While CONCACAF has generally been dominated by Mexico and the USA in recent decades, Honduras remains a competitive side in the region.

Honduras has played in the FIFA World Cup on three occasions (1982, 2010, and 2014), never making it out of the group stage, nor winning a game.

However, in 1981 Honduras won the old CONCACAF Championship, and are four-time winners of the Copa Centroamericana. As an invitee, they impressively placed third at the 2001 Copa América.

Tuesday, September 12 10:00 PM ET Honduras vs. Grenada ( CONCACAF Nations League ) Paramount+ Paramount+



First game: September 14, 1921 (Loss vs. Guatemala in Guatemala City)

Manager: Reinaldo Rueda

Best World Cup finish: 18th (1982)

Best Gold Cup/CONCACAF Finish: Champion (1981)

CONCACAF Nations League is, as of 2023, shown on Paramount+. The CONCACAF Gold Cup will air on Univision/TUDN in 2025. Previous editions of the tournament were on FOX Sports, but English rights for the 2025 tournament have yet to be sorted out.

Friendly games and World Cup qualifying against the United States could see games aired on TNT, TBS, and Max streaming service. Meanwhile, Telemundo, Universo, and/or Peacock would have those games in Spanish.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, should Honduras qualify, will once again be on FOX Sports and Telemundo. The broadcast rights for CONCACAF Qualifying for 2026 has yet to be announced as of late 2023.

Fubo has many of the channels that show Honduras games, so it’s a good choice to cover your bases and see most games.

