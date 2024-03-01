The second-most popular team in the United States can be found using the Mexico National Football Team TV schedule.

Mexico, for years, dominated the North American soccer scene. In many ways, it is the most successful side to hail from the continent. Appearing in more World Cups than any other side from CONCACAF, Mexico earns its claim to greatness.

However, despite the consistency, Mexico has been unable to break through in the World Cup. Plus, with the United States emerging as perhaps the better side under current form, Mexico’s reign is under fire.

Where can I watch the Mexico match?

First game: January 1, 1923 (Win vs. Guatemala in Guatemala City)

Manager: Jaime Lozano

Best World Cup finish: Quarterfinals (1970, 1986)

Best Gold Cup Finish: Winners (Eight times)



Mexico TV schedule and streaming links

Mexico is in a similar boat to the United States when it comes to how to watch. The Mexico National Team TV schedule features the likes of FOX, ESPN, CBS and exclusive streaming for some games.

Starting with the CONCACAF competitions, the Gold Cup is on FOX and FS1 while the Nations League runs through Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.

Then, World Cup Qualifying is all over the place. In the 2022 World Cup Qualifying cycle, Mexico games aired on Paramount+. Only USMNT home games were not on that service. However, when Mexico plays in the United States, the game is either on FOX or ESPN.

Mexico qualified yet again for the World Cup out of CONCACAF. That competition is exclusive in the United States to FOX and FS1.

The best way to access this array of channels is to use fuboTV. It is a cheaper alternative to cable and satellite TV. However, the bigger fans of El Tri will also need to tack on Paramount+ during World Cup Qualifying.

Lineup

Over the last decade or so, Mexico relied on a talent pool that consistently brought relative success. Guillermo Ochoa put on a show at the 2014 World Cup before a devastating loss against the Netherlands.

In the midfield, Hector Herrera and Andres Guardado practically had their way against CONCACAF opposition.

Carlos Vela, Giovanni Dos Santos and Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernanadez are members of a strike force that dominated.

However, this core is aging. With a young USMNT defeating Mexico three times in 2021, concerns grew amongst the fan base over the future of the side.

The current squad seems to have a mix of those veterans and younger players learning from their experiences. One of the best players is Hirving Lozano, colloquially known as Chucky. He is one of the brightest talents to represent Mexico, demonstrating his ability with a wonderful goal against Germany in Mexico’s opener in the 2018 World Cup.

Raul Jimenez is also a top talent at the top of the formation. The Wolverhampton Wanderers forward almost had his career ended following a violent clash of heads with David Luiz in the Premier League. However, he returned to show his brilliance for both club and country.

Mexico does not have one top player than can carry it over the hump in its current inability to get past the round of 16 at the World Cup. Unfortunate draws and calls over the last handful of World Cups are no help.

Mexico Kits

Mexico national football team news and feature stories

