The Uruguay National Football Team TV schedule features each game from the team that has two World Cup trophies to its name.

Often falling in the shadow of Brazil and Argentina, Uruguay holds the honor of being the first nation to ever win the World Cup. In 1930, as the host nation of the inaugural tournament, Uruguay defeated Argentina in Montevideo to win the World Cup.

Throughout its history, some of the game’s greatest players featured for Uruguay. Most recently, that includes players like Luis Suarez, Diego Forlán or Diego Godín. With a more historical perspective, Juan Alberto Schiaffino scored in the 1950 World Cup Final, and Hector Scarone was the long-time holder of the top scorer for Uruguay. They narrowly missed out on advancing in a wild final day of the group stage in 2022.

In addition to the pair of World Cups, Uruguay is tied for the most Copa America wins in history. Both the Celeste and Argentina claim 15 tournament triumphs.

Where can I watch the Uruguay match?

First game: July 20, 1902 (Loss vs. Argentina in Montevideo)

Manager: Marcelo Bielsa

Best World Cup finish: Winners (1930, 1950)

Best Copa America Finish: Winners (15 times)

Social Media:



Uruguay TV schedule and streaming links

For viewers in the United States, fuboTV is what you need to watch all of the games including Uruguay.

With FOX Sports holding the rights to both the FIFA World Cup and the Copa America, many of Uruguay’s games are on FOX, FS1 or FS2. In the case of friendlies, these games can go to any channel, including something from ESPN or CBS. Fortunately, fuboTV carries those, too.

However, the reason we recommend fuboTV over a different provider is because of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying location. In the United States, World Cup qualifying from South America is exclusive to fuboTV. The service is the lone provider of each nation’s 18-game round robin. Plus, fuboTV carries all of the FOX and ESPN channels. Therefore, you will not miss any game.

Watch Uruguay on Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

More free World Cup resources

We offer four more World Cup resources for you.

First, our World Soccer Talk website features the latest soccer news, schedules and analysis. Second, we have a free daily email newsletter entitled WST Insider that includes news customized to your favorite team and leagues.

Third, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide. It features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

Fourth, to find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App. It includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Uruguay Kits

Uruguay news and feature stories

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices ).