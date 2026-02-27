Christian Pulisic set to learn vital teammate’s fate soon as Milan makes crucial decision on Luka Modric’s post-2026 FIFA World Cup future

Christian Pulisic will soon discover whether one of his most influential teammates remains by his side beyond the 2026 World Cup, as Milan has reportedly made a defining call on Luka Modric’s future. The Rossoneri campaign has been shaped by experience and leadership, and few figures embody that more than Modric. As speculation swirls, both Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric find themselves at the heart of a pivotal moment for the club, with the veteran midfielder’s next step poised to shape the Rossoneri’s trajectory.

At 40, Luka Modric has already surpassed 2,000 minutes in Serie A this season, becoming the only outfield player in the squad to reach that milestone. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Croatian maestro crossed the 2,000-minute mark on February 18 against Como, underlining just how central he remains to the club’s structure.

The numbers tell a compelling story. Modric has played 23 of 25 league matches, started 92 percent of them, and delivered decisive contributions in key moments. He has registered two match-winning goals and three assists, while maintaining over 90 percent passing accuracy. In one recent outing, he completed 93 passes and was named MVP, reinforcing his status as the metronome of the side.

Head coach Massimiliano Allegri has been vocal in his admiration. He described training alongside the Croatian veteran as “an enormous fortune for all players,” praising not only his technical brilliance but also his relentless professionalism. Within the dressing room, teammates affectionately call him “the Maestro.”

Three roads ahead

Despite his remarkable output, Modric’s future remains under review. The veteran joined Milan on a one-year contract after leaving Real Madrid, with an option for a further year that can only be activated with his consent.

There are three possible paths before him:

Extend his stay at Milan, continuing to guide the midfield in a slightly reduced but still vital role.

Return to Dinamo Zagreb, the club where his professional journey began, in what many describe as a romantic homecoming.

Retire after the 2026 World Cup, stepping away while still performing at an elite level.

Modric will also captain Croatia at the 2026 World Cup, marking his sixth appearance at the tournament; an extraordinary achievement that already includes a 2018 final and a 2022 bronze medal.

Luka Modric of Croatia

The decision revealed

While the introduction to this saga has been filled with uncertainty, the internal mood at Milan is increasingly optimistic. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, everyone at the club is pushing for Modric’s renewal, and a one-year extension is becoming more likely.

The Rossoneri’s hierarchy, Allegri, the technical staff, and even senior advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic have reportedly urged the midfielder to clarify his intentions soon. Ibrahimovic, as reported, held direct talks and requested a timely decision to allow proper planning for next season.

Manu Kone of AS Roma is challenged by Luka Modric of AC Milan.

Importantly, the extension clause already exists, but Milan has made it clear that it will only be activated if Modric personally wishes to continue. The respect shown toward him reflects his stature not just as a player, but as a symbol.

On the pitch, Milan is fighting for Champions League qualification — a competition Modric knows intimately, having won it six times during his glittering career in Spain. Securing a return to Europe’s top table could serve as a powerful incentive in his final deliberations.