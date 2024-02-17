On our Conference League TV Schedule, you’ll find how and when to watch every match.

Having launched as a brand-new tournament in the summer of 2021, the UEFA Europa Conference League is Europe’s third-tier continental competition featuring top clubs who missed out on reaching the Champions League and Europa League tournaments. To qualify for the Conference League, the 32-team group stage will feature teams who primarily qualify by league place though it will also include the cup winners from lower-ranked leagues. The competition will also increase the likelihood of teams from other European countries (not in the Champions League and Europa League) competing in the competition.

Conference League TV Schedule

All times Eastern.

Wednesday, February 21 12:00 PM ET Gent vs. Maccabi Haifa ( UEFA Conference League ) Paramount+, Paramount+, ViX ViX

Thursday, February 22 12:45 PM ET Dinamo Zagreb vs. Real Betis ( UEFA Conference League ) Paramount+, Paramount+, ViX ViX 12:45 PM ET Ludogorets vs. Servette FC ( UEFA Conference League ) Paramount+, Paramount+, ViX ViX 12:45 PM ET FK Bodø/Glimt vs. Ajax Amsterdam ( UEFA Conference League ) Paramount+, Paramount+, ViX ViX 03:00 PM ET Legia Warsaw vs. Molde FK ( UEFA Conference League ) Paramount+, Paramount+, ViX ViX 03:00 PM ET Slovan Bratislava vs. SK Sturm Graz ( UEFA Conference League ) Paramount+, Paramount+, ViX ViX 03:00 PM ET Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Union SG ( UEFA Conference League ) Paramount+, Paramount+, ViX ViX 03:00 PM ET Ferencvaros vs. Olympiacos ( UEFA Conference League ) Paramount+, Paramount+, ViX ViX



With games set to be played on Thursdays, the competition structure will be similar to that of the UEFA Europa League.

How to watch the Europa Conference League

For viewers in the United States, all of the games (including select qualifying matches) will be featured on the streaming service Paramount+, which also includes all of the games from the UEFA Champions League and Europa League. Paramount+ is currently offering a free 7-day trial so you can take the service for a test drive to see how it works.

