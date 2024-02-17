The USL Championship TV schedule features a total of 34 games for each team. However, with some former USL Championship teams moving to MLS Next Pro, the quantity of teams is a nice round number of 24. Those 24 teams are split down the middle of the country to make two conferences of 12 teams each.

Like 2022, the 2023 USL Championship season features a total of 34 games for each team.

Watch USL on ESPN+:

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

USL Championship TV schedule

All times Eastern.

The 2023 USL Championship has a the two-conference alignment. Each team will play every other team. With a total of 24 teams split into two conferences of 12, intra-conference foes play each other twice. Then, the remaining 12 games of the season are six games at home against non-conference opponents, and six games on the road.

At the end of the regular season, the top-eight teams from each conference qualify for the playoffs. From there, it is single-elimination playoffs to get to the USL Championship Final.

Playoffs conclude on a date to be determined. However, expect that to be in the range between November 9 and 13.

Broadcast information

The schedule will mostly stream on ESPN+, but some matches will also be aired on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. And the league will be highlighted by high-profile clashes and venues across the country. The season between the East and West will ultimately conclude in November and one team will take home the USL Championship title.

We’re continually updating the USL Championship TV schedule throughout the season, so bookmark the page to keep an eye out for the latest listings.

Find out more about watching your favorite leagues with ESPN.

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).