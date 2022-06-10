Everton has more supporters groups in the United States than the average Premier League club. Accredit that to the Toffees’ ability to stay in the top flight of English soccer longer than any other current Premier League team.

Of course, the one issue with that is the fact that Everton has not won a title or trophy of any regard since the 1995 Community Shield. That came off the back of an FA Cup win in the 1994/95 campaign.

Everton actually has strong ties to the United States, as seen with the following supporters groups. Tim Howard manned the sticks for Everton for 10 seasons, developing into the best goalkeeper to represent the United States. The current state of Everton is somewhat more bleak than years in the past. The club almost suffered relegation in the 2021/22 campaign.

Directory for Everton Supporters Groups

EVERTON USA

Everton USA on Facebook and Twitter

ARIZONA

Arizona Evertonians on Facebook and Twitter

ARKANSAS

NWA Everton on Twitter

CALIFORNIA

SF Evertonians on Facebook and Twitter

San Diego Toffees on Twitter

SacTown Toffees on Twitter

Southern California Everton on Twitter and Facebook

COLORADO

Colorado Evertonians on Twitter and Facebook

CONNECTICUT

Connecticut Toffees on Twitter

DELAWARE

Everton Delaware on Twitter

FLORIDA

Vice City Evertonians on Twitter

South Florida Evertonians on Facebook

Everton Orlando on Twitter

Everton Tampa on Twitter and Facebook

GEORGIA

Atlanta Evertonians website, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

ILLINOIS

Chicago Evertonians on Twitter

INDIANA

Indiana Evertonians on Twitter

KENTUCKY

Everton Kentucky on Twitter

MARYLAND

Baltimore Toffees on Facebook and Twitter

MICHIGAN

Michigan Evertonians on Facebook and Twitter

MINNESOTA

Minnesota Toffees on Facebook and Twitter

MISSOURI

St. Louis Evertonians on Facebook

NEVADA

Las Vegas Evertonians on Facebook

NEBRASKA

Cornhusker Toffees on Facebook and Twitter

NEW YORK

EFC NYC on Twitter

NYC Evertonians on Facebook

Syracuse Toffees on Twitter

NORTH AND SOUTH CAROLINA

Carolina Toffees on Twitter and Facebook

OHIO

Ohio Toffees on Twitter and Facebook

Cincinnati Toffees on Twitter

Cleveland Evertonians on Facebook and Twitter

Columbus Toffees on Twitter

OREGON

Oregon Evertonians on Facebook and Twitter

PENNSYLVANIA

Philadelphia Evertonians on Facebook

Pittsburgh Evertonians on Facebook and Twitter

UTAH

Utahffees on Twitter

EFC SLC on Twitter

TENNESSEE

Nashville Evertonians on Twitter

Everton Memphis on Facebook

TEXAS

Everton HTX on Facebook

EFC Austin on Twitter

North Texas Toffees on Twitter and Facebook

VIRGINIA

Richmond Evertonians on Facebook

WASHINGTON

Seattle Evertonians on Facebook

WASHINGTON, D.C.

D.C. Toffees website, Facebook and Twitter

WISCONSIN

Milwaukee Toffees on Twitter

TV Schedule for Everton Supporters Groups

In the United States, fans of Everton can watch their club play in three competitions each season. Let’s start with league play.

Everton plays in the English Premier League. In the U.S., NBC holds the rights to this competition. Therefore, you can watch Everton’s Premier League TV schedule through the NBC family of channels as well as Peacock Premium.

For domestic cups, the FA Cup and League Cup both air on ESPN. However, the majority of those games goes on paid-streaming platform ESPN+. There are select games on linear TV. However, those are generally standout games and the Final.

Everton fans can also subscribe to World Soccer Talk’s free daily newsletter. If you follow the link and select Everton and the Premier League, you will receive all the news and notes from Goodison Park as well as the rest of England’s top flight each evening.

Recommended viewing option:

