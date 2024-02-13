World Soccer Talk’s Real Madrid TV schedule stays on top of one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Most people can remember some of the most dominant club sides over certain periods. Ajax produced talent galore in the 1970s. leading to three-consecutive European Cups. FC Barcelona, Real Madrid’s biggest rival, won four Champions Leagues in 10 years. Finally, Liverpool won three European Cups in five years, just after Ajax.

However, no club can say it dominated Europe quite like Real Madrid. Los Blancos have 13 European Cups and Champions League crowns, more than double every other club except for AC Milan.

Fans across the world adore the success of Real Madrid, and the star-studded lineups only boost that popularity.

Real Madrid TV schedule and streaming links

Real Madrid on U.S. TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1902

Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu

Manager: Carlo Ancelotti

Spanish top-flight titles: 35

Champions League titles: 14

Where to find Real Madrid on TV

All of Real Madrid’s league games are available through ESPN’s paid streaming service, ESPN+. In rare instances, Real Madrid games are on the ESPN family of channels, whether that be ESPN, ESPN2 or even ABC. Furthermore, ESPN+ airs the Copa del Rey, the domestic tournament for Spain, which Real Madrid frequently does well in.

The Champions League, which is often the club’s major goal, airs on Paramount+ in the United States.

Real Madrid draws in more fans across the world than perhaps any other club. Therefore, it was a massive grab for ESPN when it acquired the rights to LaLiga in 2021.

Lineup

Real Madrid has a reputation for putting out some of the most glamorous and expensive lineups in the game as a whole. The ‘Galacticos’ era started in the 2000s, with many of the world’s biggest and best stars donning the famous white kit in the Santiago Bernabeu.

Now, the club has a mix of veterans and young players, and most of these players are the product of development, not buying in their prime.

A product of this development is the ability for Carlo Ancelotti to have options in case anything happens. Federico Valverde, Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale, Lucas Vazquez and Casemiro all could easily fit into the lineup above. These players are easy starters at almost every other club in Europe.

That helps to explains Real Madrid’s form in 2021/22, which has been by far the strongest in Spain. In fact, it led to Los Blancos’ 35th LaLiga title, nine more than second-place Barcelona.

Real Madrid Kits

Schedule of upcoming matches

As stated previously, the Real Madrid TV schedule heavily features appearances on ESPN+. That is the safest bet in terms of where Los Blancos can be viewed.

Watch Real Madrid on ESPN+:

However, to keep a broader outlook on Madrid and its rivals, be sure to hold on to the LaLiga TV schedule and streaming links. This stays up to date for all games in Spain’s top flight.

Real Madrid club history

Real Madrid Club de Fútbol was founded in 1902. Originally known as Madrid FC, in 1920 the club was bestowed with the title “Real” by King Alfonso XIII. Madrid are one of the most successful, valuable, famous and popular clubs in the world. They are one of three clubs (the others being Athletic Bilbao and FC Barcelona) to have never been relegated from the Spanish top division.

“Los Blancos,” naturally, have worn white kits throughout their entire history. Their distinctive badge with interlocking “MCF” lettering and royal crown has remained largely unchanged since 1920. Unlike most massive clubs which have extremely wealthy owners, Real Madrid is owned by its members – known as socios. The club, therefore, can only spend what it earns through ticket and merchandise sales, sponsorships, tv rights, and so on.

Since 1947, Madrid have played at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, named for the former player and longtime president of the club. It is the third-largest stadium in European football, after Barcelona’s Camp Nou and Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion. The venue has hosted the UEFA Champions League final four times, the 1964 Euros, and 1982 FIFA World Cup. Due to fan violence in Argentina, it also hosted the second leg of the 2018 Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and River Plate.

El Clásico sees Madrid face off with FC Barcelona in one of the biggest rivalries in the world. Not only is the game between the two best sides in Spain, but also between cultures and regions as the capital squares off against Catalonia. They also have a fierce rivalry with local neighbors Atlético Madrid, El Derbi madrileño. While not quite at the level of the El Clásico pair, Atléti are often a very high-caliber side in their own right, making for some outstanding clashes.

Being as successful a side as they are, it’s no surprise that the all-time Madrid roster is loaded with household names. Cristiano Ronaldo, Raúl, Zidane, Sergio Ramos, Iker Casillas, Gareth Bale, Hugo Sánchez, David Beckham, Luka Modrić, Karim Benzema – the list of legends seemingly goes on forever.

Real Madrid news and feature stories

