The Argentina National Football Team TV schedule lists how to watch the three-time World Cup winners in each competition.

With players like Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona, Argentina is always a force to be reckoned with. While World Cup success continues to elude the Argentines since Maradona, no country treats Argentina as a pushover.

In fact, Argentina won the most recent Copa America in 2021. Lionel Messi and company defeated Brazil at the Maracana. It was Lionel Messi’s first major trophy with Argentina, despite a full cabinet at the club and individual level. They followed South American glory with the ultimate prize – defeating France at the 2022 World Cup Final in Qatar to earn their third world championship.

Where can I watch the Argentina match?

First game: July 20, 1902 (Win vs. Uruguay in Montevideo)

Manager: Lionel Scaloni

Best World Cup finish: Winners (1978, 1986, 2022)

Best Copa America Finish: Winners (15 times)

Argentina TV schedule and streaming links

For viewers in the United States, fuboTV is seemingly necessary to watch Argentina throughout its competitions.

Argentina is regularly on linear TV. World Cup games and the CONMEBOL Copa America are on FOX and FS1. With Argentina always among the favorites to perform well in these competitions, FOX puts the Argentines at the forefront of coverage. Lionel Messi’s popularity helps that, too.

However, CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying is exclusive to Fubo. This includes a total of 18 games against the other sides from South America. These games are on the Fubo Sports Channels, and are unable anywhere else in the United States,.

Lineup

For years, many fans and critics looked at Argentina as a one-man show. Lionel Messi’s heroics took Argentina to the World Cup Final in 2014. In 2015 and 2016, Argentina reached the Copa America Final, losing on penalties to Chile both times.

Di Maria, Dybala, Aguero, Mascherano and Otamendi highlight the Argentine players in Europe. However, we are starting to see some more balance enter the fold for Argentina.

These players are not necessarily world-beaters. However, they did enough to help Lionel Messi lift his first major trophy with Argentina, the 2021 Copa America, and followed it up with the 2022 World Cup.

One of the brightest spots for Argentina is goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. For example, the Aston Villa goalie played a pivotal role in helping Argentina lift the Copa America trophy.

Depth remains something of a concern for Argentina. For instance, few would deny the brilliance of Lionel Messi and his ability to lift up his teammates. However, the heart of distribution comes from the midfield. Giovanni Lo Celso, Rodrigo De Paul and Leandro Paredes are good players. However, compared to other potential World Cup contenders, they are somewhat lacking.

They proved themselves in the Copa America, as did Argentina’s defense.

Argentina national football team news and feature stories

