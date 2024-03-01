The Portugal National Football Team TV schedule frequently updates so you know where to watch players such as Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo’s two crowning achievements with his native Portugal came recently. In 2016, Portugal won the European Championship. Then, Portugal added to its trophy cabinet by winning the first UEFA Nations League. Clearly, Portugal is among the contenders for each tournament it enters.

The one exception might be the World Cup. All of Portugal’s major rivals have a World Cup win. However, Portugal’s best finish remains third in 1966.

Portugal made the quarterfinals in 2022, but lost to the African cinderella side Morocco.

Where can I watch the Portugal match?

First game: December 19, 1921 (Loss vs. Spain in Madrid)

Manager: Roberto Martinez

Best World Cup finish: Third (1966)

Best European Championship Finish: Winners (2016)



Portugal TV schedule and streaming links

Like other major European nations, the Portugal National Team TV schedule heavily involves FOX and FS1. Having acquired the rights to the European Championship starting in 2024, FOX will have the broadcast rights to the World Cup and Portugal’s other major competition.

ESPN retains the rights to the UEFA Nations League, a tournament in which Portugal won the first iteration. Also, UEFA World Cup Qualifying features on FOX Sports, with select games on fuboTV. For example, Portugal World Cup Qualifying playoff against Turkey and North Macedonia aired on linear TV. Reason being that could have been Ronaldo’s last chance to play at the World Cup.

Fortunately for soccer fans, Ronaldo could be making his final ride come November and December of 2022. A great way to watch that without the high fees of cable or satellite is through fuboTV. FOX and FS1 are both available on the platform, allowing access to each game at the World Cup and European Championship.

Lineup

For a long time, Portugal’s only threat was Cristiano Ronaldo. That is not the case in the twilight of Ronaldo’s career.

Joining Ronaldo at the top are a couple of young players dominating in the Premier League. Diogo Jota for Liverpool and Bernardo Silva for Manchester City are great options in what are deep club teams. Just behind them, Bruno Fernandes seems like he can provide any service necessary for both club and country. Renato Sanches, after struggling following a breakout performance at Euro 2016, is rediscovering his footing in Ligue Un.

Defensively, Ruben Dias makes a case for best center back in the world. The Portuguese is one of Manchester City’s most important players, and serves a critical role for Portugal as well.

The talent does not stop at a strong starting XI, either. Nuno Mendes and Joao Felix are both so young and talented. At major clubs already, it is a matter of time before these two names start to be regulars in the Champions League headlines.

Andre Silva is a quiet presence off the bench when Portugal needs a goal. The RB Leipzig forward has 20 goals in 50 appearances for his country. Finally, Ruben Neves and Danilo Pereira can fill in the midfield for both attacking and defending purposes.

The Euro 2016 champions were a shock to many. However, Qatar 2022 came and went with the Portuguese still falling short of the ultimate prize.

Portugal Kits

Portugal national football team news and feature stories

Portuguese recent news and updates

