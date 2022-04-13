The Bayern Munich TV schedule provides the information you need to follow Germany’s most successful club.

Icons dot the history of Bayern Munich, both on and off the pitch. Due to the success and draw of the Bavarian side, many of Germany’s best featured for Bayern Munich.

For example, Franz Beckenbauer, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Gerd Muller and Oliver Kahn had tremendous success across the pitch. More recently, players like Phillip Lahm, Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski helped Bayern Munich to domestic and international success.

Clearly, Bayern Munich is a feeder to the German National Team. Perhaps that is why a golden generation of German talents won the World Cup just a year after Bayern Munich won the treble.

Bayern is also one of the world’s most popular clubs, much due to the success on the field. For that reason, this Bayern Munich TV schedule caters to the millions of American fans of Germany’s, and one of Europe’s, most successful sides.

Watch Bayern on ESPN+:

Due to Bayern’s success, it also is a frequent contender in the UEFA Champions League. These games are on Paramount+. A full schedule of Champions League games is also available for those curious.

Where can I watch the Bayern Munich game?

Bayern Munich on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1900

Stadium: Allianz Arena

Manager: Thomas Tuchel

German top-flight titles: 32

Champions League titles: 6

Social Media:



Bayern Munich TV schedule and streaming links

Playing out of the German Bundesliga, Bayern Munich’s easiest way to watch is via ESPN+. ESPN holds the rights to the Bundesliga in the United States. However, the channel and provider leaves the majority of these games to its paid-streaming service.

Lineup

Due to the presence of Bayern Munich, you can make many connections between this side and the German National Team. Of course, there are other fantastic players from across the world that don the Bayern Munich top.

Manager Thomas Tuchel has options across the pitch to choose from. The only challenge is likely ensuring that this heap of talent is used effectively and cohesively.

Starting with defense, Dayot Upamecano seems to be the future at the back for Bayern Munich. With three at the back, Tuchel keeps him and Niklas Süle generally the same, barring injuries.

The midfield and forwards truly show Bayern’s depth. Players like Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry have successful experience against top opposition. Robert Lewandowski’s departure in the summer of 2022 opened up the door for the arrival of Sadio Mané. He is a talented player who can play up top or on the wing, as he did at Liverpool.

Bayern Munich history

Fußball-Club Bayern München e. V., known more commonly as Bayern Munich or simply Bayern, were founded in 1900. Bayern are the most decorated club in German football history, and are one of the most successful clubs on the European circuit as well.

The rise of Nazism in 1930s Germany caused significant disruption for the development of Bayern, as many within the club were forced to leave, including club president Kurt Landauer. When the Bundesliga was formed in 1963, Bayern were not among the initial clubs invited. However, just two years later in 1965, they would win promotion to the Bundesliga, where they have remained ever since.

Bayern’s now-familiar circular badge was first introduced in 1954. It introduced the Bavarian diamond pattern into the design. Originally the club wore white, but since the early 70s, they’ve primarily worn red as their main shirt color.

From 1925-1972, Bayern shared the Grünwalder Stadion with local rivals 1860 Munich. They then moved into the distinctive Olympiastadion, where they would call home through 2005. That year the club, along with 1860, moved into the Allianz Arena, known for its iconic color-changing exterior. The Allianz Arena is the second largest stadium in Germany, and hosted the 2012 Champions League final, as well as six games in the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

Bayern Munich have won a record 32 German national football championships. Astonishingly, 31 of those titles have come in the Bundesliga since 1969, including their incredible ten in a row from 2012/13-2021/22. They also hold the records for DFB-Pokal cup wins with 20, and Supercup wins with 10.

Bayern has 14 international trophies which makes them the top German club in that category as well. They’ve got six European Cup/UEFA Champions League titles, including three in a row from 1974-1976. A UEFA Cup, Cup Winners’ Cup, two Super Cups, and four Intercontinental/Club World Cups also line the Bayern trophy case.

Many greats of the game have played for Bayern, including Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Müller, Philip Lahm, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer, and Miroslave Klose, just to name a few.

While Bayern’s football teams are its most well-known, the club also fields handball, bowling, table tennis, chess and basketball teams.

Schedule of upcoming matches

Bayern Munich is always the early favorite to win the Bundesliga. After Borussia Dortmund won its second-straight title in 2011/12, Bayern Munich won each Bundesliga title after.

However, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig always provide some challenge to Bayern Munich. The best way to see when this trio of sides plays is using the Bundesliga TV schedule. That provides streaming links and times to watch Germany’s best clubs go head-to-head.

Bayern Munich Kits

Bayern Munich News

