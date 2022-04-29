The USA Network soccer schedule features one league and one league only.

The Premier League and NBC are synonymous here in the United States. The pair reupped on their deal, making the NBC family the home of the Premier League through the 2027/28 season.

NBC shut down NBC Sports, and the channel that became the home of the majority of the Premier League games is USA Network. Each weekend, USA Network hosts about four to five games, depending on the scheduling. Interestingly, USA Network does not feature any other leagues in its soccer schedule. While ESPN, FOX and CBS focus on other European or domestic competitions, the Premier League takes all the focus of NBC.

Watch USA Network on Fubo:

Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels

Future USA Network soccer schedule

USA Network is not necessarily a sports channel like NBC Sports was. While the Premier League is clearly a dominant force on the channel, it is perhaps more known in the general public for its movies and TV shows.

Even then, weekends seem to be all about soccer. Pregame coverage in Premier League Mornings and Premier League Live each last around an hour on both Saturdays and Sundays. There is also Goal Zone at the end of the day on USA Network that wraps up all the day’s action.

Users can watch USA Network on most cable, streaming and satellite providers. For the cord cutters out there, one strong option is fuboTV. fuboTV carries the USA Network soccer schedule and also provides access to NBC and CNBC, both of which have more Premier League games each weekend.

Other streaming options include YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling Blue and more.