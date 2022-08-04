The Spain National Football Team TV Schedule has the TV/streaming information you’ll need to see every La Roja match.

Spain are without a doubt one of the top international sides of the past 40 years. This includes a stretch of absolute dominance from the Spanish from 2008-2012, in which they won two European championships and one World Cup over the 4 year span.

Spain have cooled off somewhat since that masterful period, but still remain one of the world’s most competitive teams, making the semifinals of Euro 2020, and finishing as runners-up in the 2021 UEFA Nations League.

Where can I watch the Spain match?

First official game: August 28, 1920 (win vs. Denmark in Brussels)

Manager: Luis de la Fuente

Best World Cup finish: Winners (2010)

Best European Championship Finish: Winners (1964, 2008, 2012)



Social Media:



Spain TV schedule and streaming links

Many games on the Spain National Football Team TV schedule can be found on FOX and FS1. After the channel picked up the rights to the European Championship starting in 2024, the only thing not carried by FOX is friendlies and World Cup Qualifying.

As of now, World Cup Qualifying is on FOX Sports, with select Nations League games on fuboTV.

An affordable way to get access to each of Spain’s matches is through fuboTV. Remember, that qualifying and friendlies could be solely on ESPN+, which is not on fuboTV. That is a totally separate paid-streaming service.

Watch Spain on Fubo:

