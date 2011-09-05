Fans make soccer so special. It gives all of us something to rally behind, hopefully in good spirits. Even then, losses are part of the game. They make wins more special.

Across the world, there are certain clubs that stand out in terms of fan bases. Oftentimes, these clubs have a longstanding history of success. They develop a global brand, and it just becomes a snowball effect.

If you are a fan of a major European club, but you live in the United States, it can be hard to keep track of when and where all of the games are. The development of streaming services requires potential circumstances when you need three different streaming services plus a TV subscription to watch all of a certain team’s games.

Take a club in the English Premier League, for example. League games air on both linear TV channels and exclusively on Peacock, depending on the schedule. Then, domestic cup games are on ESPN+. Finally, any games in the UEFA Champions League, Europa League or Conference League are exclusively on Paramount+. It can stack up. That applies to both financial means and just overall subscriber exhaustion from so many platforms required.

For clubs in Spain, Germany and Italy, you do not need so many subscriptions. However, the same principle still applies. With each of these clubs playing in at least three competitions each year, it helps to know what is coming up next.

There is a chance Bayern Munich plays Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, Champions League knockout stages and German Cup within a quick time frame. Of course, those competitions have different significances, so it never hurts to know what they are playing for.

Team Pages on World Soccer Talk

The links below lead to customized team pages for some of the most popular clubs in the United States. As you can see the vast majority of these are European clubs. However, it is important to include that Liga MX is the most-watched league in the United States. Therefore, we included a few of the league’s most popular sides.

Each page has a brief background on the club. It discusses who the most popular or important players are in its history, as well as the club’s relative success over the years.

In addition to the schedule, there is also information on what channels or providers you can watch the club. It is one thing to see that the upcoming Barcelona game is on ESPN+, but there are chances the game airs on ESPN or ABC. Fear not, the pages break down all the potential options you have for watching your club.

Also, be sure to check out some of the featured stories and news appearing about each club on the World Soccer Talk website.

As of now, the team pages on World Soccer Talk include the following:

Argentina

Boca Juniors

River Plate

Austria

RB Salzburg

Sturm Graz

Belgium

Antwerp

Club Brugge

Genk

Gent

Union Saint-Gilloise

Brazil

Athletico Paranaense

Atlético Mineiro

Botafogo

Flamengo

Fluminense

Palmeiras

São Paulo

Canada

CF Montréal

Toronto FC

Vancouver Whitecaps

Croatia

Dinamo Zagreb

Czech Republic

Slavia Prague

Denmark

FC Copenhagen

FC Midtjylland

England

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Birmingham City

Blackburn Rovers

Bournemouth

Brentford

Brighton and Hove Albion

Bristol City

Burnley

Chelsea

Coventry City

Crystal Palace

Everton

Fulham

Huddersfield Town

Hull City AFC

Ipswich Town

Leeds United

Leicester City

Liverpool

Luton Town

Manchester City

Manchester United

Middlesbrough

Millwall

Newcastle United

Norwich City

Nottingham Forest

Plymouth Argyle

Preston North End

Queens Park Rangers

Rotherham United

Sheffield United

Sheffield Wednesday

Southampton

Stoke City

Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur

Watford

West Bromwich Albion

West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers

France

Brest

Clermont Foot

Lens

Lille

Lyon

Marseille

Monaco

Montpellier

Nice

Paris Saint-Germain

Reims

Rennes

Strasbourg

Toulouse

Germany

Augsburg

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich

VfL Bochum

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Eintracht Frankfurt

Freiburg

Hoffenheim

FC Köln

Mainz

RB Leipzig

Schalke 04

FC St. Pauli

VfB Stuttgart

Union Berlin

Werder Bremen

VfL Wolfsburg

Italy

AC Milan

AS Roma

Atalanta

Bologna

Fiorentina

Inter Milan

Juventus

Lazio

Lecce

Monza

Napoli

Sassuolo

Torino

Udinese

Mexico

Atlas

Club América

Cruz Azul

Chivas de Guadalajara

Club León

Monterrey

Pachuca

Pumas UNAM

Santos Laguna

Tigres UANL

Netherlands

Ajax

AZ Alkmaar

Feyenoord

PSV Eindhoven

Twente

Utrecht

Vitesse

Poland

Legia Warsaw

Portugal

Benfica

Braga

Porto

Sporting CP

Russia

Zenit St Petersburg

Scotland

Aberdeen

Celtic

Rangers

Spain

Almería

Athletic Club Bilbao

Atlético de Madrid

Barcelona

Cádiz

Celta Vigo

Elche

Espanyol

Getafe

Girona

Mallorca

Osasuna

Rayo Vallecano

Real Betis

Real Madrid

Real Sociedad

Sevilla

Valencia

Villarreal

Switzerland

Young Boys

Turkey

Beşiktaş

Fenerbahçe

Galatasaray

Ukraine

Shakhtar Donetsk

United States

Angel City FC

Atlanta United

Austin FC

Bay FC

Charlotte FC

Chicago Fire

Chicago Red Stars

FC Cincinnati

Colorado Rapids

Columbus Crew

FC Dallas

D.C. United

Houston Dynamo

Inter Miami

LAFC

LA Galaxy

Minnesota United

Nashville SC

New England Revolution

New York City FC

New York Red Bulls

North Carolina Courage

NY/NJ Gotham FC

Orlando City

Orlando Pride

Philadelphia Union

Portland Thorns

Portland Timbers

Real Salt Lake

San Diego Wave

San Jose Earthquakes

Seattle Reign

Seattle Sounders

Sporting Kansas City

St. Louis City

Utah Royals

Wales

Cardiff City

Swansea City

Wrexham AFC

