Browse the Premier League TV schedule below for the most up-to-date EPL schedule. Games listed are shown across U.S. television and streaming. Coverage spans several channels. Watch soccer today on NBC Sports, Peacock Premium, Fubo and Sling Blue, among others.

Watch the Premier League on Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Premier League TV schedule

All times Eastern.

Other than the Premier League schedule, we also have TV listings for Premiership clubs playing in the Champions League and Europa League, summer friendlies, domestic competitions such as the FA Cup and League Cup, and games featuring the England national team. Bookmark this Premier League TV schedule page and return to it often. You’ll find the latest schedule of TV games, in many cases posted before the information is released publicly.

This page continues to be the most reliable and accurate source for Premier League TV schedules in the United States. We have been providing this information for free since 2005. Our goal at World Soccer Talk is to help make it easier for soccer fans to watch games on TV and online.

Where to find the Premier League on TV?

The English Premier League schedule heavily revolves around two options. Games appear on USA Network, which is available on most cable, satellite and streaming options. The other key provider is Peacock Premium.

Generally, four games are on USA Network each weekend, and five are on Peacock. There are exceptions. Games on Friday or Monday are almost certainly on USA Network. Saturday afternoon kick offs tend to go on NBC, as opposed to these two options.

Streaming offers and free trials

Looking at the EPL TV schedule, many games can be accessed through Peacock Premium. Benefits of Peacock include access to the 24/7 Premier League Channel. For instance, it features interviews, daily news reports and classic footage.

Fubo offers a free trial so you can finish off the English Premier League schedule. This provides NBC and USA Network, which would open up the channels for all games not on Peacock Premium.

How to watch every EPL game from the season

The ideal combination for how to watch each Premier League game in the USA throughout the season is to use Fubo and Peacock Premium.

With roughly half of each matchday’s games on Peacock, that subscription is essential.

Fubo is a cheaper alternative compared to satellite or cable TV. This allows access to USA Network and CNBC, which is also an somewhat common location for games, depending on availability. Plus, Fubo carries 4K channels. You can watch the Premier League in 4K using Fubo and having a compatible device.

Fans can also listen to games while on the road. Using talkSPORT Radio and BBC 5 Live gets the audio version of games where fans cannot watch.

History of the Premier League

One of the most prominent and extensively watched Football Leagues in the world is the Premier League, often known as the English Premier League (EPL). It is the top division in English soccer.

The exciting contests, all-star rosters, and fierce competition have won over many new followers. But the Premier League we know today did not just develop suddenly; it has a rich and complex history that spans over three decades.

Structure and rules

Twenty teams compete in this league, which is directly affiliated with the English Football League (EFL) and uses a promotion and relegation system. The three worst-performing Premier League clubs are sent down, while the three best-performing EFL League One clubs are promoted to the Premier League.

Every club plays 38 games throughout the season, which normally runs from August to May. Saturday and Sunday afternoons are the most common playing times, with some weeknight games sprinkled throughout.

During the course of a Premier League season, each club will play each other club twice. The victors get three points toward their overall rankings while the losers receive nothing. Because there are no playoffs in the Premier League, the club that finishes with the most points wins the title.

Each year, the best four clubs in terms of points total enter the UEFA Champions League competition the following year. It is a yearly competition amongst the continent’s top soccer clubs, each of which is based on domestic achievement.

Origins and poor state of league

The league is new, having been conceived in the late 1980s in reaction to the decline of the sport in the UK. English club soccer had been struggling prior to the advent of the Premier League. Low attendance was not the only reason, the league also had a bad reputation for hooligans.

Due to a lack of agreement, the 1985-86 season began without television coverage for the league. Major teams in the nation at the time were talking about forming their own league.

After the tragedy at the 1985 European Cup Tournament at the Heysel Stadium in Brussels, venues were neglected and English soccer teams were barred from competing in Europe.

The new league would not be affiliated with the Football League. Nonetheless, it would remain a component of the league structure, with the worst-finishing Premier League clubs relegated to the second level and the best teams from the second level being promoted to the top division.

In the early 1990s, there was a turning point for English soccer as the national team reached the semi-finals in the 1990 World Cup. Additionally, UEFA lifted the five-year ban on European competitions during the same year. Since then, the English game has experienced significant growth and is now considered the most-watched sports leagues worldwide.

English Premier League teams in the early 1990s felt the sport of soccer required a major overhaul for the sport’s long-term success. Thus, on 17 July 1991, the Founder Members Agreement was signed, formalizing the foundational ideas upon which the Premier League would be built.

