Founded in 1895 as “Thames Ironworks”, West Ham United is one of the most recognizable clubs in the EPL, having spent 63 seasons in the top flight over the years (and one of eight clubs to have never fallen below the second division). Despite their consistent tenure at or near the top of English football, they have never won a Premier League / First Division title.

Many casual fans in the USA first gained awareness of “The Irons” via the 2005 Elijah Wood film Green Street, which for better or worse shone a light on hooliganism in the UK, most notably West Ham’s longstanding fierce rivalry with fellow London side Millwall.

After 112 years at the Boleyn Ground, West Ham moved to London Stadium in 2016 – notable to sports fans worldwide as the main venue for the 2012 Olympic Games, and site of the 2019 baseball series between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

Directory of West Ham United supporters groups

USA

West Ham Supporters USA on Facebook

American Hammers on Twitter

COPPER CITY (ARIZONA)

Cooper City Irons on Twitter

FRESNO, CA

Fresno Irons on Twitter

HOLLYWOOD, CA

Hollywood Hammers on Twitter

LOS ANGELES, CA

LA Hammers on Twitter

LA Hammers on Facebook

DENVER, CO

Mile High Hammers Website

Mile High Hammers on Facebook

Mile High Hammers on Twitter

Mile High Hammers on Instagram

FLORIDA

Florida Irons on Twitter

JACKSONVILLE, FL

Jax Hammer on Twitter

TAMPA, FL

Tampa Hammers on Facebook

ATLANTA, GA

Atlanta Hammer on Twitter

CHICAGO, IL

Chicago Hammers on Twitter

Chicago Hammers on Facebook

KENTUCKY

WHUFC Kentucky on Twitter

BALTIMORE, MD

Mobtown Hammers on Twitter

BOSTON, MA

Hammers Boston on Twitter

ST.LOUIS, MO

St. Louis Hammers on Twitter

MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Minneapolis Hammers on Twitter

NEW JERSEY

Jersey Hammers on Twitter

CHARLOTTE, NC

Queen City Hammers on Twitter

Queen City Hammers on Facebook

COLUMBUS, OH

The Columbus E13 on Twitter

The Columbus E13 on Facebook

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Oklahoma Hammers on Twitter

PHILADELPHIA, PA

West Ham Philly on Twitter

PITTSBURGH, PA

Pittsburgh Hammers on Twitter

CHARLESTON, SC

Holy City Hammers on Facebook

LAS VEGAS, NV

Nevada West Ham on Twitter

NEW YORK CITY, NY

NYC Hammers on Facebook

NYC Hammers on Twitter

BALTIMORE, MD

Maryland Hammers on Facebook

DETROIT, MI

Detroit Hammers on Twitter

Detroit Hammers on Facebook

MISSISSIPPI

Mississippi Hammers on Twitter

KNOXVILLE, TN

Knoxville Hammers on Twitter

Knox Hammers Group on Facebook

NASHVILLE, TN

Nashville Hammers on Twitter

HOUSTON, TX

Bayou Ironworks on Twitter

Bayou Ironworks on Facebook

SAN ANTONIO, TX

Texas Hammers on Twitter

WASHINGTON DC

DC Hammers on Twitter

DC Hammers Website

DC Irons on Facebook

TV schedule for West Ham United supporters groups

That conglomerate of Hammers fans can watch their Irons battle in the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

For each of these competitions, World Soccer Talk provides a comprehensive schedule of fixtures. Therefore, you can find each West Ham game on TV. For the Premier League, games air on the NBC family of channels and Peacock Premium. The FA Cup and League Cup, however, run through ESPN. The majority of those games air on ESPN+.

The bigger West Ham supporter can also subscribe to our free daily newsletter. Here, you can select your favorite team, and receive the most up-to-date news and stories from the Hammers army. You can also pick your favorite league to get specified news from the entire competition.

Recommended viewing option:

Watch Hammers games Includes: Premier League + 84 Sports Channels Sign Up

Related posts

Latest West Ham news

Directory of Supporters Groups for Premier League teams

Introduction to Supporters Groups

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Bournemouth

Brentford

Brighton and Hove Albion

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Fulham

Leeds United

Leicester City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest

Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers