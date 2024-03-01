The Brazil National Football Team TV schedule has the necessary information for the most successful side at the World Cup.

Five World Cups. This feat sets Brazil apart from any other international team. Pele in the 1960s and 1970s paved the way for Brazil’s success. The repertoire of names that wore the famous yellow and blue of Brazil is indisputable. Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Roberto Carlos and Cafu are all greats of the game. Moreover, these are just players from Brazil’s most recent World Cup tournament win in 2002.

Before that and since then, Brazil produced world-class talents that thrive with the national team and at clubs across the globe.

Where can I watch the Brazil match?

First game: September 20, 1914 (Loss vs. Argentina in Buenos Aires)

Manager: Dorival Junior

Best World Cup finish: Winners (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

Best Copa America Finish: Winners (Nine times)

Social Media:



Brazil TV schedule and streaming links

A favorite each time the Copa America or World Cup rolls around, no other side carries as much international pedigree as Brazil. Therefore, the national side gets extensive coverage, even here in the United States.

With FOX Sports holding the rights to the World Cup and Copa America, FS1 and FOX are the best options when seeking out the Brazilians.

However, during World Cup Qualifying, CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying rights are exclusive to fuboTV in the United States. Each game from the 10-team round robin is available on the streaming platform and no where else in the U.S.

fuboTV carries all the FOX channels, meaning a subscription would open up the possibility for just about every game on the Brazil National Team TV schedule.

Watch Brazil on fuboTV:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Lineup

The current makeup of the Brazil National Team may not be as glittered in star power as the previous iterations were during the World Cup heydays. However, there are still a number of formidable talents across the board.

Notably, Neymar is the captain of the side and is just about a guarantee to start on the left wing or up top, depending on the formation. Marquinhos and Thiago Silva form a strong partnership at the back for Brazil. Juventus wing backs Danilo and Alex Sandro flank their compatriots.

The midfield is generally solid, but it is the attack force that is not up the usual standard of Brazil. That will change as players continue to develop. Vinicius Junior’s breakout season at Real Madrid will serve the five-time champions nicely.

Moreover, depth is a strong suit of Brazil. In goal, it is a toss up between Alisson and Ederson, both starting goalies for strong English sides.

Fabinho, Fred and Casemiro could all fill in throughout Brazil’s midfield. Then, there are players like Philippe Coutinho, Gabriel Martinelli and Rodrygo that can make a difference off the bench.

Tite’s issue will be ensuring all these players contribute when called upon. Given the talent that always comes out of Brazil, there will always be more players laying in the wake.

Brazil Kits

Brazil national football team news and feature stories

Recent Brazil news and updates

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.