World Soccer talk lays out all of the Bournemouth supporters groups across the United States on this page.
The Cherries, recently returning to the Premier League, have a devout fan base both domestically and abroad. Despite playing in by far the smallest stadium in the Premier League, the Vitality Stadium is always full of emotion.
The Bournemouth supporters groups in the United States echo that passion. With fandom from the west coast to the east, there are places for Bournemouth fans to find their kin.
On the field, Bournemouth does not have as strong of a connection to the United States, with just a handful of American wearing the red and black stripes. Yet, Bournemouth’s small-town feel is an easy choice for Americans to root for.
Directory for Bournemouth supporters groups in the United States
CALIFORNIA
FLORIDA
Florida Cherries on Twitter
AFCB Jacksonville on Facebook
AFCB Jacksonville supporters group on Twitter
GEORGIA
AFCB Atlanta on Facebook
AFCB Atlanta on Twitter
NEW YORK
OHIO
TV schedule for Bournemouth supporters groups
Those Bournemouth fans in the United States have a fairly simple schedule. Bournemouth competes in the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup. As a newly promoted side, Bournemouth will not be expected to compete for Europe. That being said, the Cherries did finish ninth in its second year in the Premier League in 2016/17.
If Bournemouth can repeat that feat, the Bournemouth supporters groups in the United States can follow the Premier League TV schedule. games span across the NBC family of channels as well as Peacock Premium. For cup competitions, ESPN+ is the home of both the League Cup and the FA Cup in the United States.
