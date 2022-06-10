Out of all of the Premier League teams in England’s top league, Fulham has one of the closest connections to Americans. For instance, the team is owned by billionaire Shahid Khan, who also owns NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. Of greater importance is the long list of Americans who have played for the Cottagers. They include American stars Antonee Robinson, Clint Dempsey, Brian McBride and Tim Ream. Plus other Americans include Marcus Hahnemann, Carlos Bocanegra, Kasey Keller, Eddie Johnson, Eddie Lewis, Luca de la Torre, and Emerson Hyndman.

Located in west London, Fulham has one of the quaintest stadiums in England.

Stateside, the interest in Fulham Football Club continues to grow. After all, the team isn’t nicknamed Fulhamerica for nothing.

To help you find a Fulham supporters group in the United States near you, we’ve researched and compiled the list below. But before we get to that, here’s a couple of helpful resources for all Fulham fans.

Directory of Fulham Supporters Groups in United States

UNITED STATES

Fulham USA website

About Fulham USA

Fulham USA on Twitter

Fulham USA Supporters on Facebook

CALIFORNIA

About California Fulham

California Fulham on Facebook

FLORIDA

Fulham Florida on Facebook

Fulham Florida on Twitter

South Florida Fulham Football Fans & Supporters on Facebook

CHICAGO, IL

Chicago Cottager on Twitter

NEW ENGLAND

About Fulham New England Supporters

Fulham New England Supporters on Twitter

NEW YORK

About Fulham NYC

Fulham NYC on Facebook

Fulham NYC on Twitter

NORTH DAKOTA

About Fulham Dakota

Fulham Dakota on Twitter

PITTSBURGH, PA

Fulham Pittsburgh on Facebook

Fulham Pittsburgh on Twitter

SOUTHEASTERN US

About Fulham In The South

Fulham In The South on Facebook

Fulham In The South on Twitter

TEXAS

About Fulham Texas

Fulham Texas on Facebook

Fulham Texas on Twitter

