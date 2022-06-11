One of the most iconic and popular clubs on the planet, Manchester United enjoys a massive supporter base worldwide, including in the United States.

The club hold the record for most league titles in England, and were the first English side to win the European Cup (now the Champions League). They boast a trophy case packed with silverware, and a laundry list of icons of the game who’ve played for the club, including George Best, David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and American goalkeeper Tim Howard. With their history of success and bevy of star players, it’s no wonder many fans in the US gravitate to the Red Devils when choosing a Premier League team to support.

The club have been owned by the American Glazer family since 2005, who also own the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the stewardship of the Glazers has come with five Premier League titles and one Champions League triumph, it has not been without resistance, as to this day some United supporters protest the ownership by wearing the green and yellow colors of Newton Heath LYR F.C (the original name of the club when founded in 1878) to matches. The protest of Glazer ownership went so far as to spark the founding of a splinter, supporter-owned club called F.C. United of Manchester in 2005 which aims to bring the game back to its working class roots.

United plays games at the iconic Old Trafford, which at 74,000 seats is the largest club stadium in England and eleventh-largest stadium in Europe.

Directory of Manchester United supporters groups

USA

Manchester United USA on Twitter

Manchester United USA on Facebook

BIRMINGHAM, AL

MUFC Birmingham on Facebook

MUFC Birmingham on Twitter

PHOENIX, AZ

Phoenix Red Devils

Phoenix Red Devils

LOS ANGELES, CA

LA Red Army on Twitter

MUFC Los Angeles on Twitter

ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Man Utd OC on Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Man Utd San Francisco on Twitter

FRESNO, CA

MUFC Fresno on Twitter

SACRAMENTO, CA

River City Red Devils on Twitter

River City Red Devils on Faceook

SAN DIEGO, CA

Red Devils of San Diego on Twitter

COLORADO

Colorado Red Devils on Facebook

DENVER, CO

Denver Reds on Twitter

Denver Reds on Facebook

Denver Reds on Instagram

CONNECTICUT

Connecticut Red Devils on Twitter

ATLANTA, GA

Manchester United Supporters of Atlanta on Twitter

Manchester United Supporters of Atlanta on Facebook

JACKSONVILLE, FL

Jax Red Devils on Twitter

MIAMI, FL

Miami Red Devils on Twitter

Miami Red Devils on Facebook

Miami Red Devils on Instagram

ORLANDO, FL

Orlando Red Army on Twitter

Orlando Red Army on Facebook

SOUTH FLORIDA

Man Utd Supporters South Florida on Twitter

Man Utd Supporters South Florida on Facebook

TAMPA, FL

MUFC Tampa on Twitter

MUFC Tampa on Facebook

CHICAGO, IL

MUFC Chicago on Twitter

MUFC Chicago Website

MUFC Chicago on Instagram

EAGLETON, IN

HTTPS://TWITTER.COM/MUFC_EAGLETON

INDIANAPOLIS, IN

MUFC Indy Website

MUFC Indy on Twitter

Indy Man UTD on Facebook

Indy Man UTD on Instagram

IOWA

Red Devils Iowa on Twitter

Red Devils Iowa on Instagram

IOWA CITY, IA

Red Devils Iowa City on Twitter

DES MOINES, IA

Red Devils Des Moines on Twitter

LOUISVILLE, KY

Derby City Reds on Twitter

BALTIMORE, MD

Charm City Reds on Twitter

Charm City Reds on Facebook

Charm City Reds on Instagram

Charm City Reds Website

MICHIGAN

Michigan Red Army on Twitter

DETROIT, MI

Detroit Red Devils on Twitter

Detroit Red Devils on Facebook

Detroit Red Revils on Instagram

MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Twin Cities Reds on Twitter

Minnesota Reds on Facebook

Minnesota Reds on Twitter

KANSAS CITY, MO

Newton Heath KC on Twitter

Newton Heath on Facebook

ST. LOUIS, MO

St. Louis Red Army on Twitter

St. Louis Red Army on Facebook

St. Louis Red Army Website

CHARLOTTE, NC

MUFC Charlotte on Twitter

NEW JERSEY

New Jersey 7’s on Facebook

ALBURQUERQUE, NM

ABQ Red Devils on Twitter

NEW YORK

New York Reds on Twitter

New York Reds on Facebook

BUFFALO, NY

Buffalo MUFC on Twitter

Buffalo MUSC on Facebook

CLEVELAND, OH

Cleveland Red Devils on Twitter

Cleveland Red Devils on Facebook

Cleveland Red Devils on Instagram

COLUMBUS, OH

Columbus Red Devils on Twitter

Manchester United Supporters of Columbus on Facebook

Man United Columbus on Instagram

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

MUFC OKC on Twitter

MUFC OKC on Facebook

TULSA, OK

MUFC Tulsa on Twitter

MUFC Tulsa on Facebook

MUFC Tulsa on Instagram

PHILADELPHIA, PA

MUFC Philly on Twitter

MUFC Philly on Facebook

MUFC Philly Website

CHARLESTON, SC

Charleston MUFC on Twitter

KNOXVILLE, TN

Manchester United Knoxville on Twitter

Manchester United Knoxville on Facebook

MIDDLE TENNESSEE, TN

Manchester United Fans of Middle Tennesee on Facebook

AUSTIN, TX

Austin Reds on Twitter

DALLAS, TX

Dallas Reds on Twitter

HOUSTON, TX

Houston Red Army on Twitter

Houston Red Army on Facebook

Houston Red Army on Instagram

Houston Red Army Website

NORTH TEXAS

North Texas Reds on Twitter

North Texas Reds on Facebook

SAN ANTONIO, TX

San Antiono Red Army on Twitter

San Antonio Red Army on Facebook

San Antonio Red Army on Instagram

HAMPTON ROADS, VA

Manchester United Hampton Roads on Facebook

RICHMOND, VA

Richmond Red Devils on Facebook

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON

Seattle Red Army on Twitter

Rain City Red Devils on Facebook

WASHINGTON DC

Red Devils DC on Twitter

Red Devils DC on Facebook

Red Devils DC on Instagram

GREEBAY, WI

Title Town Reds on Facebook

MADISON, WI

Madison Red Army on Twitter

Madison Red Army on Facebook

WISCONSIN

Manchester United Wisconsin on Twitter

TV schedule for Manchester United supporters groups

That conglomerate of United fans can watch their Red Devils battle in the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

For each of these competitions, World Soccer Talk provides a comprehensive schedule of fixtures. Therefore, you can find each Man United game on TV. For the Premier League, games air on the NBC family of channels and Peacock Premium. The FA Cup and League Cup, however, run through ESPN. The majority of those games air on ESPN+.

The bigger Man United supporter can also subscribe to our free daily newsletter. Here, you can select your favorite team, and receive the most up-to-date news and stories from the Red Devils army. You can also pick your favorite league to get specified news from the entire competition.

Recommended viewing option:

Watch Man Utd games Includes: Premier League + 84 Sports Channels Sign Up

