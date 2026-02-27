Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
FINALISSIMA
Comments

Finalissima vs. Argentina in doubt for Spain’s key midfielder after latest injury update from PSG

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Spain stars Fabian Ruiz and Lamine Yamal.
© Stu Forster/Getty ImagesSpain stars Fabian Ruiz and Lamine Yamal.

Exactly one month remains until the Finalissima. Argentina and Spain will face each other on March 27 at Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar, aiming to claim a new trophy and gain a crucial boost ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In that context, a Paris Saint-Germain player could be sidelined due to physical problems.

“Following his latest medical check-up, Fabian Ruiz will follow a tailor-made work schedule over the next few weeks in order to relieve his knee pain,” PSG reported Friday in a statement on their official website.

The Spanish midfielder has been out of action for more than a month due to a knee injury that has taken longer than expected to heal. His last official match was on January 20, in the 2-1 loss to Sporting CP during the UEFA Champions League league phase.

Since then, Ruiz has missed eight matches across the European competition and Ligue 1, and that number is expected to grow in the near future. According to PSG’s statement, at least a couple more weeks will be needed before the 29-year-old Spanish player can return.

Tweet placeholder

This would rule him out of Ligue 1 matches against Le Havre and AS Monaco, as well as the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 against Chelsea, scheduled for Tuesday, March 10.

Advertisement
Messi vs. Yamal Finalissima showdown triggers ticket frenzy as Argentina-Spain sells out in two hours

see also

Messi vs. Yamal Finalissima showdown triggers ticket frenzy as Argentina-Spain sells out in two hours

The Finalissima in doubt for Ruiz

Even in the most optimistic scenario, Fabian Ruiz will need a couple of weeks to fully overcome the knee pain and return to regular training. After that, he will likely need additional time to regain match fitness.

These timelines put the midfielder in serious doubt for the Finalissima. With exactly four weeks remaining until March 27, it will be a tight window for Ruiz to recover, play a few matches with PSG, and convince Luis De La Fuente that he is ready for a demanding clash against Argentina.

Spain facing multiple challenges ahead of the Finalissima

Ruiz’s potential absence is not Spain’s only concern ahead of the Finalissima. In recent weeks, several national team players have suffered injuries that not only sidelined them at the club level but also put their availability against Argentina in question.

Advertisement

Marc Cucurella is one of the latest, after suffering a hamstring injury with Chelsea. Earlier, Nico Williams raised concerns due to a pubalgia, a condition with unpredictable recovery timelines. Additionally, two players have already been ruled out due to more serious injuries: Mikel Merino and Samu.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Spain star Fabian Ruiz surpasses Zidane with international record not even Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo reached

Spain star Fabian Ruiz surpasses Zidane with international record not even Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo reached

Not even Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo reached a milestone like the one Fabian Ruiz achieved with Spain, surpassing Zinedine Zidane.

Fabian Ruiz propels Spain in domination of Croatia

Fabian Ruiz propels Spain in domination of Croatia

Spain started their Euro 2024 run with a commanding 3-0 victory against Croatia on Saturday, with Fabian Ruiz playing a starring role. While all tournament games are crucial, the matchup was immense considering how competitive Group B is. Along with the two continental heavyweights, reigning European champions Italy is in the group as well. Losing […]

Cristiano Ronaldo receives surprise invitation to play for Almeria: Would it even be possible after buying 25% stake in the ex-La Liga side?

Cristiano Ronaldo receives surprise invitation to play for Almeria: Would it even be possible after buying 25% stake in the ex-La Liga side?

The Portuguese superstar, still active at the highest level, has expanded his influence beyond the pitch and is now linked with a romantic return to Spanish soccer.

Neymar accuses Brazilian player of threatening to injure him during Santos vs. Vasco: ‘He’s an idiot’

Neymar accuses Brazilian player of threatening to injure him during Santos vs. Vasco: ‘He’s an idiot’

Neymar was involved in a heated exchange with a Vasco da Gama player during Santos’ 2-1 victory.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo