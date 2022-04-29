The ESPN soccer schedule does not feature a heavy dose of soccer. However, it is still a prominent player in the ESPN programming.

Each weekend, and some weekdays, there are a handful of MLS games on ESPN. Still, it is not at the forefront of ESPN’s desires. For instance, the channel places American football, basketball and baseball above its soccer content. Plus, now that the NHL signed a deal with ESPN, soccer must compete with the other four American sports.

ESPN also shows some USMNT games, including World Cup Qualifiers and friendlies. Then, the occasional FA Cup game, usually the Final, is on ESPN as well. However, these are one-off events, while the MLS games are more consistent.

Due to the popularity of ESPN, it is one of the easier sports channels to find. Multiple carriers feature ESPN in its channel lineup. Satellite, cable and streaming providers all find ESPN to be the leader in their sports category.

One of the exceptions is Sling Blue. While it does have a strong channel lineup for a low cost, ESPN is not part of it. It is, however, part of Sling Orange.

That being said, the best way for cord cutters to watch ESPN is through fuboTV. A streaming option to replace cable or satellite viewership, fuboTV is a relatively cheap option with a wide array of channels. Plus, it includes ESPN and the related sports networks.

Like most options, users and fans can watch ESPN from virtually any device, depending on the subscription they use to get access to ESPN.

While live soccer may not be on 24/7, it can help to know what other content is on ESPN. It ranges from the aforementioned live sports content, studio shows like SportsCenter or First Take and live coverage from events, often including those studio shows.

Sometimes, ESPN has live coverage from soccer games. It could be a studio desk inside a stadium prior to a World Cup qualifier or sending a team to London for the FA Cup Final.