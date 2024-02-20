Find out when, where, and how to watch live international soccer games around the world airing on USA TV. Our upcoming matches guide focuses on soccer games today and tomorrow that are available across television and streaming.
All games are available to residents in the United States. And where applicable, we’ve included links to legal sites that are streaming the soccer games.
Tuesday, February 20
- 03:00 AM ET
Kawasaki Frontale vs. Shandong Taishan F.C. (AFC Champions League)
- 05:00 AM ET
Pohang Steelers vs. Jeonbuk Hyundai (AFC Champions League)
- 02:30 PM ET
Manchester City vs. Brentford (English Premier League)
- USA Network,
- Universo,
- Fubo,
- Sling Blue,
- DirecTV Stream
- 03:00 PM ET
PSV Eindhoven vs. Borussia Dortmund (UEFA Champions League)
- Paramount+,
- UniMás,
- TUDN,
- ViX+,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
- 03:00 PM ET
- 03:00 PM ET
- 03:00 PM ET
Inter Milan vs. Atlético Madrid (UEFA Champions League)
- Paramount+,
- CBS,
- ViX+,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
- 05:00 PM ET
- 06:00 PM ET
- 07:30 PM ET
- 07:30 PM ET
Mexico WNT vs. Argentina WNT (CONCACAF W Gold Cup)
- Paramount+,
- ESPN+,
- ESPN Deportes,
- Fubo
- 07:30 PM ET
- 08:00 PM ET
Puebla vs. Pachuca (Mexican Liga MX)
- ViX+
- 08:00 PM ET
St. Louis City SC vs. Houston Dynamo (CONCACAF Champions Cup)
- FS2,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream,
- ViX+
- 10:00 PM ET
Deportivo Saprissa vs. Philadelphia Union (CONCACAF Champions Cup)
- FS2,
- TUDN,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
- 10:00 PM ET
Necaxa vs. Chivas de Guadalajara (Mexican Liga MX)
- ViX+
- 10:15 PM ET
United States WNT vs. Dominican Republic WNT (CONCACAF W Gold Cup)
- Paramount+,
- ESPN+,
- ESPN Deportes,
- Fubo
- 03:00 AM ET
Wednesday, February 21
- 04:00 AM ET
Ventforet Kofu vs. Ulsan Hyundai (AFC Champions League)
- 06:00 AM ET
Yokohama F. Marinos vs. Bangkok United F.C. (AFC Champions League)
- 11:00 AM ET
Al Ain FC vs. Nasaf (AFC Champions League)
- 12:00 PM ET
Gent vs. Maccabi Haifa (UEFA Conference League)
- Paramount+,
- ViX+
- 01:00 PM ET
Al Nassr vs. Al Fayha FC (AFC Champions League)
- 02:30 PM ET
Liverpool vs. Luton Town (English Premier League)
- USA Network,
- Universo,
- Fubo,
- Sling Blue,
- DirecTV Stream
- 03:00 PM ET
- 03:00 PM ET
Napoli vs. Barcelona (UEFA Champions League)
- Paramount+,
- CBS,
- UniMás,
- TUDN,
- ViX+,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
- 03:00 PM ET
Porto vs. Arsenal (UEFA Champions League)
- Paramount+,
- ViX+
- 03:10 PM ET
Atlético Tigre vs. Chicharita Juniors (Copa Argentina)
- TyC Sports,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
- 05:00 PM ET
- 07:10 PM ET
Vélez Sarsfield vs. Sportivo Las Parejas (Copa Argentina)
- TyC Sports,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
- 07:30 PM ET
Panama WNT vs. Colombia WNT (CONCACAF W Gold Cup)
- Paramount+,
- ESPN+,
- ESPN Deportes,
- Fubo
- 07:30 PM ET
- 08:00 PM ET
Independiente de La Chorrera vs. New England Revolution (CONCACAF Champions Cup)
- Tubi,
- ViX+
- 08:00 PM ET
Toluca vs. Santos Laguna (Mexican Liga MX)
- ViX+
- 08:00 PM ET
Inter Miami CF vs. Real Salt Lake (MLS)
- 10:00 PM ET
León vs. Cruz Azul (Mexican Liga MX)
- ViX+
