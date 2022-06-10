The scene for Leicester City supporters groups surely bloomed after that title run in 2015/16. The ultimate underdogs with one of the most likable sides in recent memory climbing atop the mountain of the Premier League. There may never be a story as incredible as that in the soccer world.
Before then, Leicester City was a small team. A yo-yo side bouncing between the Championship and the Premier League. Now, Leicester is a dark horse for Champions League qualification, particularly when all of the club’s players are fit.
Leicester do a great job of picking out the talent from the masses. However, there are few instances of American involvement at the club. However, that does not stop Leicester City supporters groups from popping up across the country.
Directory for Leicester City supporters groups
UNITED STATES
Leicester City FC – USA Fan Group on Facebook
ALASKA
Alaska Foxes on Twitter
CALIFORNIA
San Diego Foxes on Twitter
SoCal Foxes on Twitter
DELAWARE
Delaware Foxes on Twitter
WASHINGTON, D.C.
DC Foxes on Twitter
GEORGIA
Atlanta Foxes on Twitter and Facebook
INDIANA
Indy Foxes on Twitter
MARYLAND
Maryland Foxes on Twitter
NEW YORK
New York Foxes on Twitter and Instagram
TENNESSEE
Nashville Foxes on Twitter
OHIO
Ohio Foxes on Twitter
TEXAS
Texas Foxes on Twitter
Foxes Houston on Twitter
TV schedules for Leicester City supporters groups
The Premier League, the FA Cup and the League Cup. Those are the three competitions that Leicester traditionally finds itself in. Of course, something to remember is the fact that Leicester tends to make a run for European qualification. Those competitions, from the Champions League to the Conference League, air on Paramount+.
However the Premier League is on the NBC family of channels and Peacock Premium for the next six years at least. The two domestic cup competitions run through ESPN. Yet, you will seldom see these games on actual ESPN channels. Instead, ESPN puts these games on the ESPN+ paid-streaming service.
You can get all your news and notes regarding Leicester City by using World Soccer Talk’s free daily newsletter. Simply select Leicester City when signing up, and World Soccer Talk send you an email each night for important news. You can also choose your favorite leagues and competitions to get updates for.
Leicester defender Fofana signs new five-year deal
Fans in shock after Leicester City helicopter crash
