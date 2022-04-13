World Soccer Talk’s Tottenham TV schedule provides the essential information all Spurs fans in the U.S. need.

One of the biggest clubs in England, Tottenham Hotspur often played second fiddle to Arsenal or Chelsea. Despite the relative trophies, Tottenham remains one of the best sides in the Premier League. That holds true when looking at some of Tottenham’s biggest achievements.

While Spurs does not have the laundry list of talent its rivals have in history, there are some famous names. Players like Harry Kane, American Clint Dempsey, and current star Heung-min Son are among the notable Spurs throughout recent years.

Where can I watch the Tottenham match?

Tottenham on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Tottenham was actually the first club to reach eight FA Cup titles. However, the last win came in 1991. Moreover, Tottenham’s last major trophy came in the 2007/08 season in the League Cup.

Founded: 1882

Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Manager: Ange Postecoglou

English top-flight titles: 2

Champions League titles: 0

Tottenham TV schedule and streaming links

Mainly competing in the Premier League and FA Cup, the best ways to watch Spurs is through NBC or ESPN’s properties. In the case that Tottenham qualifies for the Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League, those games are on Paramount+.

NBC holds the rights to the Premier League in the United States. Therefore, the best way to watch is either on USA Network, the NBC linear channel or Peacock Premium. NBC puts, on average, 175 games each season on its paid-streaming service, Peacock. Yet, due to the popularity of Spurs, many of the club’s game can be found on cable or streaming providers like Fubo or Hulu.

The FA Cup and League Cup are run through ESPN. Those games, with the exclusion of the final or semifinals, are exclusive to ESPN+.

Schedule of upcoming matches

When it comes to the Premier League, the race for the top four involves anywhere from three to five teams each season. Tottenham is always a contender for those Champions League spots.

While this Tottenham TV schedule provides the information select for Spurs, the best way to stay on top of the Premier League as a whole is to use the Premier League TV and streaming schedule.

Spurs club history

Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, usually known as Tottenham or Spurs, was founded in 1882. Based in North London, they are one of the most visible clubs in the world, but not as successful as some of their Premier League rivals.

In 1901, Tottenham became the first and only non-league club to ever win the FA Cup (they defeated Sheffield United 3-1 in a replay). In 1908, Spurs were elected to the Football League, and quickly won promotion to the First Division in their debut season.

The club symbol is a cockerel – a fighting chicken – which are associated with Spurs, a reference to Harry Hotspur, who the club is named after. A nearly ten-foot tall bronze cast of a cockerel on a ball was added to the west stand in 1910, and it’s been a part of the club identity ever since. In their formative years the club tried many kit combinations, but settled on white shirts and blue shorts in 1898 – which has remained the standard Spurs look ever since.

From 1889 to 2017, Spurs home ground was White Hart Lane. Construction of the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, partially on the same site, forced Spurs to play European fixtures at Wembley Stadium in 2016/17. The new venue is the third largest club stadium in England, and the biggest in London. The stadium has a retractable grass pitch which reveals an artificial turf American football field underneath, used for NFL games.

Tottenham’s main rivals are Arsenal, with whom they contest the North London Derby. Games with Chelsea and West Ham, also significant London clubs, also are highlights of the season, but Arsenal is the fiercest rival. Both clubs have built new stadiums in the 21st century, but essentially on the same sites. With just under four miles between the two clubs, the battle between white and red in North London is a major one.

Compared to some of their contemporaries, Spurs’ trophy case is a little light, but the club history is not without glory. They’ve won the First Division twice, in 1951 and 1961. They hold eight FA Cups and four League Cups, as well as seven Charity Shield wins. They also boast three European triumphs: the 1963 Cup Winners’ Cup and 1972 and 1984 UEFA Cups.

While historically they may not be in the same upper echelon as Arsenal or Manchester United, being based in London can still attract major talent. Jimmy Greaves, Gareth Bale, Jürgen Klinsmann, Gary Lineker, Clint Dempsey, Luka Modrić, Son Heung-min, Hugo Lloris and Harry Kane are a few of the top players who’ve suited up for the Lilywhites over the years.

