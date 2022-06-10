Perennial Top-4 contenders and one of the most recognizable clubs in the world, Liverpool is justifiably another of the most popular EPL teams in the States, with supporters groups scattered from coast to coast.
Since 2010 the club has been owned by the American entity Fenway Sports Group, headed by businessman John W. Henry (briefly the owner of the Florida Marlins prior to starting his Boston-based sports empire). FSG also owns the Boston Red Sox of Major League Baseball and, more recently, the Pittsburgh Penguins of the National Hockey League.
Liverpool’s Anfield stadium is one of the most iconic and historic in the world, just a little over a half a mile from rival Everton’s Goodison Park, making for one of the fiercest, and closest geographically, local derbies anywhere.
To help you find a Liverpool supporters group in the United States near you, we’ve researched and compiled the list below. But before we get to that, here’s a couple of helpful resources for LFC fans in the USA.
Directory of Liverpool Supporters Groups in United States
LIVERPOOL FC USA
Official Liverpool FC USA Account on Twitter
BIRMINGHAM, AL
PHOENIX, AZ
LFC PHX on Facebook
LFC PHX on Twitter
CARLSBAD, CA
SoCal Kopites on Facebook
SoCal Kopites on Twitter
LONG BEACH, CA
LOS ANGELES, CA
LFC Los Angeles on Facebook
LFC Los Angeles on Twitter
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Official Liverpool Supporters Club Orange County on Facebook
Official Liverpool Supporters Club Orange County on Twitter
PASADENA, CA
Pasadena Reds Website
Pasadena Reds on Facebook
Pasadena Reds on Twitter
SACRAMENTO, CA
Official Liverpool Supporters Club Sacramento on Twitter
SAN DIEGO, CA
LFC San Diego on Facebook
LFC San Diego on Twitter
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LFC San Francisco Website
LFC San Francisco on Facebook
LFC San Francisco on Twitter
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
LFC Colorado Springs on Twitter
DENVER, CO
LFC Denver Website
LFC Denver on Facebook
LFC Denver on Twitter
NEW HAVEN, CT
DELAWARE
Official Liverpool Supporters Club Delaware on Twitter
FLORIDA
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ORLANDO, FL
LFC Orlando on Facebook
LFC Orlando on Twitter
MIAMI, FL
LFC Miami on Facebook
LFC Miami on Twitter
PALM BEACH, FL
TAMPA BAY, FL
LFC Tampa Bay Website
LFC Tampa Bay on Facebook
LFC Tampa Bay on Twitter
ATLANTA, GA
BOISE, ID
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
LFC Indianapolis Website
LFC Indianapolis on Facebook
LFC Indianapolis on Twitter
CHICAGO, IL
LFC Chicago Website
LFC Chicago on Facebook
LFC Chicago on Twitter
DES MOINES, IA
LFC Des Moines on Twitter
Instagram page for LFC Des Moines
LFC Des Moines on Facebook
KENTUCKY
BALTIMORE, MD
BOSTON, MA
DETROIT, MI
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KANSAS CITY, MO
Official Liverpool Supporters Club Kansas City on Facebook
Official Liverpool Supporters Club Kansas City on Twitter
LFC Kansas City on Facebook
LFC Kansas City on Twitter
ST. LOUIS, MO
OMAHA, NE
LFC Omaha on Facebook
LFC Omaha on Twitter
LAS VEGAS, NV
NEW ENGLAND,
JERSEY SHORE, NJ
LFC Jersey Shore on Facebook
LFC Jersey Shore on Twitter
NEW YORK
LFC New York on Facebook
LFC New York on Twitter
LFC New York Website
ROCHESTER, NY
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Reds Website
Charlotte Reds on Facebook
Charlotte Reds on Twitter
RALEIGH, NC
LFC Raleigh Website
LFC Raleigh on Twitter
CINCINNATI, OH
COLUMBUS, OH
OKLAHOMA
LFC Oklahoma on Twitter
LFC Oklahoma on Facebook
PORTLAND, OR
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LFC Philadelphia on Facebook
LFC Philadelphia on Twitter
PITTSBURGH, PA
CHARLESTON, SC
CHATTANOOGA, TN
KNOXVILLE, TN
LFC Knoxville on Twitter
LFC Knoxville on Facebook
MURFREESBORO, TN
NASHVILLE, TN
AUSTIN, TX
DALLAS, TX
LFC Dallas on Facebook
LFC Dallas on Twitter
HOUSTON, TX
LFC Houston on Facebook
LFC Houston on Twitter
SAN ANTONIO, TX
LFC San Antonio on Facebook
LFC San Antonio on Twitter
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
LFC Charlottesville on Facebook
LFC Charlottesville on Twitter
HAMPTON ROADS, VA
LFC Hampton Roads on Twitter
LFC Hampton Roads on Facebook
RICHMOND, VA
LFC Richmond on Facebook
LFC Richmond on Twitter
SEATTLE, WA
LFC Seattle on Facebook
LFC Seattle on Twitter
WASHINGTON, DC
LFC DC Website
LFC DC on Facebook
LFC DC on Twitter
SOUTH CAROLINA
LFC South Carolina Website
LFC South Carolina on Facebook
LFC South Carolina on Twitter
MADISON, WI
MILWAUKEE, WI
LFC Milwaukee on Facebook
LFC Milwaukee on Twitter
TV schedule for Liverpool Supporters Groups
Check out our dedicated Liverpool page for the most updated TV listings and info on the club. World Soccer Talk also has the most comprehensive schedule of Premier League games on TV, so you won’t miss any LFC matches. Whether it’s a game in the shadow of The Kop or an away match, we’ve got all of the listings.
For Liverpool games in the Champions League, Europa League, League Cup or FA Cup, we have separate TV schedule pages for them too.
In addition to our TV schedules, we also offer a free daily soccer newsletter. It’s packed with the latest news and TV schedules. And you can personalize World Soccer Talk Insider for your favorite team, so you get your team’s news prioritized for you.
Recommended viewing option:
|
Watch Liverpool games
Includes: Premier League + 84 Sports Channels
|Sign Up
