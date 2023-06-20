World Soccer Talk’s Inter Miami TV schedule has all the information to watch one of the newest, and now most relevant, teams in MLS (Major League Soccer).

A rocky start both on and off the field has made the debut of Inter Miami challenging. But with the addition of Lionel Messi in summer 2023, the club has instantly become the most important and visible team in the league.

To make sure you don’t miss a single game, here’s our Inter Miami TV schedule and team details.

Inter Miami TV Schedule

Inter Miami on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 2018 (First Season 2020)

Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium

Manager: Javier Morales (Interim)

MLS Cups: 0

Other Titles: 0

Where Can I Watch the Inter Miami Match?

All of Inter Miami’s matches can be found on MLS Season Pass, the league’s exclusive streaming platform. Games are available in English and Spanish (and French if playing a Canadian team). MLS Season Pass features every regular season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match – not only for Miami, but for the entire league.

Select league games are also featured on national TV on FOX or FS1, and you can bet MLS will heavily feature Messi and Miami in these games in the coming seasons.

Watch Inter Miami on MLS Season Pass:

Our Pick: Includes: Every regular season game, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, & More Sign Up

For the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, games can be found on multiple platforms. Some are streamed via Bleacher Report Football App and YouTube channel, some on US Soccer’s YouTube, and others have been featured on CBS Sports Golazo Network, which streams free on Pluto TV, and is also available within Paramount+.

Leagues Cup is available on MLS Season Pass, with select games on FOX and FS1. Spanish coverage on TV can be found on Univision, UniMás and TUDN.

Should Miami qualify fort CONCACAF Champions Cup, those games are shown on FS1, Univision, UniMás and TUDN.

inter Miami History

The origins of the franchise that would become Inter Miami can actually be traced all the way back to 2008. That year, local investor Marcelo Claure teamed with Spanish giants FC Barcelona for a bid to bring an MLS team to Miami. That bid would fail, with MLS awarding teams to Portland and Vancouver instead.

Claure would go on to be a minority investor in the next, even higher profile effort. On February 5, 2014, David Beckham and the league announced his intent to exercise his option to purchase a MLS franchise for $25 million. This deal for team ownership was a clause in Beckham’s contract when he signed with the LA Galaxy in 2007.

Four years later, in January 2018, the ownership group – which now included majority investor Jorge Más, was officially awarded the 25th MLS franchise. In September of that year, the club announced its name and badge. The choice of “Inter” as a name drew a trademark dispute with Inter Milan, who had registered a claim for its use in the US in 2014.

The league also announced a 2020 debut season for the Herons. There was one hangup though – they did not have a stadium secured. Four different stadium sites in and around downtown Miami were proposed, but faltered. Finally, a site adjacent to Miami International Airport was tentatively approved, but would not be ready in time for 2020.

Like their MLS predecessors in the region, the Miami Fusion (1998-2001), Inter Miami began play 30-some miles up the road in the city of Fort Lauderdale. On the same site, in fact. In Spring 2019, the team was awarded a 50-year lease to redevelop the site of Lockhart and Fort Lauderdale Stadiums. The home of the Fusion, NASL’s Fort Lauderdale Strikers and many international games was torn down to make way for a new 18,000 seat temporary venue and training center for Inter Miami. The plan was to play the 2020 and 2021 seasons there and then move down to Miami Freedom Park in 2022.

However, as of June 2023, ground has yet to be broken on the Miami project thanks to various delays. So the near term future of the club, included potential all of Messi’s tenure, will take place in Fort Lauderdale.

On the field, things haven’t been much easier. The 2020 debut season was postponed after just two matches due to the COVID-19 pandemic, days before the club’s first ever home game. The team did make the special play-in round of the MLS Cup playoffs in it’s first season, but lost 3-0 to fellow expansion side Nashville.

The sub-par start resulted in the sacking of first manager Diego Alonso. In addition, it was found that the team violated league roster rules in 2020. The club was hit with fines and sanctions for the next two seasons as a result. Phil Neville was appointed managed in early 2021, but the new gaffer did not improve results. The team finished in 20th place overall and missed the playoffs.

The year 2022 did see an uptick in performance, as the team won their most games to date, finishing 12th, and made the playoffs, but lost in the first round. A terrible start to the 2023 league campaign led to the firing of Neville as manager on June 1. Just days later, Lionel Messi announced his intent to sign with the club, changing the trajectory of the organization forever. He’ll have an early chance at a trophy, with the club qualified for the semifinals of the U.S. Open Cup.

INTER MIAMI News and Feature Pieces