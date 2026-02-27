Neymar accuses Brazilian player of threatening to injure him during Santos vs. Vasco: ‘He’s an idiot’

On Thursday, Neymar scored a brace in Santos’ 2-1 win over Vasco da Gama on Matchday 4 of the Brazilian Serie A. Beyond his standout performance, the forward found himself at the center of a heated confrontation with an opposing player.

“He’s an idiot,” Neymar said about Thiago Mendes during a halftime, on-field interview shared by Sport. “He’s always the one who starts trouble, he wants to act tough, he’s always like that. With all due respect, he’s an idiot.”

The Santos star then recalled that this was not the first time he has had issues with Mendes. “He injured me once at PSG and today he promised to do it again. Let’s see if he’s man enough to try to injure me again,” Neymar said.

Indeed, the two players clashed several times in Ligue 1 when Neymar was playing for Paris Saint-Germain and Thiago Mendes was with Lille and later Olympique Lyon. In 2020, the midfielder caused Neymar to suffer an ankle sprain that forced him to leave the match on a stretcher, earning Mendes a red card.

Vasco da Gama midfielder Thiago Mendes.

This time, however, the situation did not escalate further. Both players were booked during the match, but there were no red cards or injuries. What Santos did get were two goals from Neymar — his first of 2026 following knee surgery — which secured the victory.

Neymar addresses recent criticism

After the match against Vasco da Gama, Neymar spoke to the media again and addressed the criticism he received last week for his performance in Santos’ loss to Novorizontino in the Campeonato Paulista. “Soccer is like that: one day you’re the worst player in the world, you don’t belong and you’re retired,” the forward began.

“The next, you score 2 goals and you’re the best, you have to go to the World Cup, you’re the number 10,” Neymar added, aware that such praise would follow his two-goal performance Thursday. “I’m taking it day by day. I’m working to be in the best shape possible. It’s my second 90-minute match of the year. I’m working hard and pushing myself.”

What’s next for Neymar?

In his quest to return to peak physical and competitive form, Neymar will not be lacking opportunities to play. Brazil’s packed soccer calendar this year is even more demanding than usual due to the interruption domestic competitions will face because of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Santos will return to action next Tuesday when they visit Mirassol for Brazilian Serie A Matchday 5. On March 15, they will face a tough home test against Corinthians, and just three days later they will take on Internacional.