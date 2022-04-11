An alternative to cable, this Sling Blue soccer schedule breaks down the times for soccer games on the provider. Subscribers can choose from channels that provide access to news, sports, TV and kids’ channels.

As part of the ‘sports’ offerings, Sling Blue carries a smaller list than something like fuboTV or Hulu+ Live TV. FS1 and USA Network are the two major soccer carriers on Sling Blue. Other general content on the Sling Blue schedule includes things like HGTV, TNT, TBS, FOX, CNN and more.

Upcoming Sling Blue schedule

This Sling Blue soccer schedule does not feature any games from the added channels in the sports add-on. These channels include FOX, FS1 or USA Network, all of which can be found in the base plan for Sling Blue.

Sling Blue plan pricing

While Sling Blue offers less content, it is also half the price. At $35 per month, Sling Blue provides access to some of the biggest soccer competitions that Americans watch.

For one, FOX and FS1 are both on the Sling Blue soccer schedule. This provides access to the World Cup, Women’s World Cup, some MLS games and the Gold Cup and Copa America. Then, USA Network carries around four of the 10 Premier League gamers each weekend. This number could be higher or lower, depending on how NBC divides content with its main linear channel as well as Peacock.

There is an additional add-on package that subscribers can put on their fee for more content on the Sling schedule. The additional cloud storage package is $5 added per month, while a news package adds on $6 per month. However, for the sports fan, for an extra $11 per month, subscribers get access to more niche sports channels, including beIN SPORTS. beIN SPORTS is the home of Ligue Un in the U.S. as well as other leagues and competitions. Among those is the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores, the UEFA Champions League equivalent in South America.

Sling Blue’s website has more information on the content carried and different pricing options.