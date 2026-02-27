Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
BRAZIL'S SERIE A
Comments

Neymar accuses Brazilian player of threatening to injure him during Santos vs. Vasco: ‘He’s an idiot’

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Neymar Junior of Santos.
© Getty ImagesNeymar Junior of Santos.

On Thursday, Neymar scored a brace in Santos’ 2-1 win over Vasco da Gama on Matchday 4 of the Brazilian Serie A. Beyond his standout performance, the forward found himself at the center of a heated confrontation with an opposing player.

“He’s an idiot,” Neymar said about Thiago Mendes during a halftime, on-field interview shared by Sport. “He’s always the one who starts trouble, he wants to act tough, he’s always like that. With all due respect, he’s an idiot.”

The Santos star then recalled that this was not the first time he has had issues with Mendes. “He injured me once at PSG and today he promised to do it again. Let’s see if he’s man enough to try to injure me again,” Neymar said.

Indeed, the two players clashed several times in Ligue 1 when Neymar was playing for Paris Saint-Germain and Thiago Mendes was with Lille and later Olympique Lyon. In 2020, the midfielder caused Neymar to suffer an ankle sprain that forced him to leave the match on a stretcher, earning Mendes a red card.

Vasco da Gama midfielder Thiago Mendes.

Vasco da Gama midfielder Thiago Mendes.

This time, however, the situation did not escalate further. Both players were booked during the match, but there were no red cards or injuries. What Santos did get were two goals from Neymar — his first of 2026 following knee surgery — which secured the victory.

Advertisement
Neymar slammed by former Brazil teammate over Santos performances: ‘He thinks he’s still young’

see also

Neymar slammed by former Brazil teammate over Santos performances: ‘He thinks he’s still young’

Neymar addresses recent criticism

After the match against Vasco da Gama, Neymar spoke to the media again and addressed the criticism he received last week for his performance in Santos’ loss to Novorizontino in the Campeonato Paulista. “Soccer is like that: one day you’re the worst player in the world, you don’t belong and you’re retired,” the forward began.

The next, you score 2 goals and you’re the best, you have to go to the World Cup, you’re the number 10,” Neymar added, aware that such praise would follow his two-goal performance Thursday. “I’m taking it day by day. I’m working to be in the best shape possible. It’s my second 90-minute match of the year. I’m working hard and pushing myself.”

What’s next for Neymar?

In his quest to return to peak physical and competitive form, Neymar will not be lacking opportunities to play. Brazil’s packed soccer calendar this year is even more demanding than usual due to the interruption domestic competitions will face because of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Santos will return to action next Tuesday when they visit Mirassol for Brazilian Serie A Matchday 5. On March 15, they will face a tough home test against Corinthians, and just three days later they will take on Internacional.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Video: Neymar honors Vinicius Junior with celebration in first 2026 brace for Santos after injury

Video: Neymar honors Vinicius Junior with celebration in first 2026 brace for Santos after injury

After scoring his first goal in 2026 with Santos since his return from injury, Neymar paid a tribute to his teammate in the national team Vinicius Junior.

Carlo Ancelotti makes key call on Neymar ahead of March friendlies as Brazil boss sets deadline for final 2026 FIFA World Cup decision

Carlo Ancelotti makes key call on Neymar ahead of March friendlies as Brazil boss sets deadline for final 2026 FIFA World Cup decision

As the countdown to the 2026 World Cup accelerates, speculation has intensified over whether the Selecao’s all-time leading scorer will return to the international stage this March.

Neymar dethroned by Vinicius: Real Madrid star sets new Brazilian Champions League goalscoring record

Neymar dethroned by Vinicius: Real Madrid star sets new Brazilian Champions League goalscoring record

Vinicius surpassed Neymar in an impressive milestone in the UEFA Champions League.

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius vs. Erling Haaland headlines 2025-26 UEFA Champions League last 16: Ousmane Dembele, Lamine Yamal, and Harry Kane discover opponents after dramatic draw

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius vs. Erling Haaland headlines 2025-26 UEFA Champions League last 16: Ousmane Dembele, Lamine Yamal, and Harry Kane discover opponents after dramatic draw

The 2025-26 UEFA Champions League knockout bracket has delivered exactly what European soccer fans crave: heavyweight clashes, rising stars on collision courses, and a clear path to Budapest.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo