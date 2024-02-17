On our Conference League TV Schedule, you’ll find how and when to watch every match.
Having launched as a brand-new tournament in the summer of 2021, the UEFA Europa Conference League is Europe’s third-tier continental competition featuring top clubs who missed out on reaching the Champions League and Europa League tournaments. To qualify for the Conference League, the 32-team group stage will feature teams who primarily qualify by league place though it will also include the cup winners from lower-ranked leagues. The competition will also increase the likelihood of teams from other European countries (not in the Champions League and Europa League) competing in the competition.
Watch Europa Conference League on Paramount+:
Our Pick:Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More
Conference League TV Schedule
All times Eastern.
Wednesday, February 21
- 12:00 PM ET
Gent vs. Maccabi Haifa (UEFA Conference League)
- 12:00 PM ET
Thursday, February 22
- 12:45 PM ET
Dinamo Zagreb vs. Real Betis (UEFA Conference League)
- 12:45 PM ET
Ludogorets vs. Servette FC (UEFA Conference League)
- 12:45 PM ET
FK Bodø/Glimt vs. Ajax Amsterdam (UEFA Conference League)
- 03:00 PM ET
Legia Warsaw vs. Molde FK (UEFA Conference League)
- 03:00 PM ET
Slovan Bratislava vs. SK Sturm Graz (UEFA Conference League)
- 03:00 PM ET
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Union SG (UEFA Conference League)
- 03:00 PM ET
Ferencvaros vs. Olympiacos (UEFA Conference League)
- 12:45 PM ET
With games set to be played on Thursdays, the competition structure will be similar to that of the UEFA Europa League.
How to watch the Europa Conference League
For viewers in the United States, all of the games (including select qualifying matches) will be featured on the streaming service Paramount+, which also includes all of the games from the UEFA Champions League and Europa League. Paramount+ is currently offering a free 7-day trial so you can take the service for a test drive to see how it works.
We’re continually updating the TV schedule, so be sure and bookmark the page to keep up to date on the latest listings.
Learn more about watching your favorite leagues using paramount+.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Have any questions about this schedule? Let us know in the comments section below.
