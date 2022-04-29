The Sling Orange soccer schedule features leagues and competitions on both the domestic and international level.

With the main channels being ESPN and ESPN2, Sling Orange’s soccer schedule is not as strong as its competitors. In fact, that is the only channel that carries soccer on a regular basis.

That being said, ESPN does hold the rights to a number of competitions. Notably, Major League Soccer plays out a number of games each week on ESPN and ESPN2.

Watch soccer on Sling:

Upcoming Sling Orange soccer schedule

Sling Orange is a more cost effective way to watch TV than cable, satellite or even other streaming competitors. Of course, the major backlash to this is quantity of channels. Sling Orange has just 31 channels. However, it is $35 per month. That is about half as much per month as YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu + Live TV. Plus, it is significantly cheaper than satellite TV and certain cable providers.

There is also the added benefit of not having an annual contract that ties subscribers down. Rather, Sling Orange uses a per month payment plan. Even better is the fact that Sling Orange allows for three simultaneous streams at once. This means that, in a family setting, three users in one household could be on the same account at one time watching different programs.

However, Sling Orange does lack a number of important channels. News outlets like NBC, FOX, ABC or CBS all have soccer games throughout the week. Then, many of the related sports networks also carry soccer. Therefore, these leagues and competitions are not on Sling Orange. Instead, Sling Orange caters to entertainment and movies more so than it does news.

Watching Sling Orange

Subscribers can access Sling Orange in many of the modern ways of other streaming services. Among a number of devices that support the platform are Apple TV, iPhone, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox and more.