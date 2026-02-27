Trending topics:
Comments

Christian Pulisic remains key Milan asset despite 2026 form slump as boss Massimiliano Allegri relies on USMNT star’s one essential quality

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic (left) and Massimiliano Allegri (right)
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic (left) and Massimiliano Allegri (right)

Christian Pulisic remains one of the most discussed figures at Milan, even as 2026 has brought an unexpected dip in form. The American winger continues to command the trust of Massimiliano Allegri, and within the corridors of Milanello, there is still a firm belief that he represents both the present and the future of the club. The American is still considered essential, and Allegri is counting on one particular quality the winger offers.

For much of his time in Italy, Pulisic has been portrayed as a Renaissance story. After an uneven spell in England, he rediscovered confidence, consistency, and influence in Serie A. His first campaign at San Siro felt like a rebirth. However, recent weeks have introduced doubt.

Since the summer, the American star has battled ankle pain, a hamstring injury, and bursitis. Though he has scored eight league goals, rhythm and synergy with his attacking partner, Rafal Leao, have not fully materialized.

The 27-year-old winger carried much of the attacking burden in the first half of the campaign. However, he has not scored in 2026, and missed opportunities, notably against Parma and Fiorentina, have amplified scrutiny.

pulisic milan

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan reacts on the sidelines

Allegri relies on key Pulisic quality

Despite the dip in form, Pulisic remains a vital asset, particularly beyond San Siro. As reported by Opta in its preview of Sunday’s match between Cremonese and MilanChristian Pulisic is second in Serie A for away goals this season, with six, level with Bologna’s Santiago Castro. The Rossoneri’s forward has never scored more away from home in a single Italian campaign. He also reached six in 2024-25.

Across Europe’s top five leagues, he has surpassed that tally only once: during the 2019-20 season with Chelsea, when he netted seven away goals, as relayed by Milannews.it. Even more striking is the correlation between his goals and results. Whenever Pulisic scores away from home this season, his side wins. The pattern is emphatic:

  • Lecce 0-2 Milan
  • Udinese 0-3 Milan, with Pulisic scoring twice.
  • Inter 0-1 Milan
  • Torino 2-3 Milan, another brace from the American
These are not marginal fixtures. They include derbies and pressure-laden encounters. In hostile environments, Pulisic has repeatedly delivered. For Allegri, this is not a trivial statistic — it is a strategic weapon. Away form often defines title challenges and European qualification battles. The American’s ability to strike decisively on the road provides Milan with a competitive edge few in the squad replicate.