- 10:00 PM ET
Cavalry FC vs. Orlando City SC (CONCACAF Champions Cup)
- FS2,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
- 10:00 PM ET
América vs. Mazatlán FC (Mexican Liga MX)
- UniMás,
- TUDN,
- TUDNxtra,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
- 10:15 PM ET
Brazil WNT vs. Puerto Rico WNT (CONCACAF W Gold Cup)
- Paramount+,
- ESPN+,
- ESPN Deportes,
- Fubo
- 04:00 AM ET
Thursday, February 22
- 11:00 AM ET
Al-Ittihad vs. PFC Navbahor Namangan (AFC Champions League)
- 12:45 PM ET
FK Bodø/Glimt vs. Ajax Amsterdam (UEFA Conference League)
- Paramount+,
- ViX
- 12:45 PM ET
Ludogorets vs. Servette FC (UEFA Conference League)
- Paramount+,
- ViX
- 12:45 PM ET
Dinamo Zagreb vs. Real Betis (UEFA Conference League)
- Paramount+,
- ViX
- 12:45 PM ET
Stade Rennais vs. AC Milan (UEFA Europa League)
- Paramount+,
- CBS Sports Network,
- TUDN,
- ViX+,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
- 12:45 PM ET
Qarabağ FK vs. Braga (UEFA Europa League)
- Paramount+,
- ViX
- 12:45 PM ET
Toulouse FC vs. Benfica (UEFA Europa League)
- Paramount+,
- ViX
- 12:45 PM ET
SC Freiburg vs. Lens (UEFA Europa League)
- Paramount+,
- ViX
- 01:00 PM ET
Al-Hilal vs. Sepahan S.C. (AFC Champions League)
- 02:45 PM ET
Torino vs. Lazio (Italian Serie A)
- 03:00 PM ET
Ferencvaros vs. Olympiacos (UEFA Conference League)
- Paramount+,
- ViX
- 03:00 PM ET
Legia Warsaw vs. Molde FK (UEFA Conference League)
- Paramount+,
- ViX
- 03:00 PM ET
Sporting CP vs. BSC Young Boys (UEFA Europa League)
- Paramount+,
- ViX
- 03:00 PM ET
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Union SG (UEFA Conference League)
- Paramount+,
- ViX
- 03:00 PM ET
Marseille vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (UEFA Europa League)
- Paramount+,
- ViX
- 03:00 PM ET
Sparta Prague vs. Galatasaray (UEFA Europa League)
- Paramount+,
- ViX
- 03:00 PM ET
Slovan Bratislava vs. SK Sturm Graz (UEFA Conference League)
- Paramount+,
- ViX
- 03:00 PM ET
AS Roma vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam (UEFA Europa League)
- Paramount+,
- CBS Sports Network,
- TUDN,
- UniMás,
- ViX+,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
- 05:00 PM ET
- 06:15 PM ET
Costa Rica WNT vs. Paraguay WNT (CONCACAF W Gold Cup)
- Paramount+,
- ESPN+,
- ESPN Deportes,
- Fubo
- 11:00 AM ET
More resources so you don’t miss live soccer TV games
We offer other resources for you, too.
First, our World Soccer Talk website features the latest soccer news, schedules, and analysis. Second, we have a free daily email newsletter entitled WST Insider that includes news customized to your favorite team and leagues.
Second, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide. It features details on all of the leagues from around the world to watch live soccer TV matches.
Finally, to find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App. It includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Soccer games today and tomorrow
All of the television and streaming listings for soccer games today and tomorrow are hand-curated by our team. Our goal is to aggregate all of the games from the different streaming and television providers into one easy-to-use guide.
Since 2005, we’ve been helping to make it easier for soccer fans to find the games as well as news about the beautiful game. Thank you for your support.
