Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr receive Saudi Pro League title boost as Karim Benzema injury confirmed: Al-Hilal reveals timeline for his absence

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema are once again locked in a title battle in Saudi Arabia, but this time with different clubs. As Al-Nassr surges to the top of the Saudi Pro League and Al-Hilal attempts to keep pace, the rivalry between the two former Real Madrid icons has taken on a new dimension, as the balance of power may be shifting at a decisive moment in the season.

Ronaldo’s form has been electric, while Benzema had only just begun to impose himself in blue. Now, circumstances off the pitch threaten to influence the race as much as performances on it. After brief internal friction and reports of dressing-room tension, including a short-lived team boycott, Ronaldo responded in the only way he knows how: with goals.

The Portuguese forward returned to score in three consecutive matches, including a penalty in a commanding 5-0 victory over Al-Najma that sent Al-Nassr back to the summit. The league leader now sits on 58 points from 23 games, with just one defeat all season, holding a narrow advantage over its closest challengers.

Ronaldo’s latest strike marked his 21st goal of the campaign, bringing him to 95 league goals in Saudi Arabia, just five shy of joining an exclusive group of only four players to reach 100 in the competition. Across his legendary career, Ronaldo now stands on 965 total goals, leaving him 35 away from the historic 1,000 mark. His relentless output has reinforced Al-Nassr’s belief that silverware is within reach.

What did Al-Hilal say about Benzema’s injury?

In contrast, Al-Hilal has been dealt a setback at the worst possible time. The club released an official statement confirming that Benzema suffered an adductor injury in training. As the Blue Waves stated, “Karim Benzema will be out for a period ranging from 10 to 15 days due to a groin injury.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 38-year-old forward underwent thorough medical examinations before the diagnosis was confirmed. His absence rules him out of crucial fixtures, including the Saudi Pro League clashes against Al-Shabab and Al-Najma, and the first leg of the AFC Champions League Elite Round of 16 against Al-Sadd, as per Foot Africa.

Tweet placeholder

The timing is critical. Simone Inzaghi’s side has slipped to third place in the standings, three points behind Al-Nassr, after consecutive draws against Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun. Momentum, once firmly in its grasp, has begun to fade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What this means for Ronaldo and Al-Nassr

Before the injury, Benzema had made an immediate impact following his winter move, scoring a hat-trick and providing an assist against Al-Okhdood. However, he remained scoreless in subsequent appearances as the club’s form dipped.

Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo

For Ronaldo and Al-Nassr, the situation represents a clear opportunity. While Benzema works toward recovery, Ronaldo continues his relentless march toward both personal and collective milestones. The Saudi Pro League has become the latest stage for two former Real Madrid teammates to duel for supremacy. This time, however, it is not about Champions League nights in Europe — it is about dominance in a rapidly evolving soccer landscape.

Advertisement