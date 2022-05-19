The England National Football Team TV schedule lists out the TV/streaming information you need to watch the Three Lions.

England claims to be the home of the beautiful game. On one hand, that is all history, and it does not say much about the side’s present state. Regardless, England regularly produces a side worthy of competing on the world’s stage.

In recent major tournaments, England performed well. A trip to the semifinals and an eventual fourth-place finish in the 2018 World Cup preceded Euro 2020. That tournament, England lost in the Final on penalties to Italy. In 2022, the Three Lions made the quarterfinals in Qatar. England boasts a young team, and one that could easily compete for years to come.

Where can I watch the England match?

First game: November 30, 1872 (Draw vs. Scotland in Partick)

Manager: Gareth Southgate

Best World Cup finish: Winners (1966)

Best European Championship Finish: Runner-up (2020)



England TV schedule and streaming links

Most of the England National Team TV schedule is on FOX and FS1. After the channel picked up the rights to the European Championship starting in 2024, the only thing not carried by FOX is friendlies and World Cup Qualifying.

As of now, World Cup Qualifying is on FOX Sports, with select games on fuboTV. In some instances, World Cup Qualifying games air on ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC. However, those games are reserved for significant matchups for qualifying or fixtures between major sides.

That being said, England’s performances over the last four years at the World Cup and Euro 2020 reestablished the side as one of the world’s best.

An affordable way to get access to each of England’s fixtures is through fuboTV. Remember, that qualifying and friendlies could be solely on ESPN+, which is not on fuboTV. That is a totally separate paid-streaming service.

Lineup

At the 2018 World Cup, England finished fourth with one of the youngest rosters in the competition. At the time, losing to Croatia in the semifinals was painful. However, it demonstrated the potential of the English that could be coming.

Led by Harry Kane at the top, England contains world-class talents across the field. Kane is arguably the best striker in the world. Then, Jude Bellingham is a young talent with un-bounding potential for Borussia Dortmund. Phil Foden is another young star in the making creating headlines in the UEFA Champions League.

If there was ever one concern, it would be defense, particularly in the middle. Harry Maguire’s performances with Manchester United leave much to be desired from an English perspective. Of course, he does always seem to play his best when wearing the white shirt of his nation.

John Stones, who occupied the other center back role, gets major play time with Manchester City. Even then, he has a player like Ruben Dias to bail him out regularly. It puts pressure on Jordan Pickford in goal, especially considering England’s full backs like to get forward.

The right and left backs for England also represent one of the strongest positions for the side. Kyle Walker, Luke Shaw, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James would start for most teams in international and club soccer. Yet, there are only two spots available for these four players, depending on Gareth Southgate’s formation. It is a good problem to have for the manager. Therefore, it should serve England well when picking tactical matchups.

England Kits

