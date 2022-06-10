Perennial Top-4 contenders and one of the most recognizable clubs in the world, Liverpool is justifiably another of the most popular EPL teams in the States, with supporters groups scattered from coast to coast.

Since 2010 the club has been owned by the American entity Fenway Sports Group, headed by businessman John W. Henry (briefly the owner of the Florida Marlins prior to starting his Boston-based sports empire). FSG also owns the Boston Red Sox of Major League Baseball and, more recently, the Pittsburgh Penguins of the National Hockey League.

Liverpool’s Anfield stadium is one of the most iconic and historic in the world, just a little over a half a mile from rival Everton’s Goodison Park, making for one of the fiercest, and closest geographically, local derbies anywhere.

To help you find a Liverpool supporters group in the United States near you, we’ve researched and compiled the list below. But before we get to that, here’s a couple of helpful resources for LFC fans in the USA.

LIVERPOOL FC USA

Official Liverpool FC USA Account on Twitter

BIRMINGHAM, AL

LFC Birmingham on Twitter

PHOENIX, AZ

LFC PHX on Facebook

LFC PHX on Twitter

CARLSBAD, CA

SoCal Kopites on Facebook

SoCal Kopites on Twitter

LONG BEACH, CA

LFC Long Beach on Twitter

LOS ANGELES, CA

LFC Los Angeles on Facebook

LFC Los Angeles on Twitter

ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Official Liverpool Supporters Club Orange County on Facebook

Official Liverpool Supporters Club Orange County on Twitter

PASADENA, CA

Pasadena Reds Website

Pasadena Reds on Facebook

Pasadena Reds on Twitter

SACRAMENTO, CA

Official Liverpool Supporters Club Sacramento on Twitter

SAN DIEGO, CA

LFC San Diego on Facebook

LFC San Diego on Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO, CA

LFC San Francisco Website

LFC San Francisco on Facebook

LFC San Francisco on Twitter

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

LFC Colorado Springs on Twitter

DENVER, CO

LFC Denver Website

LFC Denver on Facebook

LFC Denver on Twitter

NEW HAVEN, CT

LFC New Haven on Facebook

DELAWARE

Official Liverpool Supporters Club Delaware on Twitter

FLORIDA

LFC Florida on Twitter

JACKSONVILLE, FL

LFC Jacksonville on Facebook

ORLANDO, FL

LFC Orlando on Facebook

LFC Orlando on Twitter

MIAMI, FL

LFC Miami on Facebook

LFC Miami on Twitter

PALM BEACH, FL

LFC Palm Beaches on Facebook

TAMPA BAY, FL

LFC Tampa Bay Website

LFC Tampa Bay on Facebook

LFC Tampa Bay on Twitter

ATLANTA, GA

LFC Atlanta on Twitter

BOISE, ID

Boise LFC on Twitter

INDIANAPOLIS, IN

LFC Indianapolis Website

LFC Indianapolis on Facebook

LFC Indianapolis on Twitter

CHICAGO, IL

LFC Chicago Website

LFC Chicago on Facebook

LFC Chicago on Twitter

DES MOINES, IA

LFC Des Moines on Twitter

Instagram page for LFC Des Moines

LFC Des Moines on Facebook

KENTUCKY

LFC Kentucky on Twitter

BALTIMORE, MD

LFC Baltimore Website

LFC Baltimore on Facebook

LFC Baltimore on Twitter

BOSTON, MA

LFC Boston Website

LFC Boston on Facebook

LFC Boston on Twitter

DETROIT, MI

LFC Detroit on Twitter

MINNEAPOLIS, MN

LFC Minneapolis on Facebook

KANSAS CITY, MO

Official Liverpool Supporters Club Kansas City on Facebook

Official Liverpool Supporters Club Kansas City on Twitter

LFC Kansas City on Facebook

LFC Kansas City on Twitter



ST. LOUIS, MO

LFC St. Louis on Facebook

LFC St. Louis on Twitter

OMAHA, NE

LFC Omaha on Facebook

LFC Omaha on Twitter

LAS VEGAS, NV

LFC Las Vegas on Twitter

NEW ENGLAND,

LFC New England on Facebook

JERSEY SHORE, NJ

LFC Jersey Shore on Facebook

LFC Jersey Shore on Twitter

NEW YORK

NY Kopites on Twitter

LFC New York on Facebook

LFC New York on Twitter

LFC New York Website

ROCHESTER, NY

Flower City Reds on Twitter

CHARLOTTE, NC

Charlotte Reds Website

Charlotte Reds on Facebook

Charlotte Reds on Twitter

RALEIGH, NC

LFC Raleigh Website

LFC Raleigh on Twitter

CINCINNATI, OH

LFC Cincinnati on Twitter

COLUMBUS, OH

LFC Columbus on Twitter

OKLAHOMA

LFC Oklahoma on Twitter

LFC Oklahoma on Facebook

PORTLAND, OR

LFC PDX on Twitter

PHILADELPHIA, PA

LFC Philadelphia on Facebook

LFC Philadelphia on Twitter

PITTSBURGH, PA

LFC Pittsburgh on Facebook

CHARLESTON, SC

LFC Charleston on Twitter

CHATTANOOGA, TN

LFC Chattanooga on Twitter

KNOXVILLE, TN

LFC Knoxville on Twitter

LFC Knoxville on Facebook

MURFREESBORO, TN

LFC Murfreesboro on Twitter

NASHVILLE, TN

LFC Nashville on Twitter

AUSTIN, TX

LFC Austin on Twitter

DALLAS, TX

LFC Dallas on Facebook

LFC Dallas on Twitter

HOUSTON, TX

LFC Houston on Facebook

LFC Houston on Twitter

SAN ANTONIO, TX

LFC San Antonio on Facebook

LFC San Antonio on Twitter

SALT LAKE CITY, UT

LFC Salt Lake City on Twitter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

LFC Charlottesville on Facebook

LFC Charlottesville on Twitter

HAMPTON ROADS, VA

LFC Hampton Roads on Twitter

LFC Hampton Roads on Facebook

RICHMOND, VA

LFC Richmond on Facebook

LFC Richmond on Twitter

SEATTLE, WA

LFC Seattle on Facebook

LFC Seattle on Twitter

WASHINGTON, DC

LFC DC Website

LFC DC on Facebook

LFC DC on Twitter

SOUTH CAROLINA

LFC South Carolina Website

LFC South Carolina on Facebook

LFC South Carolina on Twitter

MADISON, WI

LFC Madison on Twitter

MILWAUKEE, WI

LFC Milwaukee on Facebook

LFC Milwaukee on Twitter

