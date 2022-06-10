World Soccer talk lays out all of the Bournemouth supporters groups across the United States on this page.

The Cherries, recently returning to the Premier League, have a devout fan base both domestically and abroad. Despite playing in by far the smallest stadium in the Premier League, the Vitality Stadium is always full of emotion.

The Bournemouth supporters groups in the United States echo that passion. With fandom from the west coast to the east, there are places for Bournemouth fans to find their kin.

On the field, Bournemouth does not have as strong of a connection to the United States, with just a handful of American wearing the red and black stripes. Yet, Bournemouth’s small-town feel is an easy choice for Americans to root for.

Directory for Bournemouth supporters groups in the United States

CALIFORNIA

AFCB California on Twitter

FLORIDA

Florida Cherries on Twitter

AFCB Jacksonville on Facebook

AFCB Jacksonville supporters group on Twitter

GEORGIA

AFCB Atlanta on Facebook

AFCB Atlanta on Twitter

NEW YORK

Rochester Cherries on Twitter

OHIO

The Ohio Cherries on Twitter

TV schedule for Bournemouth supporters groups

Those Bournemouth fans in the United States have a fairly simple schedule. Bournemouth competes in the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup. As a newly promoted side, Bournemouth will not be expected to compete for Europe. That being said, the Cherries did finish ninth in its second year in the Premier League in 2016/17.

If Bournemouth can repeat that feat, the Bournemouth supporters groups in the United States can follow the Premier League TV schedule. games span across the NBC family of channels as well as Peacock Premium. For cup competitions, ESPN+ is the home of both the League Cup and the FA Cup in the United States.

