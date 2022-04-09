With so many soccer properties, our ESPN Plus soccer schedule shows when games are on the service.

At $10.99 per month, or $109.99 per year, ESPN+ carries more soccer content than just about any other provider in the United States.

For example, here are just some leagues and competitions that appear exclusively on ESPN’s paid streaming service. First off, LaLiga and Bundesliga are the two biggest leagues. Each game in these competitions is on ESPN+, with very few each season also on ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC. In English soccer, the FA Cup, Championship, League One and League Two are all on ESPN+.

Watch soccer on ESPN+:

Upcoming ESPN Plus soccer schedule:

Saturday, March 23 08:30 AM ET Mansfield Town vs. Colchester United ( English League Two ) ESPN+ ESPN+ 01:15 PM ET Stockport County vs. Milton Keynes Dons ( English League Two ) ESPN+ ESPN+ 02:00 PM ET Hartford Athletic vs. Birmingham Legion FC ( USL Championship ) ESPN+ ESPN+ 04:00 PM ET Detroit City FC vs. Loudoun United FC ( USL Championship ) ESPN+ ESPN+ 04:00 PM ET Louisville City FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC ( USL Championship ) ESPN+ ESPN+ 06:00 PM ET Richmond Kickers vs. Tormenta FC ( USL League One ) ESPN+ ESPN+ 06:30 PM ET One Knoxville SC vs. Lexington SC ( USL League One ) ESPN+ ESPN+ 07:00 PM ET Greenville Triumph vs. Forward Madison FC ( USL League One ) ESPN+ ESPN+ 07:00 PM ET Indy Eleven vs. Sacramento Republic FC ( USL Championship ) ESPN+ ESPN+ 07:00 PM ET North Carolina FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies ( USL Championship ) ESPN+ ESPN+ 07:30 PM ET Charleston Battery vs. New Mexico United ( USL Championship ) ESPN+ ESPN+



ESPN+ only launched in April 2018. However, as of February 2022, the service has over 21 million subscribers and users.

With all these properties that ESPN carries on its service, it can be challenging to keep track of when games are happening. To help, this ESPN Plus soccer schedule constantly updates with which games feature on the service. For instance, our ESPN+ soccer schedule includes games throughout the week, no matter how major or minor the leagues or competitions are.

ESPN+ is available through the ESPN website and other platforms. For those wondering if ESPN+ is on Firestick, Roku, Apple TV or more, you are in luck. Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Firestick, most smart TVs, Xbox and Playstation are just a few of the ways to watch your sports using this service.

In order to watch ESPN Plus on your Amazon Firestick, Apple TV or other device, here is how to do it.

If using a smart TV or related device, go to the search option or store. Search “ESPN”, and select the option with the ESPN logo. Begin downloading and installing that app. Once in the app, you will be prompted to log in or create an account. Log in or create your ESPN+ account. You can also input your TV provider information, if applicable, to unlock all the content on the ESPN app.

The same applies to iPhone, Android and tablet, following the same steps in the app store. Remember, these apps are free, but the ESPN+ subscription requires a paid account.

More top games moving to ESPN+

There are often instances of a major game that you may think would be only on cable TV. However, as cord-cutting continues to increase in popularity, ESPN pushes its paid-streaming service.

For example, El Clásico, perhaps the biggest club soccer game on TV, has both LaLiga renditions in the 2021/22 season only on ESPN+. Hence, this is to push subscribers to the service instead of leaving them unattended on regular TV.

Therefore, this schedule can always come in handy to answer that type of confusion. Or, of course, you just want to know what games are on ESPN+ on a certain day or during the weekend. After all, with so many properties, looking solely at the interface on the platform can be overwhelming considering how many different sports are on it.

However, for the ultimate sports fan, there is nothing as beneficial as a subscription to ESPN+.