues on Twitter
South Bay Chelsea Supporters Group
ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA
Orange County Blues on Facebook
OC Blues on Twitter
OC Blues on Instagram
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA
SJ Blues on Facebook
SJ Blues on Twitter
SHED END SEATTLE and NORTHWEST BLUES
NW Blues / Shed End Seattle on Facebook
Shedend_Seattle on Twitter
DENVER, COLORADO
PORTLAND, OREGON
Stumptown Blues on Facebook
Stumptown Blues on Twitter
MIDATLANTIC CHAPTERS
Chelsea in America website – Midatlantic
Midatlantic Blues on Facebook
Midatlantic Blues on Twitter
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Beltway Blues on Facebook
BeltwayBluesCIA on Twitter
Beltway Blues on Instagram
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND
Charm City Blues on Facebook
Charm City Blues on Twitter
NORFOLK AND VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA
Chelsea in America website – Hampton Road Blues
Hampton Roads Blues on Facebook
Hampton Roads Blues on Twitter
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA
Chelsea in America – RVA Blues
RVA Blues on Facebook
RVA Blues on Twitter
SOUTHEAST BLUES CHAPTERS
Chelsea in America website – Southeast Blues
Southeast Blues on Instagram
SoutheastBlues on Twitter
Southeast Blues on Facebook
NORTH AND SOUTH CAROLINA
Chelsea in America website – Carolina Blues
Carolina Blues on Twitter
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA
Chelsea in America – Queen City Blues
Queen City Blues on Facebook and Twitter
MOUNT AIRY, NORTH CAROLINA
RALEIGH-DURHAM, NORTH CARLONA
Chelsea in America – Raleigh Durham Blues
Raleigh Durham Blues on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA
Chelsea in America Website – Gate City Blues
Gate City Blues on Facebook
CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA
Charleston Official Supporters Group
GEORGIA
Chelsea in America – Georgia Blues
Georgia Blues on Facebook
Georgia Blues on Twitter
ATLANTA, GEORGIA
Chelsea Official Website – Atlanta
SAVANNAH, GEORGIA
HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA
Chelsea in America – Rocket City Blues
Rocket City Blues on Facebook and Twitter
MOBILE, ALABAMA
Chelsea in America – Gulf Coast Blues
Gulf Coast Blues on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA
Birmingham Alabama Official Supporters Group
CONNECTICUT
Connecticut Blues Supporters Group
Fairfield County Blues Official Supporters Group
New Haven Official Supporters Group
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA
Chelsea in America – Jacksonville Blues
Jacksonville Blues on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA
Chelsea in America – North Florida Blues
North Florida Blues website, Facebook and Twitter
TAMPA, FLORIDA
ORLANDO, FLORIDA
Chelsea in America – Orlando Blues
Orlando Blues on Facebook
NORTHEAST
Chelsea Northeast Official Supporters Club
PORTLAND, MAINE
Portland Maine Supporters Group
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS
Boston Blues Official Supporters Club
NEW JERSEY
Jersey Shore Blues Official Supporters Group
HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY
Hoboken Official Supporters Group
NEW YORK
New York Blues Official Supporters Club
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK
Brooklyn Official Supporters Club
BUFFALO, NEW YORK
Buffalo Official Supporters Club
LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK
Bay Shore Blues Official Supporters Club
ROCHESTER, NEW YORK
SCHENECTADY, NEW YORK
Schenectady New York Supporters Group
SYRACUSE, NEW YORK
Syracuse New York Supporters Group
MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE
Manchester Official Supporters Group
FOLCROFT, PENNSYLVANIA
Folcroft Official Supporters Group
HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA
Harrisburg Official Supporters Group
HERSHEY, PENNSYLVANIA
Hershey Blues Official Supporters Group
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA
Philly Blues Official Supporters Group
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA
CRANSTON, RHODE ISLAND
CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE
Chattanooga Official Supporters Group
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE
Memphis Official Supporters Group
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE
Chelsea in America – Music City Blues
Music City Blues on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
ARLINGTON, TEXAS
Arlington Official Supporters Club
AUSTIN, TEXAS
Austin Blues on Facebook
Instagram page for Austin Blues
Austin Blues on Twitter
WACO, TEXAS
