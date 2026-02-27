Finalissima vs. Argentina in doubt for Spain’s key midfielder after latest injury update from PSG

Exactly one month remains until the Finalissima. Argentina and Spain will face each other on March 27 at Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar, aiming to claim a new trophy and gain a crucial boost ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In that context, a Paris Saint-Germain player could be sidelined due to physical problems.

“Following his latest medical check-up, Fabian Ruiz will follow a tailor-made work schedule over the next few weeks in order to relieve his knee pain,” PSG reported Friday in a statement on their official website.

The Spanish midfielder has been out of action for more than a month due to a knee injury that has taken longer than expected to heal. His last official match was on January 20, in the 2-1 loss to Sporting CP during the UEFA Champions League league phase.

Since then, Ruiz has missed eight matches across the European competition and Ligue 1, and that number is expected to grow in the near future. According to PSG’s statement, at least a couple more weeks will be needed before the 29-year-old Spanish player can return.

This would rule him out of Ligue 1 matches against Le Havre and AS Monaco, as well as the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 against Chelsea, scheduled for Tuesday, March 10.

The Finalissima in doubt for Ruiz

Even in the most optimistic scenario, Fabian Ruiz will need a couple of weeks to fully overcome the knee pain and return to regular training. After that, he will likely need additional time to regain match fitness.

These timelines put the midfielder in serious doubt for the Finalissima. With exactly four weeks remaining until March 27, it will be a tight window for Ruiz to recover, play a few matches with PSG, and convince Luis De La Fuente that he is ready for a demanding clash against Argentina.

Spain facing multiple challenges ahead of the Finalissima

Ruiz’s potential absence is not Spain’s only concern ahead of the Finalissima. In recent weeks, several national team players have suffered injuries that not only sidelined them at the club level but also put their availability against Argentina in question.

Marc Cucurella is one of the latest, after suffering a hamstring injury with Chelsea. Earlier, Nico Williams raised concerns due to a pubalgia, a condition with unpredictable recovery timelines. Additionally, two players have already been ruled out due to more serious injuries: Mikel Merino and Samu.