2026 World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal first pre-2026 World Cup friendly officially confirmed

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal applauds the fans after the draw against Hungary.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal applauds the fans after the draw against Hungary.

Cristiano Ronaldo will have his final chance to win the World Cup in 2026 when the tournament in North America kicks off on June 11 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico. As preparations ramp up for that golden opportunity, Portugal have officially confirmed their first friendly ahead of the competition.

After finishing atop Group F in the UEFA World Cup qualifiers and securing a spot in the tournament, Portugal cleared its schedule to organize additional friendlies as part of the team’s preparations. With the March international window already filled with matches against United States and Mexico, only two open dates remained in May and June before the start of the World Cup.

As announced by the Portuguese Football Federation on Wednesday, the Seleção will face Chile on June 6, just days before the tournament begins. According to the federation, the match is “part of its training camp” and will focus on preparing the squad for the competition in North America.

It will be the first meeting between Portugal and Chile since their clash at the FIFA Confederations Cup. On that occasion, the reigning champions of the Copa América and the UEFA European Championship met in the semifinals, playing to a scoreless draw before Chile advanced 3-0 on penalties.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Arturo Vidal of Chile.

While Chile failed to qualify for the World Cup, finishing last in CONMEBOL qualifying, the match should still serve as a valuable test for Portugal’s preparations. With a historical record of two wins and two draws against La Roja, Ronaldo and company will be aiming to maintain their unbeaten mark in the fixture.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez weighs in on whether Cristiano Ronaldo needs World Cup to be GOAT

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez weighs in on whether Cristiano Ronaldo needs World Cup to be GOAT

Only one friendly remaining to be confirmed

Despite confirming the opponent and date, Portugal has not yet announced the venue for the friendly against Chile. Still, all indications point to the match being staged in Europe, allowing the squad to play both warm-ups before departing for North America for the World Cup.

In its announcement, the federation added that “the team coached by Roberto Martínez will also play a second warm-up match scheduled for June 10 in Leiria.” That suggests the national team is likely to hold both pre-World Cup friendlies on home soil.

Cristiano Ronaldo delivers 3-word message as Al Nassr break club defensive record in 5-0 SPL win

Cristiano Ronaldo delivers 3-word message as Al Nassr break club defensive record in 5-0 SPL win

After Al Nassr’s record-breaking 5-0 win in the SPL, Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a three-word message to his teammates.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo still unstoppable at 41 as his 965th career goal fires Al-Nassr to the top of Saudi Pro League

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo still unstoppable at 41 as his 965th career goal fires Al-Nassr to the top of Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to fade quietly into soccer’s twilight. At 41 years old, he is still driving a title race, still commanding the spotlight, and still finding the net with ruthless regularity. On another tense away night in the Saudi Pro League, the Portuguese icon once again proved decisive to help Al-Nassr climb on top of […]

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Confirmed lineups for Al-Najma vs. Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Confirmed lineups for Al-Najma vs. Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League

A crucial Saudi Pro League clash is set to unfold as Al-Najma prepares to welcome Al-Nassr in a match that could shape both ends of the table. With the hosts fighting for survival and the visitors pushing for the title, all eyes will be on the star-studded lineup expected to travel for this fixture. Among […]

How to watch Sporting San Miguelito vs LA Galaxy in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

How to watch Sporting San Miguelito vs LA Galaxy in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

LA Galaxy square off with Sporting San Miguelito in the return leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Here’s all the essential information, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and how to watch or live stream the action across the United States.

