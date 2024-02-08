The Canada National Soccer Team TV schedule lists all the games from a side on a meteoric rise in world soccer.

An afterthought for decades in CONCACAF, Canada finished at the top of World Cup Qualifying by a fairly comfortable margin for World Cup 2022. Led by players like Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David, there is reason to believe this wave of Canadian talent should hang around for some time.

In many ways, Canada’s rise bears similarities to the United States in recent years. There is still a strong contingent of national team players plying their trade in MLS. Yet, it is those playing over in Europe that yield great talents for the Canadian team.

The culmination of that development was qualification to World Cup 2022, just the second time Canada qualified for the tournament. Back in 1986, Canada finished 24th our of 24 teams in Mexico. 2022 saw Canada go 0-0-2 and finish last in their group – but things still are looking up for the US’s northern neighbors.

Also competing in all the CONCACAF tournaments, here is the Canada National Team TV schedule.

Where can I watch the Canada match?

First game: June 7, 1924 (Loss vs. Australia in Brisbane)

Manager: Mauro Biello

Best World Cup finish: Group stage (1986)

Best Gold Cup Finish: Champion (1985, 2000)



Social Media:



Canada TV schedule and streaming links

Canada can be somewhat challenging to watch. For the most part, Canada’s major competitions air on FOX Sports. This carries both the CONCACAF Gold Cup and the FIFA World Cup. Therefore expect to see games on either FOX, FS1 or FS2 that could feature Canada.

However, World Cup Qualifying and friendlies are a little harder to keep track of. World Cup Qualifying is on Paramount+. Yet, if the United States is the opponent, that game could be on either FOX’s channels or ESPN’s. It truly depends on how the bidding for the USMNT transpires.

Rest assured that the schedule listed above has the most up-to-date listing for the Canada National Soccer Team TV schedule.

The best way to get access to these games is on fuboTV. Using this service, you can watch all of Canada’s games outside of World Cup Qualifying. That requires a separate subscription to Paramount+.

