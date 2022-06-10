Everton has more supporters groups in the United States than the average Premier League club. Accredit that to the Toffees’ ability to stay in the top flight of English soccer longer than any other current Premier League team.
Of course, the one issue with that is the fact that Everton has not won a title or trophy of any regard since the 1995 Community Shield. That came off the back of an FA Cup win in the 1994/95 campaign.
Everton actually has strong ties to the United States, as seen with the following supporters groups. Tim Howard manned the sticks for Everton for 10 seasons, developing into the best goalkeeper to represent the United States. The current state of Everton is somewhat more bleak than years in the past. The club almost suffered relegation in the 2021/22 campaign.
Directory for Everton Supporters Groups
EVERTON USA
Everton USA on Facebook and Twitter
ARIZONA
Arizona Evertonians on Facebook and Twitter
ARKANSAS
NWA Everton on Twitter
CALIFORNIA
SF Evertonians on Facebook and Twitter
San Diego Toffees on Twitter
SacTown Toffees on Twitter
Southern California Everton on Twitter and Facebook
COLORADO
Colorado Evertonians on Twitter and Facebook
CONNECTICUT
Connecticut Toffees on Twitter
DELAWARE
FLORIDA
Vice City Evertonians on Twitter
South Florida Evertonians on Facebook
Everton Orlando on Twitter
Everton Tampa on Twitter and Facebook
GEORGIA
Atlanta Evertonians website, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
ILLINOIS
Chicago Evertonians on Twitter
INDIANA
Indiana Evertonians on Twitter
KENTUCKY
MARYLAND
Baltimore Toffees on Facebook and Twitter
MICHIGAN
Michigan Evertonians on Facebook and Twitter
MINNESOTA
Minnesota Toffees on Facebook and Twitter
MISSOURI
St. Louis Evertonians on Facebook
NEVADA
Las Vegas Evertonians on Facebook
NEBRASKA
Cornhusker Toffees on Facebook and Twitter
NEW YORK
EFC NYC on Twitter
NYC Evertonians on Facebook
Syracuse Toffees on Twitter
NORTH AND SOUTH CAROLINA
Carolina Toffees on Twitter and Facebook
OHIO
Ohio Toffees on Twitter and Facebook
Cincinnati Toffees on Twitter
Cleveland Evertonians on Facebook and Twitter
Columbus Toffees on Twitter
OREGON
Oregon Evertonians on Facebook and Twitter
PENNSYLVANIA
Philadelphia Evertonians on Facebook
Pittsburgh Evertonians on Facebook and Twitter
UTAH
Utahffees on Twitter
EFC SLC on Twitter
TENNESSEE
Nashville Evertonians on Twitter
Everton Memphis on Facebook
TEXAS
Everton HTX on Facebook
EFC Austin on Twitter
North Texas Toffees on Twitter and Facebook
VIRGINIA
Richmond Evertonians on Facebook
WASHINGTON
Seattle Evertonians on Facebook
WASHINGTON, D.C.
D.C. Toffees website, Facebook and Twitter
WISCONSIN
Milwaukee Toffees on Twitter
TV Schedule for Everton Supporters Groups
In the United States, fans of Everton can watch their club play in three competitions each season. Let’s start with league play.
Everton plays in the English Premier League. In the U.S., NBC holds the rights to this competition. Therefore, you can watch Everton’s Premier League TV schedule through the NBC family of channels as well as Peacock Premium.
For domestic cups, the FA Cup and League Cup both air on ESPN. However, the majority of those games goes on paid-streaming platform ESPN+. There are select games on linear TV. However, those are generally standout games and the Final.
Everton fans can also subscribe to World Soccer Talk’s free daily newsletter. If you follow the link and select Everton and the Premier League, you will receive all the news and notes from Goodison Park as well as the rest of England’s top flight each evening.
Recommended viewing option:
|
Watch Everton games
Includes: Premier League + 84 Sports Channels
|Sign Up
Related posts
Latest Everton news
Everton owner apologizes to fans after relegation escape
‘The Worst Run Club in the Premier League’
Directory of Supporters Groups for Premier League teams
Introduction to Supporters Groups
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton and Hove Albion
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leeds United
Leicester City
Liverpool
Manchester City
Manchester United
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $5.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $5.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season