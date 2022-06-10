Perennial Top-4 contenders and one of the most recognizable clubs in the world, Liverpool is justifiably another of the most popular EPL teams in the States, with supporters groups scattered from coast to coast.

Since 2010 the club has been owned by the American entity Fenway Sports Group, headed by businessman John W. Henry (briefly the owner of the Florida Marlins prior to starting his Boston-based sports empire). FSG also owns the Boston Red Sox of Major League Baseball and, more recently, the Pittsburgh Penguins of the National Hockey League.

Liverpool’s Anfield stadium is one of the most iconic and historic in the world, just a little over a half a mile from rival Everton’s Goodison Park, making for one of the fiercest, and closest geographically, local derbies anywhere.

To help you find a Liverpool supporters group in the United States near you, we’ve researched and compiled the list below. But before we get to that, here’s a couple of helpful resources for LFC fans in the USA.

Directory of Liverpool Supporters Groups in United States

LIVERPOOL FC USA

Official Liverpool FC USA Account on Twitter

BIRMINGHAM, AL

LFC Birmingham on Twitter

PHOENIX, AZ

LFC PHX on Facebook
LFC PHX on Twitter

CARLSBAD, CA

SoCal Kopites on Facebook
SoCal Kopites on Twitter

LONG BEACH, CA

LFC Long Beach on Twitter

LOS ANGELES, CA

LFC Los Angeles on Facebook
LFC Los Angeles on Twitter

ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Official Liverpool Supporters Club Orange County on Facebook
Official Liverpool Supporters Club Orange County on Twitter

PASADENA, CA

Pasadena Reds Website
Pasadena Reds on Facebook
Pasadena Reds on Twitter

SACRAMENTO, CA

Official Liverpool Supporters Club Sacramento on Twitter

SAN DIEGO, CA

LFC San Diego on Facebook
LFC San Diego on Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO, CA

LFC San Francisco Website
LFC San Francisco on Facebook
LFC San Francisco on Twitter

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

LFC Colorado Springs on Twitter

DENVER, CO

LFC Denver Website
LFC Denver on Facebook
LFC Denver on Twitter

NEW HAVEN, CT

LFC New Haven on Facebook

DELAWARE

Official Liverpool Supporters Club Delaware on Twitter

FLORIDA

LFC Florida on Twitter

JACKSONVILLE, FL

LFC Jacksonville on Facebook

ORLANDO, FL

LFC Orlando on Facebook
LFC Orlando on Twitter

MIAMI, FL

LFC Miami on Facebook
LFC Miami on Twitter

PALM BEACH, FL

LFC Palm Beaches on Facebook

TAMPA BAY, FL

LFC Tampa Bay Website
LFC Tampa Bay on Facebook
LFC Tampa Bay on Twitter

ATLANTA, GA

LFC Atlanta on Twitter

BOISE, ID

Boise LFC on Twitter

INDIANAPOLIS, IN

LFC Indianapolis Website
LFC Indianapolis on Facebook
LFC Indianapolis on Twitter

CHICAGO, IL

LFC Chicago Website
LFC Chicago on Facebook
LFC Chicago on Twitter

DES MOINES, IA

LFC Des Moines on Twitter
Instagram page for LFC Des Moines
LFC Des Moines on Facebook

KENTUCKY

LFC Kentucky on Twitter

BALTIMORE, MD

LFC Baltimore Website

LFC Baltimore on Facebook

LFC Baltimore on Twitter

BOSTON, MA

LFC Boston Website

LFC Boston on Facebook

LFC Boston on Twitter

DETROIT, MI

LFC Detroit on Twitter

MINNEAPOLIS, MN

LFC Minneapolis on Facebook

KANSAS CITY, MO

Official Liverpool Supporters Club Kansas City on Facebook
Official Liverpool Supporters Club Kansas City on Twitter

LFC Kansas City on Facebook
LFC Kansas City on Twitter

ST. LOUIS, MO

LFC St. Louis on Facebook

LFC St. Louis on Twitter

OMAHA, NE

LFC Omaha on Facebook
LFC Omaha on Twitter

LAS VEGAS, NV

LFC Las Vegas on Twitter

NEW ENGLAND,

LFC New England on Facebook

JERSEY SHORE, NJ

LFC Jersey Shore on Facebook
LFC Jersey Shore on Twitter

NEW YORK

NY Kopites on Twitter

LFC New York on Facebook
LFC New York on Twitter
LFC New York Website

ROCHESTER, NY

Flower City Reds on Twitter

CHARLOTTE, NC

Charlotte Reds Website
Charlotte Reds on Facebook
Charlotte Reds on Twitter

RALEIGH, NC

LFC Raleigh Website
LFC Raleigh on Twitter

CINCINNATI, OH

LFC Cincinnati on Twitter

COLUMBUS, OH

LFC Columbus on Twitter

OKLAHOMA

LFC Oklahoma on Twitter
LFC Oklahoma on Facebook

PORTLAND, OR

LFC PDX on Twitter

PHILADELPHIA, PA

LFC Philadelphia on Facebook
LFC Philadelphia on Twitter

PITTSBURGH, PA

LFC Pittsburgh on Facebook

CHARLESTON, SC

LFC Charleston on Twitter

CHATTANOOGA, TN

LFC Chattanooga on Twitter

KNOXVILLE, TN

LFC Knoxville on Twitter
LFC Knoxville on Facebook

MURFREESBORO, TN

LFC Murfreesboro on Twitter

NASHVILLE, TN

LFC Nashville on Twitter

AUSTIN, TX

LFC Austin on Twitter

DALLAS, TX

LFC Dallas on Facebook
LFC Dallas on Twitter

HOUSTON, TX

LFC Houston on Facebook
LFC Houston on Twitter

SAN ANTONIO, TX

LFC San Antonio on Facebook
LFC San Antonio on Twitter

SALT LAKE CITY, UT

LFC Salt Lake City on Twitter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

LFC Charlottesville on Facebook
LFC Charlottesville on Twitter

HAMPTON ROADS, VA

LFC Hampton Roads on Twitter
LFC Hampton Roads on Facebook

RICHMOND, VA

LFC Richmond on Facebook
LFC Richmond on Twitter

SEATTLE, WA

LFC Seattle on Facebook
LFC Seattle on Twitter

WASHINGTON, DC

LFC DC Website
LFC DC on Facebook
LFC DC on Twitter

SOUTH CAROLINA

LFC South Carolina Website
LFC South Carolina on Facebook
LFC South Carolina on Twitter

MADISON, WI

LFC Madison on Twitter

MILWAUKEE, WI

LFC Milwaukee on Facebook
LFC Milwaukee on Twitter