The 22 teams of the First Division collectively withdrew from the Football League on February 20, 1992. On May 27, 1992, the Premier League was incorporated as a limited liability company.

New league to save English soccer

In light of the game’s potential success, new deals were struck with television networks. Sky was awarded the broadcasting rights, and they promptly made the show a five-hour event. The idea was heavily inspired by the American National Football League’s TV broadcasts, which included the introduction of Monday Night Soccer.

Even though signing the initial TV agreement with pay-TV broadcaster BSkyB was a bold choice at the time, Sky has been there every step of the way and has been instrumental in taking the Premier League to where it is now. The first season of the Premier League kicked off on Saturday, August 15, 1992, with 22 teams.

Inaugural season and 90s action

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers, Chelsea, Coventry City, Crystal Palace, Everton, Ipswich Town, Leeds United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Middlesbrough, Norwich City, Nottingham Forest, Oldham Athletic, Queens Park Rangers, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, and Wimbledon were the 22 founding clubs of the new Premier League.

Six of these teams—Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur—have never missed a season in the Premier League.

In the first 1992-93 EPL season, Manchester United won the championship under the direction of manager Sir Alex Ferguson. The Red Devils’ supremacy would continue to grow from here, with this triumph serving as the catalyst for a string of subsequent championships.

The Premier League was always intended to be comprised of just 20 teams. In the 1994-95 season, four teams were demoted and two had been promoted, trimming the number of teams.

The new league wasted little time in upgrading stadium amenities, securing rich broadcast and sponsorship agreements, and luring some of the best players and coaches in the world.

Rise of “Big Four”

After Liverpool and Arsenal’s ascent to serious competition in the 2000s, Chelsea won the Premier League in 2004-05 to break the duopoly. As a result of their consistent domination, the “Big Four” clubs—Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United—spent most of the decade at or near the top of the league standings and automatically qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

During this time, just three more clubs qualified for the tournament. Arsenal earned the moniker “The Invincibles” during the 2003-04 season when the team became the first and, to this day, the only club to go the whole Premier League season unbeaten.

“Big Four” turning into “Big Six”

By consistently cracking the top four, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City turned the “Big Four” into the “Big Six” in the years after 2009. After Everton had done so five years earlier, Tottenham finally made it into the top four in the 2009-10 season.

However, the disparity between the “super clubs” and the rest of the Premier League has been criticized for continuing to widen as those teams have become more financially stable and successful. Since Blackburn Rovers in 1994-95, no team outside of the “Big Four” won the league until Manchester City in 2011-12. Leicester City in 2016 is the only smaller club other than Blackburn to win the EPL.

The “Big Six” teams have substantial wealth and influence off the field. They have argued that they are entitled to a larger cut of the pie because of the higher worldwide prominence of their clubs and the beautiful soccer they strive to play. Other clubs say the league’s future prosperity depends on the current revenue-sharing system, which serves to keep the league competitive.

TV rights and financial power

The Premier League has the largest potential television viewership of any sports league, at 4.7 billion people worldwide. It is televised in 212 countries to 643 million households. The Premier League’s worldwide popularity is largely due to the league’s financial might.

The league’s local and international TV rights agreements have routinely set new highs, providing teams with a reliable revenue stream. Since the Premier League teams are so well-off, they are able to compete for the best players in the world.

As of 2023, the Premier League is placed first in the UEFA coefficient rankings based on results in European tournaments over the preceding five seasons, ahead of Spain’s La Liga. Six English teams have won a record fifteen European championships. This makes the English Premier League the second most successful in terms of producing European Cup / UEFA winners.

Inclusion of other British clubs

There have been some non-English teams that have had significant impacts in this competition throughout the years. The Premier League has benefited greatly from the addition of these foreign teams, who have brought with them their own distinct playing styles, excellent players, and devoted fan bases.

Swansea City’s elevation to the EPL in 2011 was the first time a Welsh team has played in the English top flight. On August 20, 2011, Swansea City hosted Wigan Athletic at the Liberty Stadium, making it the first Premier League game played outside of England.

The presence of Welsh clubs in the Premier League grew to two during the 2013-14 season with the inclusion of Cardiff City. However, following Cardiff City’s relegation after the 2018-19 season, there are currently no Welsh clubs participating in the Premier League.

Some Scottish and Irish teams have sometimes been considered for promotion to the Premier League, although this has never come to fruition. In 1998, Wimbledon almost succeeded in moving to Dublin, Ireland, after receiving permission from the Premier League to do so, but the effort was thwarted by the Football Association of Ireland.

EPL schedule: More resources

We offer several free resources to help you keep up with EPL games today and all current events.

