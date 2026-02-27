Kylian Mbappé could miss more matches for Real Madrid, according to coach Álvaro Arbeloa

The playoff with Benfica, which finished with a pair of victories, took Real Madrid to the round of 16 in the Champions League. They were able to defeat the Portuguese club even though they couldn’t have Kylian Mbappé in Álvaro Arbeloa’s lineup.

Real Madrid have not shown their best level this season but have remained competitive. However, Mbappé’s numbers make him the team’s standout player. With 38 goals in 33 matches, he is clearly their most dangerous attacking threat.

That is why his injury status raises concern after he missed Wednesday’s match with a knee issue. Arbeloa admitted he could be sidelined for some time: “I spoke with him, and we consulted with the medical team. We believed it was best for him to stop and recover 100%, so he can return in top form and confidence without discomfort for what’s ahead.”

Arbeloa also provided a cautious update on Mbappé’s return: “When discomfort prevents you from playing, if we want to call it an injury we can call it an injury, but it seems to be, and I hope it is, not a serious injury, a minor issue, and he can return in a few days or weeks. We have a diagnosis, but I’m not the one to disclose such data about the players’ health.”

Arbeloa left some doubts about Mbappé’s return to the lineup (Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Real Madrid with many players in doubt

Mbappé was clearly the most important absence from Friday’s training session. Another notable name was Jude Bellingham, who is still recovering from a muscle injury that should keep him out for a few more weeks.

see also Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius vs. Erling Haaland headlines 2025-26 UEFA Champions League last 16: Ousmane Dembele, Lamine Yamal, and Harry Kane discover opponents after dramatic draw

Raúl Asensio was also not with the group after a collision during the second leg against Benfica that led the manager to substitute him immediately as a precaution.

Three more players were not part of regular training. Dani Ceballos, Dean Huijsen and Militao trained indoors with limited activity as they continue working their way back from injuries.

Real Madrid’s main challenge

Up next, Real Madrid face Getafe on Monday as they continue chasing Barcelona in La Liga. Sitting one point behind leaves little margin for rotation. The main concern now is in defense, where only Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba are fully available.

With Celta coming after Getafe, the manager may adjust his approach in Vigo, especially with a demanding Champions League tie against Manchester City scheduled for March 11 in the first leg.