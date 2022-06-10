Out of all of the Premier League teams in England’s top league, Fulham has one of the closest connections to Americans. For instance, the team is owned by billionaire Shahid Khan, who also owns NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. Of greater importance is the long list of Americans who have played for the Cottagers. They include American stars Antonee Robinson, Clint Dempsey, Brian McBride and Tim Ream. Plus other Americans include Marcus Hahnemann, Carlos Bocanegra, Kasey Keller, Eddie Johnson, Eddie Lewis, Luca de la Torre, and Emerson Hyndman.
Located in west London, Fulham has one of the quaintest stadiums in England.
Stateside, the interest in Fulham Football Club continues to grow. After all, the team isn’t nicknamed Fulhamerica for nothing.
To help you find a Fulham supporters group in the United States near you, we’ve researched and compiled the list below. But before we get to that, here’s a couple of helpful resources for all Fulham fans.
TV schedule for Fulham Supporters Groups
World Soccer Talk has the most comprehensive schedule of Premier League games on TV, so you won’t miss any of the Fulham matches. Whether it’s a game from Craven Cottage or an away match, we’ve got all of the listings.
For Fulham games in the League Cup or FA Cup, we have separate TV schedule pages for them too.
Directory of Fulham Supporters Groups in United States
UNITED STATES
Fulham USA website
About Fulham USA
Fulham USA on Twitter
Fulham USA Supporters on Facebook
CALIFORNIA
About California Fulham
California Fulham on Facebook
FLORIDA
Fulham Florida on Facebook
Fulham Florida on Twitter
South Florida Fulham Football Fans & Supporters on Facebook
CHICAGO, IL
NEW ENGLAND
About Fulham New England Supporters
Fulham New England Supporters on Twitter
NEW YORK
About Fulham NYC
Fulham NYC on Facebook
Fulham NYC on Twitter
NORTH DAKOTA
About Fulham Dakota
Fulham Dakota on Twitter
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fulham Pittsburgh on Facebook
Fulham Pittsburgh on Twitter
SOUTHEASTERN US
About Fulham In The South
Fulham In The South on Facebook
Fulham In The South on Twitter
TEXAS
About Fulham Texas
Fulham Texas on Facebook
Fulham Texas on Twitter
