Chelsea has supporters groups across the world due to its success over the last 20 years. The Blues won Premier Leagues, FA Cups, League Cups, Champions Leagues, Europa Leagues. If there is a trophy available, there is a strong chance Chelsea won it over the last 20 years.

Therefore, it is no surprise that the Stamford Bridge side has a strong connection to the United States. This exists in popularity as many Americans support the side due to the consistent success. However, it also occurs at the club.

Christian Pulisic, one of the brightest American talents in history, calls Chelsea his club. Meanwhile, Todd Boehly and Mark Walter are two of the main investors taking over ownership of Chelsea FC. Chelsea joins clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, West Ham and more to be owned by Americans.

Directory for Chelsea Supporters Groups in the U.S.

UNITED STATES

Chelsea in America website

AMERICAN HEARTLAND CHAPTERS

Chelsea in America – America’s Heartland website
Official American Heartland Chelsea website
American Heartland CFC on Twitter

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY

Bluegrass Blues on Facebook
Bluegrass Blues on Twitter

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS

Chelsea Chicago website
Chelsea Chicago on Facebook
CFC Chicago Blues on Facebook
Chelsea Chicago on Instagram
Chelsea Chicago on Twitter

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN

Green Bay Blues Facebook
Twitter – Green Bay Blues
Instagram – Green Bay Blues

MADISON, WISCONSIN

CFC Madison Blues on Facebook
Madison Blues on Facebook
Madison Blues CFC on Twitter

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN

Milwaukee Blues on Facebook
MkeBlues on Twitter
MkeBlues on Instagram

DES MOINES and IOWA CITY, IOWA

Chelsea FC Iowa Blues on Facebook
Iowa Blues on Twitter

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI

KC Blues on Facebook
KCBluesCFC on Twitter
KCBluesCFC on Instagram

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI

Blue in the Lou on Twitter

OMAHA, NEBRASKA

Nebraska Blues on Twitter

AKRON, OHIO

Akron official supporters group website

DAYTON, OHIO

Dayton Official Supporters Club

DETROIT (Motor City), MICHIGAN

Motor City Blues on Facebook
Motor City Blues on Twitter

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA

Twin Cities Blues on Facebook
Twin Cities Blues on Twitter

ST PAUL, MINNESOTA

St Paul Supporters Group

FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA

Fargo Official Supporters Group

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CHAPTERS

Chelsea in America – Southwest Supporters chapters website
Official Chelsea FC Website – Southwest USA
American Southwest Blues on Facebook
American Southwest Blues on Instagram
BluesSouthwest on Twitter

DALLAS, TEXAS

Chelsea Official Website – Big Dallas Blues
Chelsea in America – North Texas and Dallas
North Texas Blues on Facebook
Big D Blues on Twitter
Shed End Dallas Official Website
Chelsea in America Website – Shed End
Facebook: Shed End Dallas
Twitter: Shed End Dallas
Instagram: Shed End Dallas

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS

Chelsea in America website – San Antonio
San Antonio Blues on Facebook
CFCSATX on Twitter
San Antonio Blues on Instagram

HOUSTON, TEXAS

Bayou City Blues official supporters group

EL PASO, TEXAS

Chuco Blues Official Supporters Group
El Paso Official Supporters Group

LOUISIANA

Carefree Louisiana website

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS

Chelsea in America official website – Arkansas
Central Arkansas Blues on Facebook

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma City Blues official website
OKC Chelsea Fans on Facebook
OKCBlues on Twitter

TULSA, OKLAHOMA

Chelsea in America website – Tulsa Blues
Oklahoma Blues on Facebook
Tulsa Blues 918 on Twitter

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA

Chelsea in America website – Las Vegas
Vegas Blues on Facebook
LV_Blues on Twitter
LV_Blues on Instagram

PHOENIX, ARIZONA

Chelsea in America website – Phoenix
Phoenix Blues on Facebook
PHXBlues on Twitter

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO

Albuquerque Official Supporters Group

CAREFREE CALIFORNIA CHAPTERS

Chelsea in America website – Carefree California chapters
Carefree CA on Facebook
CarefreeCA1905 on Twitter
Carefree California on Instagram

SAN FRANCISCO/BAY AREA, CALIFORNIA

Chelsea in America website – San Francisco
Bay Area Blues official supporters group
SF Bay Area Blues on Facebook
SF Bay Area Blues on Twitter

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA

Capital City Blues on Facebook
Sacramento Blues on Twitter

FRESNO AND CLOVIS, CALIFORNIA

Central Valley Blues official supporters club
Central Valley Blues on Facebook
TheCVBlues on Twitter
Central Valley Blues on Instagram

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA

CiLA 1905 Official Supporters Group
Los Angeles Chelsea Blues Official Supporters Group
Los Angeles Chelsea official website
LA Chelsea Blues on Facebook
LA Chelsea Blues on Twitter
South Bay Chelsea Supporters Group

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA

Orange County Blues on Facebook
OC Blues on Twitter
OC Blues on Instagram

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA

San Diego Supporters Group

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA

SJ Blues on Facebook
SJ Blues on Twitter

SHED END SEATTLE and NORTHWEST BLUES

NW Blues / Shed End Seattle on Facebook
Shedend_Seattle on Twitter

DENVER, COLORADO

Denver Supporters Group

PORTLAND, OREGON

Stumptown Blues on Facebook
Stumptown Blues on Twitter

MIDATLANTIC CHAPTERS

Chelsea in America website – Midatlantic
Midatlantic Blues on Facebook
Midatlantic Blues on Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Beltway Blues on Facebook
BeltwayBluesCIA on Twitter
Beltway Blues on Instagram

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND

Charm City Blues on Facebook
Charm City Blues on Twitter

NORFOLK AND VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA

Chelsea in America website – Hampton Road Blues
Hampton Roads Blues on Facebook
Hampton Roads Blues on Twitter

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA

Chelsea in America – RVA Blues
RVA Blues on Facebook
RVA Blues on Twitter

SOUTHEAST BLUES CHAPTERS

Chelsea in America website – Southeast Blues
Southeast Blues on Instagram
SoutheastBlues on Twitter
Southeast Blues on Facebook

NORTH AND SOUTH CAROLINA

Chelsea in America website – Carolina Blues
Carolina Blues on Twitter

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA

Chelsea in America – Queen City Blues
Queen City Blues on Facebook and Twitter

MOUNT AIRY, NORTH CAROLINA

Granite City Blues Brigade

RALEIGH-DURHAM, NORTH CARLONA

Chelsea in America – Raleigh Durham Blues
Raleigh Durham Blues on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA

Chelsea in America Website – Gate City Blues
Gate City Blues on Facebook

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA

Charleston Official Supporters Group

GEORGIA

Chelsea in America – Georgia Blues
Georgia Blues on Facebook
Georgia Blues on Twitter

ATLANTA, GEORGIA

Chelsea Official Website – Atlanta

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA

Savannah Supporters Group

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA

Chelsea in America – Rocket City Blues
Rocket City Blues on Facebook and Twitter

MOBILE, ALABAMA

Chelsea in America – Gulf Coast Blues
Gulf Coast Blues on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

Birmingham Alabama Official Supporters Group

CONNECTICUT

Connecticut Blues Supporters Group
Fairfield County Blues Official Supporters Group
New Haven Official Supporters Group

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA

Chelsea in America – Jacksonville Blues
Jacksonville Blues on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA

Chelsea in America – North Florida Blues
North Florida Blues website, Facebook and Twitter

TAMPA, FLORIDA

Tampa Supporters Group

ORLANDO, FLORIDA

Chelsea in America – Orlando Blues
Orlando Blues on Facebook

NORTHEAST

Chelsea Northeast Official Supporters Club

PORTLAND, MAINE

Portland Maine Supporters Group

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS

Boston Blues Official Supporters Club

NEW JERSEY

Jersey Shore Blues Official Supporters Group

HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY

Hoboken Official Supporters Group

NEW YORK

New York Blues Official Supporters Club

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK

Brooklyn Official Supporters Club

BUFFALO, NEW YORK

Buffalo Official Supporters Club

LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK

Bay Shore Blues Official Supporters Club

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK

Rochester Supporters Group

SCHENECTADY, NEW YORK

Schenectady New York Supporters Group

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK

Syracuse New York Supporters Group

MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE

Manchester Official Supporters Group

FOLCROFT, PENNSYLVANIA

Folcroft Official Supporters Group

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA

Harrisburg Official Supporters Group

HERSHEY, PENNSYLVANIA

Hershey Blues Official Supporters Group

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA

Philly Blues Official Supporters Group

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA

Pittsburgh Supporters Group

CRANSTON, RHODE ISLAND

Rhode Island Supporters Group

CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE

Chattanooga Official Supporters Group

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE

Knoxville Supporters Group

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE

Memphis Official Supporters Group

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE

Chelsea in America – Music City Blues
Music City Blues on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

ARLINGTON, TEXAS

Arlington Official Supporters Club

AUSTIN, TEXAS

Austin Blues on Facebook
Instagram page for Austin Blues
Austin Blues on Twitter

WACO, TEXAS

Waco Supporters Group

 

