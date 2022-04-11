This DIRECTV STREAM soccer schedule lists out the times for the coming days of games on the streaming service.

Most people think of satellite TV when they hear about DirecTV. As one of two major players in the satellite world, that is a fair connection. However, DIRECTV STREAM is DirecTV’s foray into the streaming TV world. Formerly known as AT&T TV or AT&T TV Now, is a simpler version of DirecTV without the long contracts.

DIRECTV STREAM soccer schedule

DIRECTV STREAM is similar to something like fuboTV. There is the option for a box or device. However, that is not overly necessary.

In terms of content, there are basically four tiers of DIRECTV STREAM that users can subscribe to. The most basic of those comes in at $69.99 per month. Other options are $84.99, $94.99 and $139.99. Looking at the cheapest option, subscribers get access to over 65 channels plus on-demand options.

Users can access DirecTV Stream using their TV, phone, tablet or other device. Check the app store on your devices to download DirecTV Stream to watch soccer on the service anywhere with internet connection. You can use the DIRECTV App to watch on your phone or tablet.

DIRECTV Stream on Apple TV is available, including Apple TV (4th generation) and Apple TV 4K (5th generation).

DirecTV Stream Channels

That includes entertainment, news and sports. For soccer, most of the major channels make it into DIRECTV STREAM’s base plan. For example, ESPN and FOX carry MLS games and international competitions. USA Network is included as is NBC, meaning that a handful of Premier League games are available in both English in Spanish.

CBS Sports Network, a frequent home for Champions League or Serie A games, is not included in the base plan. That being said, it is available in the more expensive options. Furthermore, DIRECTV STREAM allots some channels as add-on channels. Subscribers can acquire these for an additional fee.

The best way to see how DIRECTV STREAM breaks down its soccer schedule and channels is to look at what each plan consists of.

While not oriented around sports, DirecTV on Demand does provide access to movies and shows. For the person who loves to binge or can only watch movies at certain times, on demand provides an easy option.