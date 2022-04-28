FS1 has a soccer schedule that features some of the biggest competition in the world of sports.

FOX holds the rights to competitions such as the World Cup, Women’s World Cup, Copa América, Gold Cup, MLS and more. Clearly, the game’s biggest stars appear on FOX.

With the main FOX channel broadcasting TV shows, news and more, soccer is a frequent occupier of FOX Sports 1 (FS1). FS1 is a channel like ESPN or USA Network. One way to gain access to the FS1 soccer schedule is to use fuboTV. However, most cable providers carry FS1. It is possible it comes in an add-on sports package rather than the base plan. FS1 is part of fuboTV’s base plan for $64.99 per month after a seven-day free trial.

Watch FS1 on fuboTV:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Upcoming FS1 soccer schedule

While soccer does play a major part in the channel’s content, it is certainly not the only sport. FS1 airs American football, auto racing, talk shows and more.

However, for the soccer fan, there is simply too much content to pass up FS1. For instance, looking at the World Cup schedule for November and December, some of the group stage games are on FS1. The rest are on the FOX channel, but soccer fans cannot miss any game of the World Cup.

FS1 also features events such as the Copa América and USMNT Gold Cup games on its soccer schedules. Due to the nature of international tournaments, these are not every year.

You can watch or stream FS1 on most providers. A guide for how to watch soccer using FOX sports is helpful. Generally speaking, FS1 is in the sports section of channels for whatever provider you use.

Plus, most providers have apps that allow you to stream on smart devices like phones, tablets, computers, laptops or TVs.

Soccer games on FS1

Remember, FOX puts the biggest games on its main channel. USMNT and USWNT games at the World Cup, the majority of the World Cup knockout stages and other fixtures appear on FOX. However, most of FOX’s soccer content runs through FS1.

Do not forget about Major League Soccer. Expiring at the end of 2023, the MLS rights deal puts games on both FOX and FS1. A growing league, a number of these games carry importance for playoff qualification.