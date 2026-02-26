Kylian Mbappe knee injury at Real Madrid reportedly sparks concern for France before 2026 World Cup

Kylian Mbappe has become one of the players to watch ahead of the 2026 World Cup, where the striker, already considered one of the leading contenders with France, will have the chance to chase multiple records. However, his recent knee injury at Real Madrid is reportedly beginning to raise concern among Les Bleus ahead of the tournament.

The 2025-26 season began with Mbappe in outstanding scoring form, making him the top scorer in both the UEFA Champions League and La Liga. But his run was interrupted by a knee injury suffered December 7 against Celta Vigo, an issue that has resurfaced in recent days.

According to L’Equipe, the France national team now fears Mbappe could reach the World Cup dealing with what was described as “unprecedented” knee discomfort. While Real Madrid had previously labeled the problem a sprain, his absence from the key Champions League match against Benfica reignited concerns that the injury could be more serious than initially thought.

After suffering a setback in training the day before the Benfica clash, Mbappe decided, alongside head coach Alvaro Arbeloa and the medical staff, to sit out the match. Reports from the French outlet added that he had been playing “on one leg” for the Spanish side over the past six weeks, particularly struggling when accelerating.

Didier Deschamps, Head Coach of France, celebrates with Kylian Mbappe.

To address the issue, Mbappe is set to undergo an accelerated treatment program aimed at avoiding a more serious injury or the need for surgery. Either scenario, with the World Cup less than four months away, could sideline the striker not only for a large portion of the season but also for the tournament itself.

France have been drawn into Group I for the World Cup and face a challenging path that includes Norway national team led by Erling Haaland and Senegal national team captained by Sadio Mane, the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champion. The group will be completed by a nation from the intercontinental playoff between Bolivia, Iraq, or Suriname, making Mbappe’s fitness crucial if France want to avoid any early surprises.

Real Madrid still unsure of the severity of Mbappe’s injury

With surgery currently ruled out, Real Madrid’s plan is to manage Mbappe carefully to prevent a more serious setback. However, that approach leaves the club uncertain about when he will be able to return.

Even before the Benfica match, Arbeloa addressed Mbappe’s condition in an interview with Movistar+: “We can call it an injury, but I hope it’s not very serious and that he can return in a few days or weeks. We’re very clear about what’s wrong with him, and we want him to recover.“

No official recovery timeline, or detailed medical statement, has been released by Madrid. Still, the striker is expected to miss at least the La Liga matches against Getafe CF (March 2) and Celta Vigo (March 7) as the club monitors his progress day by day.