Founded in 1895 as “Thames Ironworks”, West Ham United is one of the most recognizable clubs in the EPL, having spent 63 seasons in the top flight over the years (and one of eight clubs to have never fallen below the second division). Despite their consistent tenure at or near the top of English football, they have never won a Premier League / First Division title.
Many casual fans in the USA first gained awareness of “The Irons” via the 2005 Elijah Wood film Green Street, which for better or worse shone a light on hooliganism in the UK, most notably West Ham’s longstanding fierce rivalry with fellow London side Millwall.
After 112 years at the Boleyn Ground, West Ham moved to London Stadium in 2016 – notable to sports fans worldwide as the main venue for the 2012 Olympic Games, and site of the 2019 baseball series between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.
Directory of West Ham United supporters groups
USA
West Ham Supporters USA on Facebook
American Hammers on Twitter
COPPER CITY (ARIZONA)
FRESNO, CA
HOLLYWOOD, CA
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA Hammers on Twitter
LA Hammers on Facebook
DENVER, CO
Mile High Hammers Website
Mile High Hammers on Facebook
Mile High Hammers on Twitter
Mile High Hammers on Instagram
FLORIDA
JACKSONVILLE, FL
TAMPA, FL
ATLANTA, GA
CHICAGO, IL
KENTUCKY
BALTIMORE, MD
BOSTON, MA
ST.LOUIS, MO
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis Hammers on Twitter
NEW JERSEY
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City Hammers on Twitter
Queen City Hammers on Facebook
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus E13 on Twitter
The Columbus E13 on Facebook
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH, PA
CHARLESTON, SC
LAS VEGAS, NV
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYC Hammers on Facebook
NYC Hammers on Twitter
BALTIMORE, MD
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Hammers on Twitter
Detroit Hammers on Facebook
MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi Hammers on Twitter
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville Hammers on Twitter
Knox Hammers Group on Facebook
NASHVILLE, TN
HOUSTON, TX
Bayou Ironworks on Twitter
Bayou Ironworks on Facebook
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WASHINGTON DC
DC Hammers on Twitter
DC Hammers Website
DC Irons on Facebook
TV schedule for West Ham United supporters groups
That conglomerate of Hammers fans can watch their Irons battle in the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.
For each of these competitions, World Soccer Talk provides a comprehensive schedule of fixtures. Therefore, you can find each West Ham game on TV. For the Premier League, games air on the NBC family of channels and Peacock Premium. The FA Cup and League Cup, however, run through ESPN. The majority of those games air on ESPN+.
The bigger West Ham supporter can also subscribe to our free daily newsletter. Here, you can select your favorite team, and receive the most up-to-date news and stories from the Hammers army. You can also pick your favorite league to get specified news from the entire competition.
Recommended viewing option:
|
Watch Hammers games
Includes: Premier League + 84 Sports Channels
|Sign Up
