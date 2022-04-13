Our Manchester City TV schedule constantly updates so you can follow the recent dominating side in the Premier League.

No other team embodies Premier League success over the last 10 years like Manchester City. Despite just two titles over its first 118 years, Manchester City now holds the fifth-most top-flight titles in the history of English soccer with eight.

With six titles over the last ten seasons, Manchester City is certainly among the best sides in England and Europe.

With Pep Guardiola leading the side, Manchester City continues to finish near the top of the Premier League. Despite the domestic success, Manchester fell short in its best run in the Champions League. Fellow English side Chelsea beat City in the 2020/21 Champions League Final.

Where can I watch the Manchester City match?

Manchester City on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1894

Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Manager: Pep Guardiola

English top-flight titles: 9

Champions League titles: 1

Manchester City TV schedule and streaming links

Manchester City is part of three major competitions each season. The Premier League rights belong to NBC in the United States. Therefore, Manchester City games appear on NBC or USA Network on cable and streaming. Plus, City’s games air on Peacock Premium if not on one of those two channels.

FA Cup games are exclusive to ESPN+, with the exception of the final. The UEFA Champions League, as well as the Europa League and other competitions from UEFA, are under the CBS umbrella. Go to Paramount+ for coverage of Manchester City in Europe.

Lineup

When putting together a squad as successful as Manchester City in the league, depth plays a key role.

While Manchester City certainly has the major names that dominate the world of soccer, its bench could very well compete in the league.

Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, and Ruben Dias are the class of the Premier League. From defense to offense, Manchester City lacks a hole that delivers week-in and week-out.

Moreover, Pep Guardiola has plugs if there are injuries or players out of form. İlkay Gündoğan is a frequent starter in the midfield three for Manchester City. In fact, he was arguably Manchester City’s best player during the season it won the Premier League and reached the Champions League final.

Up top, Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus are fantastic options for creativity and finishing. These players frequently start as Pep Guardiola likes to keep a fresh rotation. Perhaps that is why Manchester City enters seemingly each game, regardless of competition, as the favorite.

Manchester City Kits

Man City Supporters Groups in the United States: View our list

Schedule of upcoming matches

Despite Manchester City rattling off three Premier League titles in a four-year span, it helps to keep track of the other sides challenging. In the Premier League, anywhere from two to five teams challenge for the EPL title each season.

The best way to stay on top of each team’s games in a season is to use the EPL TV schedule and streaming links. Follow along for when and where to watch each game from the most-watched European league in the United States.

Watch Manchester City on Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Manchester City history

Manchester City Football Club were founded in 1880. Originally known as St. Marks (West Gorton), then Ardwick AFC, they adopted the name Manchester City FC in 1894. The club have gone through periods of highs and lows, but have been a major player since 2008 when they were taken over by Abu Dhabi United Group. That organization is owned by Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the United Arab Emirates royal family.

The club traditionally has played in sky blue and white. But notable wins in the the 1969 FA Cup, 1970 League Cup and Cup Winners’ Cup in red and black stripes have made it a popular alternate kit color. The City badge has traditionally been circular with a rendition of the city of Manchester coat of arms. In 1997, a badge was introduced that featured a large golden eagle. This design was replaced in 2015 by a new version that returned to the circular look.

From 1923-2003, Manchester City played at Maine Road stadium. In 2003, the club moved into City of Manchester Stadium, later renamed to Etihad Stadium, which was originally built to host the 2002 Commonwealth Games.

City’s main rivals are neighbors Manchester United, with whom they contest the Manchester Derby. As two of the highest profile clubs in the world, and located just a few miles apart, matchups are incredibly intense.

They’ve also cultivated a rivalry with Liverpool FC, in addition to other top Premier League sides such as Tottenham and Chelsea. Historic local rivalries exist with Bolton Wanderers, Oldham, and Stockport County, but meetings are few and far between as City has remained in the Premier League for over two decades and seem unlikely to drop down anytime soon.

City can boast 29 major trophies, which makes them the fifth-most decorated club in England. They’ve won the First Division/Premier League on nine occasions – seven of them since 2011/12. They’ve finished second three other times in that span as well. The club are six-time FA Cup winners, hold eight League Cups, and six Community Shields.

Particularly in the 21st century, City have attracted some of the biggest names in the sport. Sergio Agüero, David Silva, Yaya Youré, Carlos Tevez, Joe Hart, Vincent Kompany, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, and most recently Erling Haaland are stars any soccer fan would recognize.

Manchester City feature news and stories

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).