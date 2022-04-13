For all the U.S. Gunners, this Arsenal TV schedule provides the when and where for each game.

One of England’s, and the world’s, most popular clubs, Arsenal has fans across the globe. Perhaps that extends from the relative success of the London side. While European success evades Arsenal, the club is among the best domestically. Arsenal’s 13 English titles ranks third all time. However, only three of those came in the Premier League era, which started in the 1992/93 season. Moreover, Arsenal’s last title came in the 2003/04 season

Arsenal also boasts success in the FA Cup. Winning the FA Cup in 2020 pushed Arsenal’s total to 14 trophies, more than any other club. Unsurprisingly, Arsenal’s 21 appearances in FA Cup Finals is also the most in the storied history of the competition.

Arsenal TV schedule and streaming links

Arsenal on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Credit much of that success to Arsene Wenger. The French manager took over at Highbury in 1996, turning Arsenal into one of the most consistent sides in the Premier League. That includes 19-consecutive trips to the UEFA Champions League, although Arsenal made it to the final just once, losing to Barcelona.

At Wenger’s disposal were some of the best players to grace the Premier League. Thierry Henry is perhaps the greatest French talent in EPL history, while Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira also wore the red kit. Later, Robin van Persie and Alexis Sanchez helped Arsenal to keep the Champions League streak alive.

Times changed at Arsenal with new players and a new manager. A young side with unbounding potential, this Arsenal TV schedule helps fans keep track of when and how to watch the club.

Founded: 1886

Stadium: The Emirates Stadium

Manager: Mikel Arteta

English top-flight titles: 13

Champions League titles: 0

Where to find Arsenal on TV

Arsenal games can regularly be seen on USA Network and NBC, as the club is one of the most popular in the USA. For Premier League games featuring Arsenal not on either of those networks, NBC streams those matches via Peacock Premium, its paid-streaming service.

Other competitions appear on ESPN+ or Paramount+. The FA Cup is exclusive to ESPN and ESPN+, while European competitions air in the United States on Paramount+.

As the most-watched European league in the United States, the Premier League is one of the easier leagues to keep track of. Many fans know that NBC holds the rights, which it extended through 2027/28.

Schedule of upcoming matches

When it comes to Arsenal’s race to finish towards the top in the Premier League, it can help to follow along its rivals. This schedule serves just Arsenal. For an extended look at Premier League fixtures, use the Premier League TV schedule and streaming links. That page, like this one, has the information to know when and how to watch the other 19 Premier League clubs each weekend.

Arsenal History

Arsenal Football Club got its start in 1886. Originally known as Dial Square FC, the club were founded by munitions workers. Shortly after, the club became known as Royal Arsenal, and later when joining the Football League in 1893, the moniker changed again to Woolwich Arsenal. After starting as a southeast London club, in 1913 The Arsenal, as they were then known, moved to their now-familiar home in Highbury, north London. In 1915, they dropped the “The”, and finally settled on the simple Arsenal name we know today.

For nearly 100 years, Arsenal played at Arsenal Stadium, from 1913-2006. After the club moved only a few thousand feet away to the modern and larger Emirates Stadium in 2006, the old stadium was converted into apartment blocks, with the distinctive exterior of the east and west stands preserved.

The Arsenal crest has evolved over the years, but has generally featured a cannon as a representation of the club’s founding. In 1933, the club adopted the now iconic red shirt with white sleeves.

Arsenal have won 13 First Division/Premier League titles, and a record 14 FA Cups. They’ve also taken home two League Cup trophies and one UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup. They contest the heated North London Derby with Tottenham Hotspur, who play less than four miles away.

Being a top club based in London attracts top players, and Arsenal have had their share over the years. Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Patrick Vieira, Ian Wright, Robert Pires, Cesc Fàbregas, Ashley Cole and Freddie Ljungberg are just a few of the big names to suit up for the Gunners.



Arsène Wenger became Arsenal’s manager in 1996, and his 22-year tenure was very successful. The club won three Premier League titles, including the 2003/04 “Invincible” campaign in which they did not lose, and seven FA Cups during this span.

Arsenal kits

Arsenal news and stories

