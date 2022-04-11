With competitions like Serie A, the Champions League and more, this Paramount Plus soccer schedule lists all the service’s games.

Launching on March 4, 2021, as a rebrand of CBS All Access, Paramount+ emerged as a major player for soccer fans over recent years. Of course, content on Paramount+ goes well beyond just soccer. Movies, exclusive shows and live TV coverage are accessible for subscribers. Paramount+ pulls content from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Smithsonian Channel.

Watch soccer on Paramount+:

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Upcoming Paramount Plus soccer schedule

Where to find Paramount+ on TV

Paramount+ is a paid streaming service that can be streamed on your TV, computer, or mobile device. The service features the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Conference League, Serie A, Brasileirão, Argentine Primera, NWSL, and many more soccer competitions.

Then, the platform also provides access to other sports. For example, coverage of NFL, college football, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, and a number of golf events, including the Masters, all have content on Paramount+.

For the soccer fan, Paramount+ shows a large commitment to growing its coverage of the sport. CBS acquired the rights to UEFA competitions in the midst of the 2019/20 season. A strange time with the COVID-19 pandemic for soccer rights. Yet, with studio coverage in London, the Champions League broadcasts revolutionized over the last two seasons.

The same applies to the Serie A coverage. Acquiring the rights ahead of the 2021/22 season, the Paramount+ soccer schedule features almost all Serie A games. However, CBS often puts major games on linear TV and sends the studio crew out to Italy.

Watching soccer on Paramount+

Paramount+, like other paid streaming services, comes at a monthly subscription fee.

However, use the free trial above to see how the service works and what comes along with a subscription.

CBS holds the rights to the Champions League through the 2029/30 competition, so Paramount+ will remain the home of the competition in the United States for the next several years. Similarly, Serie A and CBS signed a three-year deal, which expires at the end of the 2023/24 campaign. Serie A and the Champions League are not the only leagues on the Paramount soccer schedule. Yet, they are the two most popular in terms of viewership.

Wondering how to get Paramount+ on screens in your home? It is a very simple process. Smart TVs, as well as things like Amazon Firestick or Apple TV, have applications for Paramount+. Also, there are apps on your phone (both iPhone and Android), tablet, or PC internet browser that allow access to the platform. Simply download and install these apps from the associated app store. Once in the Paramount+ app or website on a laptop or computer, either sign up or log in with your account information.

Regardless of which device you are using currently, it can stream Paramount+ via the app store or search engine.