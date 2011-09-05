Fans make soccer so special. It gives all of us something to rally behind, hopefully in good spirits. Even then, losses are part of the game. They make wins more special.
Across the world, there are certain clubs that stand out in terms of fan bases. Oftentimes, these clubs have a longstanding history of success. They develop a global brand, and it just becomes a snowball effect.
If you are a fan of a major European club, but you live in the United States, it can be hard to keep track of when and where all of the games are. The development of streaming services requires potential circumstances when you need three different streaming services plus a TV subscription to watch all of a certain team’s games.
Take a club in the English Premier League, for example. League games air on both linear TV channels and exclusively on Peacock, depending on the schedule. Then, domestic cup games are on ESPN+. Finally, any games in the UEFA Champions League, Europa League or Conference League are exclusively on Paramount+. It can stack up. That applies to both financial means and just overall subscriber exhaustion from so many platforms required.
For clubs in Spain, Germany and Italy, you do not need so many subscriptions. However, the same principle still applies. With each of these clubs playing in at least three competitions each year, it helps to know what is coming up next.
There is a chance Bayern Munich plays Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, Champions League knockout stages and German Cup within a quick time frame. Of course, those competitions have different significances, so it never hurts to know what they are playing for.
Team Pages on World Soccer Talk
The links below lead to customized team pages for some of the most popular clubs in the United States. As you can see the vast majority of these are European clubs. However, it is important to include that Liga MX is the most-watched league in the United States. Therefore, we included a few of the league’s most popular sides.
Each page has a brief background on the club. It discusses who the most popular or important players are in its history, as well as the club’s relative success over the years.
In addition to the schedule, there is also information on what channels or providers you can watch the club. It is one thing to see that the upcoming Barcelona game is on ESPN+, but there are chances the game airs on ESPN or ABC. Fear not, the pages break down all the potential options you have for watching your club.
Also, be sure to check out some of the featured stories and news appearing about each club on the World Soccer Talk website.
As of now, the team pages on World Soccer Talk include the following:
Argentina
Boca Juniors
River Plate
Austria
RB Salzburg
Sturm Graz
Belgium
Antwerp
Club Brugge
Genk
Gent
Union Saint-Gilloise
Brazil
Athletico Paranaense
Atlético Mineiro
Botafogo
Flamengo
Fluminense
Palmeiras
São Paulo
Canada
CF Montréal
Toronto FC
Vancouver Whitecaps
Croatia
Dinamo Zagreb
Czech Republic
Slavia Prague
Denmark
FC Copenhagen
FC Midtjylland
England
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Birmingham City
Blackburn Rovers
Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton and Hove Albion
Bristol City
Burnley
Chelsea
Coventry City
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Huddersfield Town
Hull City AFC
Ipswich Town
Leeds United
Leicester City
Liverpool
Luton Town
Manchester City
Manchester United
Middlesbrough
Millwall
Newcastle United
Norwich City
Nottingham Forest
Plymouth Argyle
Preston North End
Queens Park Rangers
Rotherham United
Sheffield United
Sheffield Wednesday
Southampton
Stoke City
Sunderland
Tottenham Hotspur
Watford
West Bromwich Albion
West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
France
Brest
Clermont Foot
Lens
Lille
Lyon
Marseille
Monaco
Montpellier
Nice
Paris Saint-Germain
Reims
Rennes
Strasbourg
Toulouse
Germany
Augsburg
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich
VfL Bochum
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Mönchengladbach
Eintracht Frankfurt
Freiburg
Hoffenheim
FC Köln
Mainz
RB Leipzig
Schalke 04
FC St. Pauli
VfB Stuttgart
Union Berlin
Werder Bremen
VfL Wolfsburg
Italy
AC Milan
AS Roma
Atalanta
Bologna
Fiorentina
Inter Milan
Juventus
Lazio
Lecce
Monza
Napoli
Sassuolo
Torino
Udinese
Mexico
Atlas
Club América
Cruz Azul
Chivas de Guadalajara
Club León
Monterrey
Pachuca
Pumas UNAM
Santos Laguna
Tigres UANL
Netherlands
Ajax
AZ Alkmaar
Feyenoord
PSV Eindhoven
Twente
Utrecht
Vitesse
Poland
Legia Warsaw
Portugal
Benfica
Braga
Porto
Sporting CP
Russia
Zenit St Petersburg
Spain
Almería
Athletic Club Bilbao
Atlético de Madrid
Barcelona
Cádiz
Celta Vigo
Elche
Espanyol
Getafe
Girona
Mallorca
Osasuna
Rayo Vallecano
Real Betis
Real Madrid
Real Sociedad
Sevilla
Valencia
Villarreal
Switzerland
Young Boys
Turkey
Beşiktaş
Fenerbahçe
Galatasaray
Ukraine
Shakhtar Donetsk
United States
Angel City FC
Atlanta United
Austin FC
Bay FC
Charlotte FC
Chicago Fire
Chicago Red Stars
FC Cincinnati
Colorado Rapids
Columbus Crew
FC Dallas
D.C. United
Houston Dynamo
Inter Miami
LAFC
LA Galaxy
Minnesota United
Nashville SC
New England Revolution
New York City FC
New York Red Bulls
North Carolina Courage
NY/NJ Gotham FC
Orlando City
Orlando Pride
Philadelphia Union
Portland Thorns
Portland Timbers
Real Salt Lake
San Diego Wave
San Jose Earthquakes
Seattle Reign
Seattle Sounders
Sporting Kansas City
St. Louis City
Utah Royals
Wales
Cardiff City
Swansea City
Wrexham AFC
