Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Champions League
Comments

Álvaro Arbeloa leaves spicy comment about Real Madrid’s next Champions League rivals

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Arbeloa predicted their next rivals in the Champions League
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesArbeloa predicted their next rivals in the Champions League

Real Madrid confirmed their place in the Champions League round of 16 with a victory over Benfica on Wednesday in Madrid. In the press conference following the win, Álvaro Arbeloa had something to say.

The new format of the competition doesn’t establish a full draw from the beginning. There’s a draw after the playoff round to establish matches between two possibilities for each of the main eight teams from the league phase.

For Real Madrid, Manchester City or Sporting will be the rivals. Arbeloa made a comment that may not be well received by UEFA officials: “People have gotten used to a City-Real Madrid. I’m sure we get that again. It doesn’t matter to us, it’s going to be hard anyway knowing the rematch isn’t at home. Let’s see what the hot draw ball says.” This implies the draw could once again pair them with Manchester City in a highly anticipated matchup.

Thibaut Courtois agrees with Arbeloa

The main person in the team for the hardest moments has been Thibaut Courtois. His presence covers some mistakes from the Real Madrid defense, giving his teammates confidence.

Courtois gives the team much reliability (Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Courtois gives the team much reliability (Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

With his usual calmness on the field, he repeated the prediction that Arbeloa had as to who they are going to see in the next round. Unlike his manager, the goalkeeper’s answer was a simple “yes, we are seeing them.”

Advertisement
Report: Rodrygo could leave Real Madrid in swap deal for Liverpool star worth $100 million

see also

Report: Rodrygo could leave Real Madrid in swap deal for Liverpool star worth $100 million

Courtois also referred to the possibility of playing against the Portuguese club Sporting: “It’s been a long time since I played them. It’s a nice stadium. It’s a hard rival, but we have history with City too, it’s the dream match for the lottery.”

The Champions League draw

The rivals for all remaining teams will be decided by a draw. This will take place on Friday, 27 February at 6:00 AM EST. Looking further ahead, the potential rivals that Real Madrid could get in the quarterfinals are Atalanta, Arsenal or Bayern Munich. From that side of the draw in the semifinals, one potential challenge could be PSG.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Neymar dethroned by Vinicius: Real Madrid star sets new Brazilian Champions League goalscoring record

Neymar dethroned by Vinicius: Real Madrid star sets new Brazilian Champions League goalscoring record

Vinicius surpassed Neymar in an impressive milestone in the UEFA Champions League.

Video: Vinicius seals Champions League playoff berth for Real Madrid with stunning goal vs. Benfica after Prestianni controversy

Video: Vinicius seals Champions League playoff berth for Real Madrid with stunning goal vs. Benfica after Prestianni controversy

Real Madrid took control of their UEFA Champions League playoff series against Benfica thanks to a goal from Vinicius, who has been a central figure in the series following his incident with Gianluca Prestianni.

Video: Aurelien Tchouameni rescues Real Madrid against Benfica in Champions League thriller

Video: Aurelien Tchouameni rescues Real Madrid against Benfica in Champions League thriller

Real Madrid and Benfica are facing off in a crucial UEFA Champions League showdown. Rafa and Aurelien Tchouameni both found the net early in the match.

Video: Neymar honors Vinicius Junior with celebration in first 2026 goal for Santos after injury

Video: Neymar honors Vinicius Junior with celebration in first 2026 goal for Santos after injury

After scoring his first goal in 2026 with Santos since his return from injury, Neymar paid a tribute to his teammate in the national team Vinicius Junior.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo