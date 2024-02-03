To track one of the most prolific Mexican sides, make use of our Club America TV schedule for each game.

When it comes to Liga MX, there is no side as successful as Club America. Based out of Mexico City, America has the most titles in the history of the league competition. The club’s 14 league titles exceed rivals Chivas. Additionally, Club America holds the record for the most CONCACAF Champions League wins. It has seven, with the most recent addition coming in 2015/16.

Playing out of one of the most famous stadiums in the world, let alone Mexico, America pulls in massive crowds to the Estadio Azteca. That could be due to history or the club’s success in the modern era.

The club consistently performs in the playoff phase of Liga MX, which plays two shortened seasons each year.

Where can I watch the Club America game?

Club America on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Saturday, February 03 10:00 PM ET América vs. Monterrey ( Mexican Liga MX ) Univision , Univision , TUDN , TUDN , Fubo Latino Fubo Latino



Founded: 1916

Stadium: Estadio Azteca

Manager: Fernando Ortiz

Mexican top-flight titles: 14

CONCACAF Champions League titles: 7

Club America TV schedule and streaming links

Liga MX is perhaps the most popular league in the United States due to its proximity to American fans. Almost every single Liga MX game is available in the United States.

Different clubs have different methods to watch their games. For example, Chivas de Guadalajara has home games on Telemundo after a deal struck in 2020.

TUDN has most games for Liga MX coverage, including Club America games.

Schedule of upcoming matches

With the 17-game Liga MX Clausura portion of the season, the games come fast and can be difficult to keep track of. The best way to follow the league as a whole is to bookmark the Liga MX TV schedule page from World Soccer Talk.

Clubs like America, Chivas, Santos Laguna and each club in between have game times and how to watch in the U.S.

Club América History

Club de Fútbol América S.A. de C.V., usually known as Club América, was founded in 1916. Since 1959 they’ve been owned by the media conglomerate Televisa.

América are one of two clubs to have never been relegated out of the Mexican first division. The other is Chivas de Guadalajara, who together form the Súper Clásico rivalry. They are the two most popular and successful clubs in Mexico, and the contest is considered the most important rivalry in the country.

The club got its name from one of its players, who suggested “América” as the club was founded on Columbus Day. The yellow and blue colors stuck right away as well, with one of the player’s father’s pants and shirts winning out as the combo of choice.

América’s home ground is the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Opened in 1966, the venue hosted the finals of the 1970 and 1986 World Cups, and is set to once again host matched for the 2026 tournament. It will become to only stadium to have hosted games at three different World Cups. At a capacity of over 87,000 fans, the Azteca is the largest football stadium in Mexico and Latin America, and the eight-largest in the world. Its huge capacity and elevation above sea level (about 1.36 miles) make it one of the hardest places for a visiting team to play in the world. América current share the venue with Liga MX rivals Cruz Azul.

Club América can boast thirteen league titles, six Copa Méxicos, and seven Concacaf Champions Cup/League wins, all of which are records. They also have taken honors in six Campéon de Campeones, which is the Mexican Super Cup.

Big names in Mexican fútbol have of course played for the biggest club. Cuauhtémoc Blanco, Pável Pardo, “Memo” Ochoa, Bruno Valdez, Jorge Sánchez, and Enrique Borja are a few of the headliners over the years for the Águilas.

Club America news

