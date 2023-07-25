Our Benfica TV schedule has all the details on how to watch the Portuguese giants.

S.L. Benfica is the most successful club in Portugal, holding a record 37 1st division and 26 domestic cup titles. They have never been relegated from the Primera Liga, and are one of the nation’s “Big Three” clubs – the others being Sporting CP and FC Porto.

Benfica captured their two European Cup titles in back-to-back fashion in 1961-62, making them one of only eight repeat champions in European Cup/Champions League history.

Benfica on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1904

Stadium: Estádio da Luz

Manager: Roger Schmidt

Primeira Liga titles: 37 (record)

Taça de Portugal titles: 26 (record)

UEFA European Cup / Champions League titles: 2

Benfica TV Schedule and Streaming Links

Owing to the rights holders in the US, Benfica can be tricky to find on your TV.

GolTV holds the rights to broadcast the Primeira Liga in the United States. Many cable and satellite providers no longer carry the network, so the easiest way to access this is via fuboTV.

In addition, fuboTV shows Taça de Portugal games – Portgual’s premier cup competition.

As Benfica consistently finishes near the top of their league, they also regularly feature in European competition. For Champions League and Europa League fixtures, CBS/Paramount+ holds the English rights in the USA, with Spanish games on ViX+ or, if Benfica is a featured matchup, on Univision/UniMás/TUDN.

Watch Benfica on fuboTV:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

We recommend FuboTV as a great option to watch over 25 sports and news channels from your office, home, or on the go.

Benfica Kits

BENFICA HISTORY

Sport Lisboa e Benfica, known to most of the world simply as Benfica, was founded in 1904. Based in Lisbon, they are the largest sports club by membership in Portugal, and the second largest in the world, with over 250,000 members.

They are one of three Portuguese clubs to have never been relegated from the Primeira Liga, along with Sporting CP and FC Porto who are their main rivals. The latin motto “E pluribus unum” and an eagle adorns the club crest, which gives them their nickname, As Águias. The club have worn red shirts and white shorts from the beginning – over a century ago.

Benfica play their home games at Estádio da Luz, the site of the 2014 and 2020 Champions League finals. The stadium replaced its predecessor of the same name which was their home from 1954-2002.

Benfica have won a record 37 Primeira Liga, 26 Taça de Portugal, and 7 Taça da Liga titles. They also won back-to-back European Cups in 1961-62. Their 84 total trophies make them the most decorated Portuguese club of all time. Their last Primeira triumph came in the 2018/19 season.

The Derby de Lisboa pits Benfica against Sporting, and is considered the biggest and most important rivalry in the country. O Clássico is between Benfica and FC Porto, with the two teams hailing from the two biggest cities in Portugal, and being the two most decorated clubs in the country.

Players such as Eusébio, Ángel Di Maria, João Felix, Luisão, Darwin Núñez, Raúl Jiménez and Bernardo Silva have taken the pitch for Benfica over the years.

In addition to football, Benfica also field teams in futsal, roller hockey, basketball, handball, rugby, and billiards, among other sports.

The easiest way to see a full schedule of what games are to come is to look at the Primeira Liga TV Schedule. You’ll usually find Benfica and rivals Porto and Sporting featured each week on GolTV.

As stated previously, beIN SPORTS carries Ligue 1 games. Oftentimes, beIN SPORTS is unavailable on cable or satellite providers. The best way to keep up is to use something like Fanatiz or fuboTV. For UEFA competitions like Champions League and Europa League, Paramount+ is your best bet.

Benfica news and feature pieces

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).