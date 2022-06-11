One of the most iconic and popular clubs on the planet, Manchester United enjoys a massive supporter base worldwide, including in the United States.
The club hold the record for most league titles in England, and were the first English side to win the European Cup (now the Champions League). They boast a trophy case packed with silverware, and a laundry list of icons of the game who’ve played for the club, including George Best, David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and American goalkeeper Tim Howard. With their history of success and bevy of star players, it’s no wonder many fans in the US gravitate to the Red Devils when choosing a Premier League team to support.
The club have been owned by the American Glazer family since 2005, who also own the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the stewardship of the Glazers has come with five Premier League titles and one Champions League triumph, it has not been without resistance, as to this day some United supporters protest the ownership by wearing the green and yellow colors of Newton Heath LYR F.C (the original name of the club when founded in 1878) to matches. The protest of Glazer ownership went so far as to spark the founding of a splinter, supporter-owned club called F.C. United of Manchester in 2005 which aims to bring the game back to its working class roots.
United plays games at the iconic Old Trafford, which at 74,000 seats is the largest club stadium in England and eleventh-largest stadium in Europe.
Directory of Manchester United supporters groups
USA
Manchester United USA on Twitter
Manchester United USA on Facebook
BIRMINGHAM, AL
MUFC Birmingham on Facebook
MUFC Birmingham on Twitter
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix Red Devils
Phoenix Red Devils
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA Red Army on Twitter
MUFC Los Angeles on Twitter
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Man Utd San Francisco on Twitter
FRESNO, CA
SACRAMENTO, CA
River City Red Devils on Twitter
River City Red Devils on Faceook
SAN DIEGO, CA
Red Devils of San Diego on Twitter
COLORADO
Colorado Red Devils on Facebook
DENVER, CO
Denver Reds on Twitter
Denver Reds on Facebook
Denver Reds on Instagram
CONNECTICUT
Connecticut Red Devils on Twitter
ATLANTA, GA
Manchester United Supporters of Atlanta on Twitter
Manchester United Supporters of Atlanta on Facebook
JACKSONVILLE, FL
MIAMI, FL
Miami Red Devils on Twitter
Miami Red Devils on Facebook
Miami Red Devils on Instagram
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Red Army on Twitter
Orlando Red Army on Facebook
SOUTH FLORIDA
Man Utd Supporters South Florida on Twitter
Man Utd Supporters South Florida on Facebook
TAMPA, FL
MUFC Tampa on Twitter
MUFC Tampa on Facebook
CHICAGO, IL
MUFC Chicago on Twitter
MUFC Chicago Website
MUFC Chicago on Instagram
EAGLETON, IN
HTTPS://TWITTER.COM/MUFC_EAGLETON
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MUFC Indy Website
MUFC Indy on Twitter
Indy Man UTD on Facebook
Indy Man UTD on Instagram
IOWA
Red Devils Iowa on Twitter
Red Devils Iowa on Instagram
IOWA CITY, IA
Red Devils Iowa City on Twitter
DES MOINES, IA
Red Devils Des Moines on Twitter
LOUISVILLE, KY
BALTIMORE, MD
Charm City Reds on Twitter
Charm City Reds on Facebook
Charm City Reds on Instagram
Charm City Reds Website
MICHIGAN
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Red Devils on Twitter
Detroit Red Devils on Facebook
Detroit Red Revils on Instagram
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reds on Facebook
Minnesota Reds on Twitter
KANSAS CITY, MO
Newton Heath KC on Twitter
Newton Heath on Facebook
ST. LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Red Army on Twitter
St. Louis Red Army on Facebook
St. Louis Red Army Website
CHARLOTTE, NC
NEW JERSEY
ALBURQUERQUE, NM
NEW YORK
New York Reds on Twitter
New York Reds on Facebook
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo MUFC on Twitter
Buffalo MUSC on Facebook
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Red Devils on Twitter
Cleveland Red Devils on Facebook
Cleveland Red Devils on Instagram
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Red Devils on Twitter
Manchester United Supporters of Columbus on Facebook
Man United Columbus on Instagram
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
MUFC OKC on Twitter
MUFC OKC on Facebook
TULSA, OK
MUFC Tulsa on Twitter
MUFC Tulsa on Facebook
MUFC Tulsa on Instagram
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MUFC Philly on Twitter
MUFC Philly on Facebook
MUFC Philly Website
CHARLESTON, SC
KNOXVILLE, TN
Manchester United Knoxville on Twitter
Manchester United Knoxville on Facebook
MIDDLE TENNESSEE, TN
Manchester United Fans of Middle Tennesee on Facebook
AUSTIN, TX
DALLAS, TX
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Red Army on Twitter
Houston Red Army on Facebook
Houston Red Army on Instagram
Houston Red Army Website
NORTH TEXAS
North Texas Reds on Twitter
North Texas Reds on Facebook
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antiono Red Army on Twitter
San Antonio Red Army on Facebook
San Antonio Red Army on Instagram
HAMPTON ROADS, VA
Manchester United Hampton Roads on Facebook
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond Red Devils on Facebook
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON
Rain City Red Devils on Facebook
WASHINGTON DC
Red Devils DC on Twitter
Red Devils DC on Facebook
Red Devils DC on Instagram
GREEBAY, WI
MADISON, WI
Madison Red Army on Twitter
Madison Red Army on Facebook
WISCONSIN
Manchester United Wisconsin on Twitter
TV schedule for Manchester United supporters groups
That conglomerate of United fans can watch their Red Devils battle in the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.
For each of these competitions, World Soccer Talk provides a comprehensive schedule of fixtures. Therefore, you can find each Man United game on TV. For the Premier League, games air on the NBC family of channels and Peacock Premium. The FA Cup and League Cup, however, run through ESPN. The majority of those games air on ESPN+.
The bigger Man United supporter can also subscribe to our free daily newsletter. Here, you can select your favorite team, and receive the most up-to-date news and stories from the Red Devils army. You can also pick your favorite league to get specified news from the entire competition.
