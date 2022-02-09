This Barcelona TV schedule keeps updates with games featuring a club drenched in history and prestige.

One of Europe, not just Spain’s, most-storied clubs, Barcelona pulls fans from around the world each gameday.

Perhaps that is because of the special style Barcelona developed under the guide of Johan Cruyff. The Dutchman brought the famous tiki-taka style and total football to the Nou Camp. Since Cruyff’s time as a player in the 1970s then a manager in the 1990s, Barcelona emerged as a dominant force in the game.

Now, Barcelona carries one of the largest followings across sports in general. This Barcelona TV schedule helps those millions of fans stay on track with the Competitions the Blaugrana play in.

Barcelona TV schedule and streaming links

Barcelona on TV and streaming: U.S. Only

Saturday, March 30 04:00 PM ET Barcelona vs. UD Las Palmas ( Spanish LaLiga ) ESPN+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes , ESPN Deportes , Fubo, Fubo, DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream



Founded: 1899

Stadium: Camp Nou

Manager: Xavi

Spanish top-flight titles: 26

Champions League titles: 5

Social Media:



Where to find Barcelona on TV

The Barcelona TV schedule primarily runs through ESPN+, the paid-streaming service from ESPN. There are odd chances that ESPN puts a game on ABC or ESPN, as they did for Barcelona’s season-opener in the 2021/22 season against Real Sociedad. In 2021, ESPN acquired the rights to broadcast LaLiga in the United States.

Watch FC Barcelona on ESPN+:

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

Champions League games featuring Barça are available on Paramount+, while the Copa del Rey is also on ESPN+.

Lineup

In recent seasons, the famed Barcelona lineups underwent massive changes to personnel. Attribute that to a revolving door of managers and financial issues. Regardless, Barcelona retains a talented side, just without some names we came to associate with the club, particularly Lionel Messi.

Barcelona has a mix of experienced players and fresh, developing players. Xavi, who played with many of these aging stars, must balance the graduates from La Masia or other young singings with those who can say they played in the biggest games.

Pedri is one of those signings from a few years back. The teenager blossomed into a star already, winning the Kopa Trophy for best young player in Europe. His midfield teammate, Gavi, also won the award. However, more experienced signings include Sevilla’s Jules Koundé, Frank Kessié from Milan and the highly touted Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

FC BArcelona history

FC Barcelona were founded in 1899, and are the fourth-most valuable sports team in the world. That value comes from their incredible success – they own the most domestic trophies of any Spanish club and have never been relegated. However, their main rivals Real Madrid have the edge in LaLiga titles, with 35 to Barça’s 26 (as of 2022). Barcelona are owned by their members, over 140,000 of them to be precise.

The famous Barça blue and garnet striped tops, or Blaugrana, debuted in 1900, and have been more or less the familiar look of the club ever since. The club features the flag of Catalonia in their badge, and they are a symbol for the culture of the region. Barcelona were one of only a few major clubs that resisted selling advertisements on their kits as they moved into the 21st century. Only in 2006 did the logo of UNICEF appear on the fronts of their shirts, and this eventually paved the way for a full-fledged corporate sponsor in 2013.

Barça’s home ground is the iconic Camp Nou. The venue holds just shy of 100,000 fans, and is the biggest stadium in all of Spain and Europe. It is the second-largest football stadium on Earth. Only North Korea’s Rungrado 1st of May Stadium is larger, but this is a dubious claim to the honor, as it primarily hosts other events, whereas Camp Nou hosts dozens of soccer games every year.

You can’t mention FC Barcelona without talking about their counterparts from the capital, Real Madrid. The two form the vaunted El Clásico derby, arguably the biggest rivalry game on the planet. In addition to both clubs usually being the best in the country on any given meeting, there are political undertones as well. The Catalan independence movement and Spanish nationalism are in a way a major part of the rivalry.

When dealing with a club of this stature, there is no shortage of legends. Countless members of the game’s all-time elite have played at Barça. There’s Johan Cruyff, Ronaldihno, Andrés Iniesta, Diego Maradona, Gerard Piqué, Samuel Eto’o, Neymar, Romário, Thierry Henry, and of course Lionel Messi. The list of household names seemingly never ends.

In addition to their wildly successful football team, Barcelona also has teams in different sports. Futsal, handball, volleyball and their successful basketball club can all be found wearing the iconic blue and garnet stripes. The basketball team has won two EuroLeague titles, and has featured several players over the years the NBA fans in the USA would recognize like Pau and Marc Gasol, Rony Seikaly, and Ricky Rubio.

Barcelona feature news and stories

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).