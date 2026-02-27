Trending topics:
Bad news for Messi: Argentina player ruled out of 2026 FIFA World Cup with serious knee injury

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just over three months away, players are now at a point where even a moderate injury can leave them out of the tournament. That is exactly what happened to an Argentina teammate of Lionel Messi after a serious knee problem.

“Valentin Carboni suffered a tear of the ligaments in his right knee, which will require a recovery period of at least eight months,La Nacion reported Friday regarding the young winger who plays for Racing Club on loan from Inter Milan.

In Friday’s training session, Carboni went down after a teammate fell on him and alarmed everyone present,” the report adds. “After the medical staff performed tests on the pitch, he was moved to a nearby center for imaging that confirmed the worst: he had torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.”

This is the second similar injury Carboni has suffered in about a year and a half. The previous one occurred in October 2024, during a training session with the Argentina national team ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia.

At that time, the winger was on loan at Olympique de Marseille from Inter Milan, where his performances had made him a regular option for Lionel Scaloni at the international level. However, that injury kept him out for about eight months, and he only returned to action with Inter in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Carboni is ruled out for the World Cup

With no place at Inter and a less successful loan spell at Genoa in the first half of the 2025–26 season, Valentin Carboni chose Racing Club to play this year in hopes of regaining his 2024 form and getting back into Lionel Scaloni’s consideration.

He had already been part of the squad at the 2024 Copa America, where he played one match on Argentina’s way to the title. However, things have been very different this time: the winger lost his place in the Racing starting lineup after several disappointing performances and now suffered this serious injury that definitively rules him out of both the Finalissima and the World Cup.

Second confirmed Argentina absence for the World Cup

The serious injury to Valentin Carboni is the second of this magnitude Argentina have suffered ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Just a month ago, Juan Foyth was also ruled out due to a rupture of his Achilles tendon while playing for Villarreal against Real Madrid in La Liga.

While neither Carboni nor Foyth was guaranteed a spot in Lionel Scaloni’s 26‑man World Cup roster, both had been included in recent call-ups and were considered viable options for the squad, having also been part of teams that won major tournaments.

