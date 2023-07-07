Our USWNT TV schedule has all the latest game listings for the top women’s national team in the world.

About the USWNT

First game: August 8, 1985 (Loss vs Italy, 0-1 in Jesolo)

Manager: Vlatko Andonovski

World Cup Titles: Four (1991, 1999, 2015, 2019))

Olympic Gold Medals: Four (1996, 2004, 2008, 2012)

CONCACAF Titles: Nine (1991, 1993, 1994, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022)

The United States are the undisputed queens of women’s international soccer. They’ve placed third or better at every single edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and have won a record four times. The USWNT’s one runner up and three third place finishes are also each tied for the most of any nation.

At the Olympics, they are nearly equally decorated. Only in 2016 did the USWNT fail to win at least a bronze medal. They participated in each of the first five gold medal games played, winning all but one of them.



In their own region, the Stars & Stripes have won nine of the eleven CONCACAF championships held. They placed third in 2010, and did not participate in the 1998 edition, as it served as qualification for the 1999 World Cup and they, as hosts, were automatically in the tournament.

Where can I watch the USWNT match on TV?

USWNT TV schedule and streaming links

There is a mix of networks with broadcasting rights for USWNT games in the United States, so it can sometimes be difficult to keep track of.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is on FOX Sports in English, and Telemundo/Universo in Spanish. Spanish language live coverage also streams on Peacock.

Friendlies, starting in 2023, will be featured on Max and Turner Sports (TNT). Spanish-language coverage for these games can also be seen on Telemundo/Universo and streamed via Peacock.

The Olympic tournament – a much more prominent event in women’s soccer compared to the men – every four years is on NBC Sports in both English and Spanish.

Watch USWNT on Peacock:

USWNT History:

The USWNT got its start in the mid-1980s, first playing at the Mundialito tournament in August of that year. The side quickly rose to dominance. They outscored their opposition 49-0 at the inaugural CONCACAF Women’s Championship in 1991, earning a berth in the first official Women’s World Cup later that year. They would go on to win that first tournament, their first of an eventual four world titles.

The USA would finish third in the 1995 World Cup, but would capture the first ever gold medal in women’s football at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

1999 brought with it the first true explosion of women’s soccer in the USA. The World Cup was hosted in the States, in front of huge crowds to much fanfare.

The “99ers” went on to delight the home fans. In one of the most iconic moments in sports history, Brandi Chastain secured the title on a penalty kick shootout. The popularity of the 1999 Women’s World Cup laid the foundations for the professional women’s game in the US, and arguably worldwide.

Since the turn of the millennium, the USWNT has continued to perform at the highest level. Olympic gold medals in 2004, 2008, and 2012, and back-to-back World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019, have left no doubt that the USA is still the team to beat at the top of women’s soccer.